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Imagine if Capcom turned Mega Man Battle Network into a roguelike, and that’s Chivalware in a nutshell. At its core, it’s a basic game that you can pick up almost immediately, or at least after a few runs. Chivalware is also quite different from most roguelikes out there as a hybrid of tactical and action games, which is its best quality. But being different doesn’t always mean being good, as you’ll soon see within this review.

[Note: While I am reviewing Chivalware independently and honestly, it should be noted that it has been provided to me by Tinsley PR for the purpose of this review.]

Understanding Chivalware‘s combat

An evil king reigns supreme, and as a lowly knight, you have to fight back. In each room, you will begin on the left side of the screen while enemies will warp onto the right side. However, you aren’t limited to the left, as when things start, you can move freely on the tiled grid.

Below you will see a matching set of tiles with your equipped weapons. For example, the starting lineup includes a gun, a sword, and a big hammer.

Matching the tiles gives you energy to then use those weapons against invading enemies, and they all attack differently. The gun attacks directly ahead, while the sword can hit multiple targets at once. In-between rooms, you can gain new items to improve your stats, boost your equipped weapons, or even gain new weapons.

One of my favorite weapons was an orb of lightning that attacked targets automatically, or a pair of twin swords that could attack a surrounding group of enemies.

Weapons aside, there’s not much of a branching choice of rooms when it comes to runs, unlike most roguelikes, save for a few occasions, all leading up to the boss. Once you do beat the boss, you will seamlessly transition into the next area and have to carry on.

Suffice it to say, Chivalware is very challenging, and you have to constantly be on the move to earn a victory. Learn enemies’ attack patterns, figure out which weapons you prefer, and of course, cross your fingers that Lady Luck will be kind to you.

This game’s problematic progression system

At the start of Chivalware, you can choose only one knight, but as you earn points, die, and repeat, you’ll move up the leaderboard. Thankfully, this leaderboard is fake, meaning you don’t have to compete against other players to progress. Each character has their own starting set of weapons and stats, but ultimately they all play the same.

Besides characters, when you move up in the leaderboard, you’ll also unlock items and weapons to appear in the next run. The reward system is admittedly pretty weak for a roguelike, and it’s really a toss of a coin whether you’ll have a good time or not.

Skill is a factor as well, and again, after a few runs you will pick things up. How far you get, the number of enemies you kill, and the amount of coins gathered can all contribute to your score and ranking on the leaderboard.

There are no big permanent stat boosts to make characters better, so in this way, Chivalware is a more arcade-like experience. If you prefer your roguelikes to have more progression, then you may fall off of Chivalware hard, like me.

Also check out: Enshrouded Game Review: A Fantasy RPG That’s Improved Since Early Access

Chivalware final thoughts

Capcom released the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection in 2023, reminding fans of how unique those games were as RPGs. There aren’t many games like it other than Chivalware now, and that’s something working in this new indie game’s favor. It’s not the same as it is a roguelike; there is no real story to be had, no overworld, and so many more comparisons could be made, but I digress.

At the end of the day, while Chivalware wasn’t everything to me, I do appreciate developers like Regal Pigeon taking risks and trying something new all while trying to make a homage to the past.

While the overall roguelike formula is a bit standard at this point, the tactical nature of combat is what you’ll love the most from Chivalware, or at least that’s the one reason I would recommend it. Plus, I will highlight the pixel art and animations as being top-notch quality.

It’s incredibly challenging, but if you want a new type of roguelike to wet your whistle, there is fun to be had with Chivalware.

Game Title: Chivalware

Developer/Publisher: Regal Pigeon/Dotemu, Imperfect Games

Genre(s): Roguelike/lite, Tactical

Version Being Reviewed: Nintendo Switch 2

Also Available to Play on: PC

Release Date/Year: November 5, 2026

Reviewer’s Score: 3 out of 5 Stars

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