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Warhammer Survivors is yet another video game set within the Warhammer universe. There are so many games to choose from across all genres now that the franchise almost rivals Nintendo’s turnout with Mario. From platformers to RPGs to shooters, Warhammer has it all.

What sets Warhammer Survivors apart is that it has both the futuristic and fantasy realms held within it for separate campaigns, featuring different heroes. Altogether, as the name would suggest, it’s a roguelike in the style of Vampire Survivors. But is it any good?

The basic gameplay of Warhammer Survivors

At the start, you can select from the Warhammer 40K or Warhammer: Age of Sigmar campaigns with just one hero each. Malum Caedo’s basic attack in the Warhammer 40K campaign will strike enemies with a large chainsaw sword. Neave Blacktalon in the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar campaign has smaller melee wave attacks.

No matter the hero or campaign, you’ll be set on a massive map where waves of enemies will continue to throttle you. By defeating enemies, they’ll leave blue skulls behind, which, when gathered, will raise EXP.

Leveling up will give you a set of three upgrades to choose from, including stat boosts and new weapons. Guns, grenades, loaded dice, and so many more powers will be at your disposal.

The higher your level, the more insane your attack output will become. In turn, the longer you are on the warpath, the more violent the enemy swarms will be. Thankfully, the framerate never buckled after these massive waves formed on my Xbox Series X.

Finding a goal for your hero’s campaign

For either campaign and for any hero, there is no grand goal in a level. The idea is to simply survive as long as possible in Warhammer Survivors. Gold gathered from chests can be used to permanently raise stats for heroes, from the ability to gather EXP skulls to simply being able to walk faster. This makes every death not feel as punishing since there is a good reward system.

Occasionally, a marker will appear on maps. There may be an NPC in need of rescue who will then unlock in the character select screen. Sometimes this objective can simply be an item to collect. Likewise, gold can be used to unlock new heroes. For the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar campaign, I liked unlocking Lorai, Child of the Abyss, who created an aura that damaged enemies whenever they gathered.

Warhammer Survivors doesn’t add anything new to this particular sub-genre of roguelikes, but it does everything extremely well. There are achievements to chase after, which can unlock items and heroes. The more you play, the more campaigns will unlock too. Basically, even though it can get repetitive, there is always a goal to strive for. You don’t have to know the deep lore of the futuristic or fantasy realms of Warhammer to have a good time.

While I played the Xbox Series X version, I may recommend a portable device to play Warhammer Survivors instead. The repetitive nature of levels will be lessened if you can multitask with a Steam Deck or Switch 2, for example. That’s not a knock against the game, just an extra piece of friendly advice.

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Warhammer Survivors game score and final thoughts

Warhammer Survivors is an extremely fun Vampire Survivors clone. If you know Warhammer, you may get more out of it than other Survivor-likes out there. Either way, it’s a good entry point into this vast universe.

It doesn’t try to bore players with a big epic story or complicate a formula that was perfected four years ago. It’s an arcade-like experience that is rewarding to play even after the hundredth death. The game may not be high art, but not every video game has to be.

There’s not much to fault since it is a simple game. Warhammer Survivors could have had better art, more engaging music, compelling voiceovers, and so much more.

Overall, do I wish it expanded the boundaries of what a roguelike of this nature could be? Sure, but I’m not reviewing “what ifs” for this post. As it stands, Warhammer Survivors is a blast to play, and it doesn’t need to be anything more.

Game Title: Warhammer Survivors

Genre(s): Roguelike/lite, Bullet Hell

Version Being Reviewed: Xbox Series X/S

Also Available to Play on: Switch 1/2, PC, Mobile, and PS5

Release Date/Year: November 10, 2026

Developer/Publisher: Auroch Digital

Reviewer’s Score: 4 out of 5 Stars

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