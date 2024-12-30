Share this with a friend!

The 2024 Doctor Who Christmas special, titled “Joy to the World,” continues the series’ tradition of delivering symbolic narratives that mix science fiction with real-life situations. This episode, written by Steven Moffat has garnered significant attention for its emotional storytelling and meaningful themes.

[Warning: Spoilers for the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas special below!]

“Joy to the World” features an especially emotional story

Joy to the World opens with The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) arriving at the Time Hotel in 4202. It is a place that offers vacations across various points/events in human history. The Doctor appears in different places in different eras. For example, he appears on Mount Everest or in the famous Orient Express. But one time, he appears in an ordinary hotel room, where he sees a girl being stunned by seeing the mysterious alien for the first time in her life.

The story quickly introduces us to Joy Almondo (Nicola Coughlan) who, as we later find out, is a person filled with grief and sadness. All because she lost her mother on Christmas Day 4 years ago. This personal tragedy has left Joy in a state of loneliness because she chose to spend Christmas alone in a hotel room. Her decision to pick this exact hotel and this exact room becomes a significant part of this episode’s story and its exploration of grief and healing.

The plot starts to get even weirder when a mysterious briefcase manufactured by Villengard starts to use other people for their own purposes. This briefcase contains a “star seed,” which is a weapon meant to birth a star, and that poses a catastrophic threat if it is unleashed on Earth.

The Doctor becomes trapped in 2024 due to the complexities of time travel within the Time Hotel. It’s another “wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey” situation. During this period, he becomes an employee in the hotel, and appears to accidentally meet Joy. Thanks to this, he forms a meaningful and beautiful friendship with the manager, Anita (Stephanie de Whalley). The inclusion of this arc in the story not only further humanizes the Doctor, but also underscores the show’s constantly appearing themes of companionship and the search for belonging.

The climax is both heart-wrenching and uplifting. Joy absorbed the star seed, and she decides to make the ultimate sacrifice by transforming into a new star. In the end, she becomes the iconic Star of Bethlehem. This act of selflessness not only saves the Earth but also lets her narrative become a symbol of hope and a new beginning. Which deeply resonates with the Christmas lore.

It is one of the saddest Christmas specials of Doctor Who so far. Steven Moffat wrote a story that makes you happy, warm, and confused in the beginning, only to leave you devastated, sad, and heartbroken.

Doctor Who Christmas specials of the past

Since its revival in 2005, Doctor Who has established an iconic tradition of Christmas specials (and New Year’s Eve specials during the 13th Doctor Era), each offering special and unique narratives that often try to stand alone from the main series arcs. These episodes often explore themes of redemption, family, love, and the spirit of giving gifts. They also provide opportunities for famous guest stars to join the Doctor in festive adventures, contributing to the series’ appeal to a wider audience during the holidays.

“Joy to the World” continues this tradition by diving into unexplored territories of handling emotions, addressing negative thoughts about grief, or trying to not dislike yourself, just like the Doctor did in this special. The addition of historical and cultural references, such as the nod to the James Bond franchise (appearance of a character named Sylvia Trench) makes those specials to mix popular culture with the Doctor Who lore. Thanks to that, it creates a bigger universe that resonates with audiences around the world.

What may happen in Doctor Who season 2 in 2025

As Doctor Who looks ahead to its upcoming second season in 2025, several story arcs and character developments already set the stage for the possible future of the series. The Doctor’s recent adventures, including the events of Joy to the World, suggest that the Doctor is now looking for someone to travel with again. He is willing to open up and become a part of someone else’s life.

The introduction of new companions often signals a change of dynamics and new story arcs. Following the departure of Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), the Doctor is set to be joined by Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu). Belinda’s character was a part of the previous season’s episode Boom.

Thematically, the upcoming season may continue to explore the story of the children of the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris)/Sutekh (Gabriel Woolf). One of the leaked photos from the set and some moments from the season 2 trailer strongly suggest that one of the children may come into play. More specifically, the one focused on movies/moving pictures etc. similar to Maestro (Jinkx Monsoon) who was controlling the music.

The reintroduction of recurring villains and allies is almost certain. The Master has to appear at some point in the story and once again explore the complex relationship with the Doctor, which has always been the highlight of the narrative.

The return of fan-favorite characters in guest appearances or cameos is also a strong possibility. The celebration of Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary has shown that the production team is not afraid to embrace nostalgia and will use that lore to create something new and interesting. Whether it’s a dangerous encounter with old foes, with past Doctors meeting each other or the reappearance of beloved companions, one thing is certain, the nostalgia will be there and cameos will always serve a purpose. Whether it’s to show that some characters are not forgotten or just to create a fantastic story that viewers will remember for a long time, it remains obvious that those responsible for Doctor Who listen to the fans.

Final thoughts on Doctor Who Christmas Special “Joy to the World”

All in all, Joy to the World was not only a standalone success as a Christmas special, but also set a high bar for the upcoming specials in the future. It’s a wonderful mix of heartfelt storytelling, careful exploration of emotional vulnerabilities, and subtle nods to the show’s developed mythology.

Ncuti Gatwa continues to develop the 15th Doctor’s character by showing emotional vulnerability, cleverness, and care for others. That way, Ncuti’s Doctor becomes the same Doctor we know and love but with a twist, just like with every other previous incarnation of the Time Lord.

This special stands as proof of the show’s ability to evolve while staying true to its roots. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in the Doctor’s adventures, we are left with an emotional and important reminder of what makes Doctor Who so special. And it is its ability to inspire joy, wonder, and hope in even the darkest times.

Book Review: Doctor Who: Caged by Una McCormack

Superman & Lois: A Breathtaking Finale and Emotional Goodbye

Share this with a friend!