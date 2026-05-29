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In part 3 of our May 2026 Q&A, Alex Perez answers questions from our Discord members about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, VisionQuest, the Thunderbolts, the X-Men, and other Marvel Studios projects or potential projects.

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[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Michael: Hi Alex! Hope all is well in your life. Is Eman Esfandi‘s character “one and done,” like Liz in Spider-Man: Homecoming?

Alex Perez: Hahahaha. There’s a bit more layers to Eman’s character. Let’s just say they won’t last long if Spider-Man has anything to say about it.

AD_: Hiya Alex, glad to have these again. In as much depth as you can, how would you summarize Peter’s arc in Brand New Day as well as his role as an iconic hero at this stage of his life?

Alex Perez: He’s basically buried Peter Parker. He has obsessed himself with being Spider-Man. Think of Robert Pattinson as Batman. That’s what you’re looking for. Except Peter uses his jokes and mask as a defense and coping mechanism.

AD_: Destin Daniel Cretton mentioned NYC playing a character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Would you say this movie portrays that strong connection between a hero and his/her city?

Alex Perez: You could say that. New York is divided in how it feels about Spider-Man.

walker (or rayne): Hi Alex and Lizzie! As always, thanks for doing these. I’m a bit concerned about the amount of plot lines in Brand New Day that we could have an Iron Man 2 situation, so my question is, how overstuffed would you say the movie is?

Alex Perez: I don’t think it’s overstuffed, to be honest. It does the job just right of getting us set with a Peter Parker that has developed a new rogue gallery with a couple of avenues to explore in future films.

Connor: Hey Alex & Lizzie, thanks as always for doing these. It seems like the final act of Brand New Day is still shrouded in mystery. Is there anything you can say about the structure of the film based on what we’ve seen so far? For example, Destin Daniel Cretton mentioned the tank sequence as the opening. Does that mean Jean freeing herself from DODC is early in the film, with the Hulk stuff and Hand fight later on?

Alex Perez: From what you’ve seen so far, most of the trailer shots have been from the first act. There’s one that’s a complete misdirect at the beginning of the trailer. There’s a couple of sequences from what I would personally consider the start of the second act (around where Banner gets introduced), a couple near the end of the second act (Jean and the Hand), and then, as far as I am aware, only two shots of what I consider the third act.

Thunderbolts

leviathan: I absolutely adored Thunderbolts and that core cast of characters, and with the director working on X-Men, it certainly seems Marvel likes how it was received. So I would like to ask whether they’re planning to continue the Thunderbolts story in a dedicated sequel or through other people’s projects.

Alex Perez: You could say that. Although I’m not sure it will be the same team.

∀: As always, guys, thank you very much, and I hope everything is going well for you! I rewatched Thunderbolts yesterday, so a related question is mandatory: something exciting in the way involving the new Avengers as a team besides Bob/Sentry? My second question is derivative because I’m curious about Ava and/or Walker’s roles in the next Avengers movies.

Alex Perez: In Doomsday and Avengers, not really much outside of Yelena, Bob, and Alexei. Their future, though, is very interesting. Because Valentina is one sneaky bitch. And she really just loves to collect super-powered people and mercenaries and then pit them against each other. I mean, idk about you, but I’d love to see Bullseye taking shots at Bucky. Or Red Guardian and Bob sizing up Abomination. And imagine if Ghost ended up seeing a “ghost of her past,” but it’s not really her; it’s just someone else. That’s be wicked, wouldn’t you think?

K: What can we expect of the Thunderbolts team post-Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Read above.

daofeiboy: Holaaa Alex, hope youre doing well! Ty for your time yet again. Regarding your tease about Bullseye & Taskmaster. Do you know if the incoming Thunderbolts team will feature any of the already introduced villains from Netflix? Like Davos, or Elektra, or maybe like Hellcat. Anyone we know?

Alex Perez: Look above.

well adjusted boy: When do you think we’ll see Bob next after Secret Wars, in what project?

Alex Perez: Bob, I think might disappear for a while after Avengers: Secret Wars. Like no cap, guy really might wanna just retire from it all after the hell they put him through. And that’s just in Doomsday alone.

VisionQuest

MYAH: What do you think the size of Tommy Shepherd / Maximoff’s role is in VisionQuest? (i.e., is it comparable to how much screentime Joe Locke’s Billy had in Agatha All Along?)

Alex Perez: Yes. Tommy basically pops up near the end of the first episode and then every episode thereafter.

daofeiboy: Regarding VisionQuest, Paladin, and Madripoor—is there any chance Mr.Charles and Valentina have their fingers in there, too?

Alex Perez: Regarding Madripoor, I would personally be surprised if they managed to side with an artificial intelligence. Regarding Paladin, not really. Maybe. It’s classified.

Titan: In a previous Q&A you teased VisionQuest had a connection to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and that it had to do with AI. Can you elaborate on that at all?

Alex Perez: I think you just answered your own question.

Miscellaneous Marvel, Lady Gaga, and other topics

Flickzy GG: Hey Alex! Hope you’re doing well. Have there been any casting updates on Cyclops so far?

Alex Perez: Oh yes. Remember, people, look to the most recent Disney projects and find the lead actors in those. They’re your best bet to find the actors.

Alex S: Hey Alex and Lizzie, I hope you are both doing well, and thanks for opening this up once again. Really two non-scoop questions and more opinions based on two of my favorite actors, but Alex can offer any insight he has as well, if applicable. Has Marvel Studios had discussions with Sophie Thatcher in the past, and who would you cast her as in the MCU?

Alex Perez: I haven’t heard anything about her having discussions with Marvel. But I could see her as Rogue.

Alex S: Has Marvel Studios had discussions with Elle Fanning in the past?

Alex Perez: Oh yes. She has had a couple of talks in the past, and Marvel Studios has their eye on her. Other random names I’ve heard being thrown around are Lakeith Stanfield, Damson Idris, John David Washington, Samara Weaving, Jodie Turner-Smith, Teyana Taylor, Brenton Thwaites, Jacob Elordi, Nicolas Galitzine; just to sort of name a few that I’ve had on a list for a while. Not that they’re confirmed for any roles, might I add, just some folks they’ve spoken to.

FanOfNuance: Thanks as always for this platform and this community. Good stuff! At this point, is the DODC thru line across multiple stories accommodating for the majority of the story they wanted to tell for Armor Wars, or is that an oversimplification and we’ll still get some Rhodey story somewhere?

Alex Perez: It’s an oversimplification. The DODC was always meant to be an overarching villain in this saga, but they wanted to set it up for something much larger down the road, which I’m sure we’ll get once we get into the X-Men.

FanOfNuance: Maybe related to the above question, is there a longer-term plan still to follow Val’s and/or Sharon’s motives that ties into multiple shows/films yet to come?

Alex Perez: Val definitely. Sharon’s just been off the grid.

PokeHarsha5506: Hello Alex! Hope you are doing well, bud! When are we going to see Valkyrie again? Thanks.

Alex Perez: There’s a slim chance she’s in Secret Wars. Very slim.

qncycharles: Will Marvel Studios change the titles instead of using phase 7 and just name it?

Alex Perez: I have no idea of knowing that information.

Manglor: Hey Alex! Thanks again for doing these! Will Carol, Monica, and Maria play a sizable role in Avengers (next films)?

Alex Perez: Out of the three, Monica mainly.

Manglor: Will the layoffs that occurred within Marvel last month affect the future of the MCU at all?

Alex Perez: To my understanding, most would be rehired on a job-to-job basis. But personally speaking, it’s just been a mess and completely unwarranted, in my opinion. These people have been the very foundation of what Marvel Studios has been for more than a decade. Yes, the Parliament has the ideas, but the visualization team were the ones who gave it life. I can’t get further into detail beyond that, but that’s my two cents on it.

cosmicriver: Hypothetical for fun question: If Lady Gaga were to be cast in the MCU for a project post-Secret Wars, what character do you think she could portray?

Alex Perez: Hahahahahaha. Honestly? Morgan Le Fay or Selene. I love seeing her when she has that villanous persona.

That’s all for the May 2026 Alex Perez Q&A about Marvel Studios and other subjects!

We’ll do this again next month when Alex has some time to spend on it. Meanwhile, please consider joining the Patreon for access to our private Discord and the next Q&A, along with other benefits, while also supporting The Cosmic Circus’ YouTube channel and podcasts!

Also check out the previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

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