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Vic and Vin are back for another Cosmic Circus Comics podcast to discuss the new DC Studios film focused on Supergirl as compared to the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. They also deliberate how the film impacts the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow and the future of James Gunn’s DC Universe.

Supergirl (2026) was directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Ana Nogueira and stars Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Eve Ridley. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2021) #1-8 was written by Tom King, with art by Bilquis Evely and colors by Mat Lopes. You can find an extensive review of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow written by James Preston Poole here.

Check out Vin and Vic’s comics discussion below, on YouTube, or find us most places you get your podcasts as Cosmic Circus Podcasts for the audio version and our full catalog.

[Spoiler warning for those who have not watched the film or read the comic!]

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Timestamps for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow podcast

00:00 – Intro

01:50 – The Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic and a few thoughts on how it compares to the film

comic and a few thoughts on how it compares to the film 05:50 – The pacing in the film

08:55 – Comparing the new Superman/Supergirl films with Guardians of the Galaxy

11:00 – Critical response to the film and the fact that the film is not as bad as it could have been in comparison to other comic book movies in recent years

13:00 – David Corenswet’s Superman

Superman 18:34 – Discussing the visuals in the Woman of Tomorrow comic

20:45 – Jason Momoa as Lobo in the new Supergirl film

as Lobo in the new film 22:50 – Krem in the film vs. the comics

25:00 – Changes to ending from comic (spoilers)

27:28 – Other Supergirl live action depictions

31:30 – Legion of Superheroes

33:30 – Potential for the future of DCU

36:42 – Outro

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