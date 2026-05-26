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The world of Ben 10 is one of my favorites. Even though the franchise has existed in a strange place inside pop culture, especially after the bad reboot, it was fantastic during its peak. It shaped an entire generation of superhero cartoons, sold loads of toys and games, and somehow still never truly disappeared. Even when new animated versions divided people, the main idea always remained powerful. It’s a simple story about a kid who suddenly gains access to unimaginable alien power and has to figure out what kind of person he wants to become. That concept was always bigger than many have thought, and the new 2026 comic series has shown that the creators understand that.

The new Ben 10 comic book does not try to erase the past. It does not pretend that the classic series was something that it wasn’t. Instead, it approaches the franchise the same way modern comics sometimes reinvent legendary superheroes in styles of Absolute or Ultimate universes. The structure is familiar, the characters are recognizable, and the emotional core is still there, but the atmosphere feels heavier, stranger, darker, and occasionally unsettling in ways the first show rarely dared to explore.

One of the best decisions made by the creative team is bringing back members of Man of Action, the original creators of Ben 10 itself. That instantly gives the comic a lot of credibility.

From the first pages, the comic establishes a more grounded tone. Grandpa Max feels less like a goofy road trip guardian and more like somebody already carrying years of secrets. Gwen immediately appears sharper and more emotionally aware. Ben himself still has traces of the impulsive kid everyone remembers, but there is more anxiety behind his jokes now. The world around him feels less safe. Even before the Omnitrix appears, the forests, roads, and empty stretches of America already feel isolated and eerie.

It’s all much closer to the original series. That much more serious and unexpected atmosphere becomes the comic’s greatest weapon.

[Warning: Spoilers from Ben 10 #1 (2026) comic book are below!]

The story in Ben 10 #1 (2026)

The actual plot of the first issue follows the classic setup closely enough that longtime fans immediately know where things are heading. Ben, Gwen, and Grandpa Max are on a road trip together. Ben wasn’t supposed to go with them, but he joined as a way to get rid of him because his parents are divorcing. When a mysterious meteor crashes nearby, Ben investigates, and discovers the alien device known as the Omnitrix, and his life changes forever. On paper, that sounds almost identical to the original cartoon premiere, but the execution and events surrounding it change the emotional impact.

The original animated series treated the Omnitrix as an exciting piece of technology almost immediately. It was designed to look cool and to feel not too alien, but more like a Japanese toy. This comic book universe treats it more like the opposite.

Robert Carey’s artwork deserves enormous credit here because the new original design of the Omnitrix and transformations feels genuinely alien again. In many Ben 10 adaptations, the alien forms became almost too clean and superhero-like over time. They were very kid-friendly. Here, every transformation looks painful, unstable, weird, dark, and slightly beyond human understanding.

When Ben transforms for the first time, it is not presented like a triumphant superhero epic first-time transformation. It feels chaotic. Bones seem to stretch. Flesh reshapes itself. The Omnitrix appears less like technology and more like a living organism attaching itself to a host. Even the first hero Ben transforms into is not Heatblast anymore, but Four Arms.

Another good addition to this much darker story is the military, which immediately tries to investigate the crashed meteorite and use whatever they find there. This already sets future story arcs as Ben vs. the U.S. Army and Grandpa Max trying to protect him, no matter what.

Creative choices in this comic instantly changes the tone of the franchise

The first major confrontation involving one of Ben’s alien forms is also handled with far more intensity than expected. Action scenes in the comic move quickly, but they are framed almost like horror encounters instead of traditional superhero fights. Even the creatures Ben battles feel dangerous in a more physical and brutal way. A fight against a monstrous cyborg-like bear becomes one of the issue’s standout sequences because it finally shows what these powers might actually look like from a realistic perspective.

Another major addition is the increased presence of the military and government surveillance. The original cartoon often operated in a “monster of the week” structure, where massive events somehow remained hidden from society and were rarely connected to each other in the future.

This comic asks a simple but necessary question. “What would happen if authorities actually noticed a child transforming into giant alien beings in the middle of the wilderness?” The answer immediately creates paranoia and tension. But also, it makes sense to force the Army to hunt Ben, bring him down, steal the watch from him, and use it for their purposes. Just typical U.S. Army motivations that is not surprising anyone anymore.

That decision makes the world feel larger and more believable. Ben is no longer just stumbling into random adventures. He is becoming part of something dangerous that multiple groups are already tracking. The comic hints that the Omnitrix is tied to threats far beyond Earth, and those hints create a sense of dread throughout the issue.

At the same time, the comic never loses the adventurous spirit that defines Ben 10. Ben still feels like a kid discovering impossible power for the first time. There are flashes of excitement mixed into the fear. The issue understands that wonder and horror often exist together in great science fiction stories. That balance keeps the comic from becoming overly dark, even though its intention is to show a much more serious and realistic take on the entire story.

Another take on the world of Ben 10

No matter what happens later in future issues, this is still Ben 10. The names, locations, and mythology are recognizable. Ben still acts impulsively. Gwen is still intelligent and capable. Grandpa Max still feels like the emotional anchor holding the family together with his own dark secrets.

The best comparison of what this comic resembles is modern horror reinterpretations of classic superhero concepts. The comic asks what happens when you stop viewing the Omnitrix as a toy and start viewing it as unknowable alien biotechnology. Every transformation becomes disturbing. Alien transformations become frightening instead of colorful. And suddenly, a ten-year-old child carrying universal power feels dangerous rather than cute. That shift creates one of the strongest tonal identities the franchise has ever had.

The horror aspects are not there just to be there. Instead, the comic focuses on discomfort and trying to be as realistic and scary as it can. Forests feel too quiet. Alien technology feels alive. Characters react to events with more believable fear. Even small visual details contribute to the atmosphere. The Omnitrix itself looks less polished and more like a mechanical metal alien bracelet rather than what we’ve seen in previous projects. It resembles tangled organic machinery fused together in unnatural ways.

The comic heavily leans into Lovecraftian influences surrounding alien existence, making the universe itself feel older and more terrifying. What makes the horror angle work so well is that the comic never abandons emotional moments. Ben is not suddenly rewritten into a dark, edgy, angry antihero. He is still a child trying to understand what is happening to him.

Some classic aliens remain recognizable, while others look more biomechanical and intimidating. Heatblast, for example, now resembles something halfway between a superhero and a walking volcanic nightmare. The same goes for Cannonbolt, Grey Matter, or even Wildvine.

The new Ben 10 comic succeeds because the creators understand that nostalgia alone is never enough

Instead of simply recreating the original cartoon panel by panel, the comic evolves for modern audiences and makes it more serious while still respecting what made the concept special in the first place. The answer is a version of Ben 10 that feels depressed, strange, emotionally disturbed, and more intense without losing its adventurous heart.

The body horror approach to transformations instantly separates this series from every previous incarnation. The stronger focus on military attention and cosmic danger gives the universe greater scale. Most importantly, Ben himself still feels human underneath all the horror and spectacle.

That emotional core matters because it prevents the comic from turning into empty darkness. The book is not trying to shock readers just to appear mature. It genuinely wants to explore how terrifying and overwhelming the Ben 10 universe might actually be if viewed from a more grounded perspective.

For longtime fans, like myself, the comic feels like rediscovering a childhood favorite through an entirely different lens. For people who are keen to discover this world for the first time, it works as a fresh science-fiction horror adventure with strong worldbuilding and an interesting mystery. And for the franchise itself, this may be the most creatively exciting direction Ben 10 has taken in years.

Also check out: Comic Review: Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II

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