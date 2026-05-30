Game Review: LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

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Whenever a new LEGO game is released, it usually follows a familiar structure. They are charming, funny, and full of collectibles, and they are always great fun for fans. But after a while, many of them started to blur together. Even the best entries, like LEGO Star Wars or previous LEGO Batman projects, often felt like variations of the same formula. But right now, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight feels so refreshing.

At first sight, the game clearly takes inspiration from the legendary Batman: Arkham Knight and the rest of the Arkham franchise, as well as live-action movies. Yet, the game filters everything through the chaotic humor and playful energy that make LEGO titles so lovable. The result is something surprisingly unique. It is darker than older LEGO Batman games, more cinematic, and far more mechanically ambitious, but it never loses the charm and the cozy feeling of plastic bricks smashing apart after every punch.

[Warning: Spoilers from LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight are below!]

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight features its own iconic and original story

The story begins with a younger Bruce Wayne training with the League of Shadows before fully becoming Batman. Instead of rushing immediately into familiar hero moments, the game spends time showing the process behind the creation of Gotham’s protector. Watching Bruce slowly transform from an angry, isolated man into a symbol of fear and hope works incredibly well because the game constantly balances serious themes with absurd LEGO humor.

What makes the narrative so entertaining is the way it mixes inspirations from different eras of Batman history. Some missions feel heavily inspired by Nolan’s grounded style, while the next one suddenly throws you into something that feels closer to the campy energy of older comics or even 1966 Adam West’s Batman. Somehow, the game manages to make these wildly different tones work together perfectly.

The villains are another major highlight. The Joker naturally steals many scenes, but the game also gives attention to characters like Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Bane, and Ra’s al Ghul. Some are treated seriously, while others become sources of pure comedy. LEGO humor works especially well with Batman villains because they are already theatrical characters by nature.

There is also a surprising amount of detective storytelling here. Several missions revolve around investigations, crime scene analysis, and uncovering hidden connections between Gotham’s criminal factions. Just like in the Batman Arkham games. These moments help sell the fantasy of actually being Batman instead of simply controlling him during combat sections.

The emotional center of the story comes from Bruce’s relationships with allies like Gordon, Robin, Batgirl, and Catwoman. The game understands that Batman works best when contrasted against people trying to pull him back toward humanity. Alfred especially gets some genuinely touching moments that help ground the story emotionally.

For some, later chapters may feel slightly rushed. Still, the overall campaign remains consistently entertaining because of how much creativity is packed into every mission. One level may turn into a stealth horror sequence, while another suddenly becomes an over-the-top Batmobile chase through exploding LEGO highways.

Most importantly, the story is fun. Even during darker scenes, TT Games constantly throws in visual jokes, ridiculous animations, and playful references.

Gameplay feels familiar, but it perfectly adapts to the LEGO standard

The gameplay of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight truly separates itself from previous LEGO titles. The influence of the Arkham games is impossible to ignore, but instead of copying them directly, TT Games simplifies and adapts their systems into something accessible yet satisfying.

Combat feels heavier and more responsive than in older LEGO games. Batman can chain attacks together, counter enemy strikes, use gadgets mid-combo, and perform environmental takedowns. The system is not nearly as deep as Rocksteady’s combat design, but it creates enough flow to make fights consistently enjoyable. There is an actual rhythm here. You are no longer just mashing buttons while waiting for enemies to explode.

Traversal across Gotham is probably the best movement system TT Games has ever created. Gliding through the city feels smooth and surprisingly fast, while the Batmobile adds a great sense of weight during high-speed chases. The city itself is large, and it doesn’t become exhausting at any point. The Batcave acts as the central hub, and it is filled with secrets, suit upgrades, vehicle customization options, and references to Batman history. Some references are obvious, others incredibly obscure.

The decision to focus on a smaller roster of playable characters works in the game’s favor. Instead of giving players hundreds of characters with nearly identical abilities, the game focuses on a handful of heroes with distinct gameplay styles. Robin feels more agile, Catwoman moves differently during stealth sections, and Batgirl specializes in hacking mechanics.

Of course, the game is not flawless. Repetition becomes noticeable during some side activities, especially after the main story ends and you don’t have a main goal to achieve. But certain open-world crimes start to feel recycled, and a few upgrades do not meaningfully change gameplay. Still, these issues rarely ruin the experience because the core gameplay remains consistently entertaining. Exploring Gotham, solving puzzles, collecting secrets, upgrading Batman, and discovering hidden references create a genuinely addictive feeling.

The new Dark Knight difficulty mode is another welcome addition. Older LEGO games were often extremely easy, but this mode introduces more aggressive enemies and tougher encounters that require actual attention during combat. It gives experienced players a reason to focus and be careful with the mechanics instead of just mashing buttons through fights.

Final thoughts on LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

What makes this LEGO Batman game special is not just the improved combat or larger Gotham City. It is the passion behind the project. Every mission, every reference, and every character interaction feels crafted by people who genuinely understand Batman as a character. The game respects the darker elements of Gotham without abandoning the playful energy that makes LEGO adaptations unique.

The biggest surprise is how confident the game feels. Instead of relying on dozens and dozens of playable characters, like in all previous LEGO games, it narrows its focus. Instead of making Gotham just another empty open world filled with repetitive icons, it turns the city into a genuine playground built around Batman’s lore. This is a game that understands how Batman works. It understands the loneliness of Bruce Wayne, the theatrical nature of Gotham’s villains, and the strange balance between darkness and absurdity that has always defined the character across comics, films, cartoons, and games.

At the same time, the game feels like a celebration of Batman’s entire history. You can see traces of the Burton movies, Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, the animated series, the comics, and modern interpretations like Matt Reeves’ The Batman, mixing naturally into the experience. Some moments are serious, others are intentionally ridiculous, but together they create something that feels like a massive love letter to the Dark Knight. This is why this game works.

What makes the game stand out most, though, is that it finally feels like TT Games stopped playing it safe. After LEGO Skywalker Saga, this game is much more accessible. Combat is better, stealth matters more, traversal feels smoother, and exploration finally becomes exciting instead of just functional.

In many ways, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight succeeds because it understands the same thing Batman himself learned years ago. Reinvention matters. Legends survive because they adapt. And after spending years trapped inside a comfortable formula, TT Games finally allowed LEGO Batman to become something greater than nostalgia.

My rating for this game: 4.5/5

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is now available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and with Nintendo Switch 2 release later this year.

Also check out: Game Review: Gotham Knights is a Solid DC Game

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