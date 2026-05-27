6 min read

Share this with a friend!

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 2 of this May’s Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about Marvel Studios projects involving Black Panther 3, Daredevil: Born Again, the Hulk, Shang-Chi and more!

Editor’s Note: Small, independent websites like this one need all the support we can get to survive. Sharing articles, liking, commenting on posts, viewing and sharing the YouTube videos and podcasts, following on social media, and joining the Patreon is greatly appreciated. Joining provides you with access to the Discord, where you can chat with other fans of Marvel, DC, and more!

Find out how to join The Cosmic Circus Patreon and Discord HERE.

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Black Panther

chance3225: Is the plan for Secret Wars to still introduce Shuri and T’Challa’s multiversal grandfather, T-Chanda, like the leaked concept art showed?

Alex Perez: I cannot comment on this, but I know that they’re actively looking for the next Black Panther as we speak. And there are a couple of names that have been thrown around. John David Washington and Damson Idris are some top contenders.

Another is Lakeith Stanfield, but he’s being looked at for something else down the pipeline, not Black Panther-related. Something… bluer.

Daredevil: Born Again, the Punisher, Jessica Jones, The Defenders

leviathan: Recently we had both Daredevil: Born Again and the Punisher special release as well as Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing soon; Have you heard word of any more street level projects we can expect to see in this realm of things movie, show, or otherwise like Jessica jones, Heros for Hire, Iron Fist, crossover film, etc.?

Alex Perez: I have indeed, but a lot of them will be branching off into a couple of different things after this whole story arc they’ve got going on with Fisk and vigilanteism ends. And they’re also looking to a lot of streets, though. Not just New York.

Some are up north in Jersey; others are to the west coast with San Francisco and LA. Others are way up north all the way to Canada. A couple across the pond in Vauxhaul. One by the Land of the Rising Sun. There are a number of cool places and ideas they want to spread to, but they also don’t want to jam pack it all. For now, they’re sticking to New York and moving forward with special presentations.

Hifive326: Hey Alex and Lizzie, thanks again for doing this! With Daredevil: Born Again season 3 starting a new era of the series without Fisk as the main villain, have you heard of what villains they plan on introducing/even bringing back for the show? Would love to see villains like Ikari, Lady Bullseye, or Mister Fear and Melvin back.

Alex Perez: Those are some good suggestions. Heard Heather would be coming back, and we already got that confirmed with the ending and the set pics. Heard they had plans for Elektra; not sure if it’s for this season though.

cosmicriver: Hi there, Alex and Lizzie, hope you’re doing great. Since Daredevil: Born Again finally reintroduced us to Luke and Jessica and revealed they’ve had Danielle already, what are the chances we get to see a future version of Danielle Cage suited up as Captain America at some point in the future? Even as a brief glimpse?

Alex Perez: Ooof, we’re a long way from that.

Marvel Jesus: Hey Alex, hope you are doing great. After the ending of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and the return of Luke Cage and Danny Rand along with Jessica Jones in season 3, are you still confident that Marvel is building the story toward a big street heroes crossover event in a big team up project (movie probably) with all the vigilantes and street heroes characters (The Defenders and Spider-Man)? Like some type of Devil’s Reign team up project? Or do you think they will still keep the street story within the Daredevil show for one or two more seasons?

Alex Perez: Movie with Spider-Man seems the most plausible. Just as a reminder, a good chunk of info I get involves stuff that is months, if not years, in pre-production prior to getting stuff done on set. But I can tell you right now, as much as I’m excited to see Spider-Man, alongside the Defenders, face off against Kingpin and his goons, there’s something about Spider-Man going toe to toe with Daredevil that would be immensely satisfying if they go through with it.

More so that if they give it the green light, I wouldn’t be surprised if Matt ends up taking the “mentor” role that these Spider-Man films have been having in the last 4 films for a future film. Because as great as Spider-Man: Brand New Day is (and I know they did this intentionally), the grief and loss Peter feels for everything that’s happened is just stuffed really tight and locked away. He uses being Spider-Man as his coping mechanism, but it’s not something that we’ll get to see full-blown. It’ll slow build and fester for the next couple of movies. And I think that if what they want to do with Matt and Peter’s dynamic plays out just right, Matt truly might be the perfect mentor, not necessarily for Spider-Man but for Peter Parker.

Dom D: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope you both are doing well! With Born Again‘s future kind of up in the air after season 3, do you think that would be a good opportunity to transition Daredevil to film, or could he flip-flop between TV and film projects every now and then?

Alex Perez: Could be both, but I think they might continue it, tbh.

RedGyarados2010: Hi Alex! What new characters can we expect to see introduced in DD:BA season 3?

Alex Perez: Not sure if in Daredevil: Born Again season 3, but there’s a whole array of ladies missing that are being looked at for a comeback. Misty, Claire, Colleen, Elektra, just to name a few.

Hulk

BraveFire: Hi Alex and Lizzie. Will Savage Hulk have a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Alex Perez: Signs point to yes.

BraveFire: What are Marvel’s plans for Hulk during the Mutant Saga? IF you can’t say what role he’ll play in Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: At the moment, nothing stands out.

Shang-Chi

Flickzy GG: Hey Alex! Hope you’re doing well. Have there been any updates to Shang-Chi 2?

Alex Perez: Unfortunately, no. That was sort of brought to a pause, although I heard a rumor involving Wonder Man season 2, but we’ll see how that plays out, if it even does.

That’s it for part 2 of Alex Perez’s May 2026 Q&A!

Part 3 (final for this month) will be up on this website in a few days. While you’re waiting, please consider supporting The Cosmic Circus on Patreon for access to our private Discord, where you can chat with other Marvel and DC fans and be eligible to ask Alex questions next time the Q&A opens up.

For updates and to help support this small independent website, follow on social media @mycosmiccircus on X, Threads and Facebook, or TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out the previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

Share this with a friend!