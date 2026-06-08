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Have you ever walked into a late-night café, sat down, and started conversing with strangers, which led to establishing new connections? Well, that’s what I got to experience with the recently released visual novel game Coffee Talk: Tokyo.

Admittedly, I have never really been a fan of the visual novel genre in the past. I have tried to play many other visual novels over the past decade, but few have been able to click with me. However, I think that is starting to turn around, especially after I was immediately hooked from the beginning. Coffee Talk: Tokyo is one of the coziest and most fascinating visual novels that I’ve played. I regret not giving games like this a proper chance, and as I write this review, I am already clamoring to play more just like this.

The day to day in Coffee Talk: Tokyo

While the game takes place exclusively inside a café named “Coffee Talk,” it is here that, through conversation and context clues, you’ll be filling specialty drink orders for the various patrons. As you learn during your time with this marvelous game, you’ll meet characters with all sorts of different backgrounds and personality traits.

There are 11 main characters consisting of humans and Yokai, which are supernatural beings from Japanese folklore. Some examples of the Yokai in Coffee Talk: Tokyo include a retired Salary-man Kappa, a musically talented Blue Water Dragon in human form, a child Kitsune, and others. The cast is also full of neurodivergent, queer, and disabled characters making it easy to relate to for someone just like me.

I was fortunate enough to receive a copy of this game from the co-developers of Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide, with the latter publishing the game through the platform Keymailer. While this did indeed happen, I went ahead and purchased the prologue chapter on Steam as I wanted to both support the developer financially and to experience more of this world built by these talented developers.

Purchasing the prologue provides you with access to a short intermediary chapter connecting the previous titles to this one. It also provides you with 10 additional citypop music tracks to play during the game. Even though I was previously unfamiliar with the first two games in the series, I highly recommend playing the prologue, as it helped me feel a stronger connection to this world.

I don’t think I can praise this game enough. If you’re like me and do start with the prologue without playing the last game, you may initially feel a little lost as the characters here are already established from the previous game. However, the prologue is really short, as it took me less than ten minutes to get through it, but it does set up one of the minor character arcs for the main game.

Throughout the first few chapters, here represented as days with 15 in total, there will be a slow trickle of characters you’ll come to eventually know and love. Depending on your pace, each day takes approximately anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes to complete as you listen to each customer that interacts with the barista and other patrons. My favorite moments are the bonds that happen gradually during this game. Some patrons have already established relationships, while the relationships of others will start and grow right before your eyes.

There were several occasions while playing Coffee Talk: Tokyo where I was taken back by the beautiful words that were written here. It’s easy to fall into the trap of writing multiple characters the same way as one another, but when I say everyone here really is different, I mean it. You’ll see some customers suffer through traumatic moments such as the loss of loved ones or the struggle of childhood, just to name a couple.

While the game covers these serious topics, there are plenty of lighthearted and fun moments across the 15 days. Getting the right balance between the emotional and the lighter stuff isn’t always easy, but the writers here did a superb job.

Coffee, tea, and everything in-between

The primary way of getting everyone to open up—the connective tissue, if you will—is through properly preparing each order of hot or cold beverages for the patrons. Some customers will give you specific instructions on what they would like. Some of these drinks may consist of espresso, hojicha, matcha with mango, frozen treats, and so many more combinations.

Experimentation is key, and if you make a drink you feel like is the wrong one, you will have up to five chances to discard it and start again. If you do hand over the wrong drink to a patron, you may miss out on important dialogue bits and prevent certain connections from happening. So it is very essential to properly listen to every customer, especially if you want to receive good endings for everyone by the game’s conclusion. If you do serve a successful cup of coffee or tea, it will be added to a catalog of drinks, making it easier to fulfill repeat orders as the game progresses.

Another important social aspect of this game is the use of the app called Tomodachill. With Tomodachill, you’ll be able to add people to your friend list, see where your friendships stand with them, read their posts, browse hashtags, and more. Before doing anything, I would always start the day browsing the app and use this to fill in the backstories for each customer who walks into your little coffee spot.

After you’re done with this, you can go back to the main menu on your phone and play around with the wide selection of lo-fi tracks and remixes available. These tracks help establish the mood, and I feel like they play an essential role for a cozy game like this. The vibes are very chill, and there is no pressure to hurry through anything here.

Final thoughts on Coffee Talk: Tokyo

There is so much more about this game that I left out, mostly to avoid spoilers and to leave various things as surprises. If you’re down for a wholesome game full of well-written dialogue, a cozy environment where you can just relax to lo-fi beats, and beautiful character designs, then Coffee Talk: Tokyo might be the right game for you. The character work is absolutely amazing, and the emotional impact of everything done here will always remain in my mind and in my heart.

I highly recommend Coffee Talk: Tokyo. I don’t know if I would call it my Game of the Year, but it’s definitely up there as one of the best I’ve played in 2026. Furthermore, I really love how I was able to achieve the best possible endings for each character, and I even enjoyed the epilogue to the story.

I really could not have asked for a better game that has made me fall in love with visual novels. I love this game so much that I have a strong desire to play the first two games in the series. I really look forward to seeing how the different characters are written, but if they are written at the same quality as they are here, I know that I will love those games, too.

Coffee Talk: Tokyo is available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Also check out: Game Review: Dosa Divas Delivers Delicious Dishes But Misses the Mark

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