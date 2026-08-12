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Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher continues to surprise viewers with his adventures as the world around him becomes more complicated with every season; the same is true for Reacher season 4. Whenever he walks into a town, a city, a diner, a police station, or even a subway, he almost immediately gets pulled into a new avalanche of action and violence.

[Warning: Light spoilers from Reacher season 4 are below!]

The plot of Reacher season 4

Season 4 of Reacher is based on Lee Child’s Gone Tomorrow, the thirteenth novel in the Reacher series. With this new season, we go into a considerably more paranoid and political story, full of conspiracies, government secrets, and escalating violence.

Three seasons have already established the formula. Season 1 gave us the small-town conspiracy. Season 2 reunited Reacher with former members of his military unit, and Season 3 put him against perhaps his most physically intimidating opponent yet.

With Season 4, we move in a different direction. The stakes quickly become national and even international, and Reacher finds himself caught in a mystery that feels much closer to a conspiracy than another grounded crime story.

Season 4 immediately throws us into a subway, where Reacher encounters a stranger whose behavior makes him suspicious. Reacher suspects that the woman may be carrying a bomb and then witnesses her death.

From that moment, we know, based on the previous season, that this wasn’t some random tragedy. It’s the beginning of an enormous conspiracy involving terrorism, government agencies, secret information, and people operating at levels of power that Reacher normally has little interest in dealing with. So, you know, just a typical Wednesday for him.

That choice is one of the reasons season 4 feels different from its predecessors. It feels closer to a spy thriller than a traditional Reacher season. The story moves away from the feeling that Jack Reacher has simply been put into a corrupt town and instead suggests that he has put himself into something that reaches far beyond what he thought was possible. There are government connections, political secrets, and competing groups all attempting to control information.

The more complicated the conspiracy becomes, the more difficult it is for the series to maintain clean storytelling. Some plot mechanics begin to feel confusing or rushed, and there are moments when characters have to explain what has happened.

Reacher has always been at its strongest when the mystery feels like a puzzle that Reacher is slowly assembling. When the show pauses to explain too much of that puzzle, the momentum becomes less natural. Yet even when this is happening, there is something enjoyable about watching Jack Reacher attempt to solve the puzzle.

This is also where the finale becomes rewarding. Reacher can disappear without warning, yet he cannot ignore someone who needs help. He wants nothing from the world, but he repeatedly puts himself in danger to protect people he barely knows. The show’s creators understand that contradiction and stick to it throughout the season.

Jack Reacher is not suddenly becoming more social or emotionally open. Instead, the season makes his isolation feel like part of his strength and part of his sadness. He is free because he has nothing tying him down, but that freedom also means he is always leaving someone behind. And in the end, that’s what sticks with him the most.

Action is still one of the most important parts of this series

The most important part of season 4 is not about Reacher suddenly becoming a different man or anything like that. It is about the show revealing the real man beneath the mythology of a big muscle dude. The physicality is simply there, but what matters now is what he does with the silence between the fights.

Alan Ritchson’s Reacher has always been… let’s say economical with words, but here we have a greater meaning of that. There are moments when his facial expressions say more than an entire conversation could, particularly when he encounters people whose problems remind him of the responsibilities he has spent his life trying to avoid.

That is why the supporting characters matter more this season. Tamara Green (Sydelle Noel) becomes a significant part of the investigation, while Jacob Merrick (Christopher Rodriguez Marquette) and the rest of the new supporting crew help create another world that does not revolve entirely around Reacher.

The supporting characters are not simply there to admire Reacher or wait for him to rescue them. They give the story perspectives that he does not have. That is important because Reacher’s personality can become overwhelming if everyone around him exists only to demonstrate how impressive he is.

There is also still something weird about watching Reacher develop relationships that do not immediately become permanent. His entire philosophy is based on movement. He arrives, investigates, helps people, and leaves. Yet that is also what makes his relationships interesting. Every connection carries the possibility of ending simply because Reacher will eventually put his bag over his shoulder and walk away, or someone finds themselves in a place and time they shouldn’t have.

The action remains an essential part of that identity, and season 4 certainly does not forget that. Fights are heavy, physical, and often deliberately tiresome. Jack Reacher does not engage in elegant martial arts choreography designed to make every punch look beautiful. His fighting style is closer to controlled destruction and has a much more powerful meaning. He uses whatever is available.

Still, after those many years, Reacher is constantly evolving in his own way, and doesn’t need to be constantly humanized. The character is captivating because he is unusual. He is emotionally restrained, physically overwhelming, morally stubborn, and occasionally hilarious without realizing it. Trying to make him too normal a guy would destroy the history that made him.

Final thoughts on Reacher season 4

There is a reason Reacher has become one of the most recognizable and popular shows in recent years. The Prime Video series offers a very close adaptation of a story and character from the books and makes it all interesting and adapted for the modern world.

Jack Reacher doesn’t spend hours wondering whether the people he is fighting deserve justice, nor does he spend days in libraries to learn more about the history of certain events related to his investigations. He investigates, he thinks, he observes, and, when necessary, he uses all necessary means to make sure no one will die.

Season 4 is also another season where Alan Ritchson deserves the praise for his work as an actor. You can feel both in the interviews and on the screen that he has studied the character and that he understands him better with each season.

Beneath the sore muscles, broken bones, and other injuries, there is a character who has deliberately built his life around never staying anywhere long enough for anyone to become essential to his life. Yet every season proves the same thing, and that is that Reacher can leave a town, but he cannot leave his conscience, memories, and connections behind. And perhaps that is why, after all these years, the show still works.

Reacher season 4 is now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video, with episodes releasing weekly. Read my review of the previous season here.

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