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In part 3 of our June 2026 Q&A, Alex Perez answers questions from our Discord members about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the X-Men, VisionQuest and other future Marvel Studios projects.

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[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Is there any truth to Yelena being in Brand New Day? Other sources mentioned it a long time ago, but nothing has been mentioned since.

Alex Perez: I’ve heard she is in it. Likely a small cameo, nothing major to add to the story.

qncycharles: Good morning Alex. I heard a rumor that Sony may sell the rights to Spider-Man back to Disney as long as they can distribute the films. Have you heard that?

Alex Perez: I find it difficult to believe they’d let go of their cash cow.

Michael: After Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released, will you be able to tell us all the details about the development history of No Way Home and Brand New Day (initial plans, aborted arcs, alternate endings, etc.)? Your mention of Smythe and the Spider-Slayers being part of the pre-Multiverse plans for No Way Home sounded intriguing and it would be cool to hear more about what could have been.

Alex Perez: For sure.

AD_: Hiya Alex thanks for doing this again! So because there’s kind of a lack of clarity regarding the main villain of Brand New Day, what would you say are the motives behind whoever this is and the way it connects to the integral conflict they may have with Spidey at the heart of this movie?

Alex Perez: There are many villains in this movie with different purposes and goals; some are resolved really easily. Others take a larger chunk of the runtime to solve, and some don’t get resolved at all, leaving it open for the next installment. But all have one thing in common that’s stopping them from achieving their goal: Spider-Man.

AD_: Could we also be looking at a Val like figure connected to the streets in this film?

Alex Perez: Less Val…more The Leader, but actually good.

Kaweebo: Any new insights on the direction Spider-Man is taking after Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Yes, but let’s not use the S-word just yet.

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex. Are there plans for Tom Holland to square off against the Sinister Six?

Alex Perez: Nothing to note.

laser_gum: Hey Alex, thanks for doing these as always. Which other MCU characters do you think could show up in the future Spider-Man movies since every mcu Spider-Man movie needs to have a mainline MCU character in it?

Alex Perez: Daredevil and Defenders for sure. I’d love the Champions to pop up at some point too. Moon Knight as well.

VisionQuest

Manglor: Hey Alex! Thanks again for doing these, super cool of ya! With VisionQuest going to Madripoor are we likely to check in with Sharon AKA The Power Broker?

Alex Perez: How can you be sure Madripoor is real?

X-Men and Mutants

PokeHarsha5506: Hey Alex! Thanks for doing this! Appreciate it as always. What other mutant projects will we get besides the X-Men in the next saga?

Alex Perez: Black Panther 3 is one for sure.

good soup: Hey Alex, hope you’re doing well. Do you know what actors are being approached to play Bobby Drake? I know people like Odessa A’zion have been connected to Rogue.

Alex Perez: No.

Magik Comics Reading Guide

RedGyarados: Hi Alex! What’s going on with Magik in X-Men 97?

Alex Perez: She’s dead.

starbrite: Is there any truth to rumors that Marvel is looking at Anne Hathaway for X-Men and if so do you know what role?

Alex Perez: Not that I’ve heard of.

Miscellaneous Marvel Studios and other subjects

Titan: Jessica Henwick said some interesting things recently about Colleen Wing and Misty Knight starting a detective agency like in the comics. Do you think we will see that soon?

Alex Perez: It is possible.

Wade: Hey Alex. How hyped are you for Kingdom hearts 4 and which is your favourite game from the series?

Alex Perez: 100/10. Favorite game is 358/2 Days and Kingdom Hearts 2.

DarthHalen: Hello! Thanks for the opportunity to ask these questions! Have you heard of any movement in regard to Captain Britain in a series or movie?

Alex Perez: Nope.

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex, When will Big Wheel and The Wall make their MCU debut?

Alex Perez: Unknown.

Doom’s Servant: Hi Alex, hope all is well. You recently teased Kang or Rama-Tut returning in some way, and teased that it may not be in relation to The Avengers. Can we expect this to connect to the new X-Men in a way similar to X-Men ‘97 S2?

Alex Perez: Watch X-Men 97 and tune in to find out.

leviathan: What’s the plan for the cosmic section of the MCU now we know they currently have the primary characters being the Marvels, the Fantastic Four, and Guardians of the Galaxy, but who would you say the pillars of Marvel’s cosmic side will be in the next 5-10 years?

Alex Perez: Nova for sure is one. Star Lord will be another. Shi’Ar and Eternals.

That’s all for the June 2026 Alex Perez Q&A about Marvel Studios and other subjects!

We’ll do this again in August Alex has some time to spend on it. Meanwhile, please consider joining the Patreon for access to our private Discord and the next Q&A, along with other benefits, while also supporting The Cosmic Circus’ YouTube channel and podcasts!

Also check out the previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

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