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Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 2 of this May’s Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about Marvel Studios projects involving Black Panther 3, Daredevil: Born Again, the Hulk, Nova, and more!

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[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Black Panther 3 and T’Challa II

leviathan: For the supernatural side, there’s some stuff like Blade and Moon Knight, but what supernatural projects can we expect to see after Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Black Panther 3 is at the top of the list.

Manglor: Hey Alex! Thanks again for doing these; super cool of ya! I assume when you say they’re looking for the next Black Panther, you’re referring to T’Challa Jr.; in that case, what kind of role could he have going forward in relation to Shuri?

Alex Perez: Drop the Junior. It’s T’Challa II, and he’ll just be called T’Challa moving forward.

In relation to Shuri, it is far too early to tell, but the few details I have been told about Black Panther 3 involve a coming-of-age story, with a heavy emphasis on legacy and what it means for T’Challa to inherit the title of Black Panther. There’s also been some talk about Nakia not wanting T’Challa to be the Black Panther and inherit the throne.

Lastly, there are some other interesting things I can’t really disclose yet, but there are several themes that Ryan Coogler wanted to incorporate in this next installment, including supernatural connections to the ancestral plane and mutants (not just Namor).

Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau

lilm3gan: Hey Alex. I hope you’re having a good day, and thank you for always being so kind to the Marvel fandom. I want to ask how important Captain Marvel will be in the next Avengers movies on a scale of 1-10? If you can say.

Alex Perez: First one, maybe like a 3-4. Second one is too early to tell.

lilm3gan: Are there any fight/action sequences that we can anticipate with Captain Marvel? I hope they don’t sideline her, especially how powerful she is.

Alex Perez: In Avengers: Doomsday, nothing that I can disclose.

khalillll: Hi Alex!!! Monica Rambeau: What is her role in the next two Avengers films going to look like? Have you heard about her and Carol’s role in Doomsday being reduced? Any statements on that?

Alex Perez: Just the same as I have mentioned before. No changes yet.

Champions/Young Avengers

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Hello Alex thank you for doing this, and thank you, Lizzie, for running the page and site as always. This is probably the 3rd June/July in a row I’ve asked, but do you think, or is it likely or possible Champions will be announced at SDCC or D23 this year?

Alex Perez: There is a possibility. I heard they’ll be unveiling some titles later this year.

Daredevil: Born Again

daofeiboy: Morning. Thank you for doing this again, Alex and Lizzie. With Kingpin taking a step back in Daredevil: Born Again season 3, is there any major threat you can share with us that Matt will be facing? Beyond Lady Muse and Bullseye, of course.

Alex Perez: I wouldn’t say he’s stepping back. But an interesting threat aside from the villains is, how exactly does he recover from exposing his secret identity to New York like that?

daofeiboy: Do you know what are the plans for Buck Cashman in the next season?

Alex Perez: No.

Seid: You’ve once said that they’re adapting the Devil’s Reign story conclusion into a crossover film featuring Spider-Man. But that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore since the Mayor Fisk arc just ended. Yet, Kingpin is coming back in Born Again season 3, and Ma Gnucci got away in The Punisher special. Is there more to the story? Could the crossover film just be a Gang War comic adaptation with the Maggia being introduced?

Alex Perez: There’s more to it than meets the eye. Just remember, adaptations are never 1:1.

Doctor Strange

Titan: What’s the status of Doctor Strange 3? It seems like there’s no movement on development there.

Alex Perez: It’s on the backburner. Marvel’s movie focus right now is on Black Panther 3, Shang-Chi 2, Spider-Man 5, the X-Men, Thunderbolts* sequel, Blade, Midnight Sons, and the next Avengers title.

Ghost Rider, Moon Knight and Midnight Sons

PokeHarsha5506: Hey Alex! Thanks for doing this! Appreciate it as always. Will Ghost Rider be getting a movie in the next saga, or will he just be in the Midnight Sons stuff?

Alex Perez: Nothing I can confirm yet.

cosmicriver: Hi Alex and Lizzie, thank you for this once again, hope you are all well. What do you think is a likely place for Moon Knight to appear in, outside of Midnight Sons or his own show, in the next saga?

Alex Perez: Daredevil, if he follows the path Knonshu had planned out for him, that would take him to New York.

Hulk

BraveFire: Hi Alex and Lizzie, thanks again for organizing this and answering our questions! Is the introduction of Grey Hulk just a color change, or is it something much deeper, like a new personality as in the comics? (Because Bruce Banner suffers from DID, like Moon Knight.)

Alex Perez: Color and personality change, but not necessarily something like Joe Fixit. More like Hulk Pissed.

BraveFire: Are Hulk, Skaar, She-Hulk, Red Hulk, Abomination, and The Leader characters we can expect to be in Greenland (the “Hulk Village” concept art that leaked) and play an important role?

Alex Perez: Possible, but not 100% sure.

Marvel Studios animation

Hifive326: You’ve previously mentioned before that Marvel is looking to explore more animated projects set within the actual MCU (Ala Eyes of Wakanda). Are there any updates on that?

Alex Perez: Ten Rings was one of the titles I heard, but I’m unsure what the progress on that has been.

Hifive326: There’s been a rumored animated Iron Fist series following a female Iron Fist in the works. Any word on if this project is still happening/what it’s about?

Alex Perez: Nothing I can confirm.

Nova

FanOfNuance: Alex/Lizzie, cheers again for doing these! We’ve seen Brad Winderbaum allude to a cool “team of characters” when discussing the potential Nova project. Who do you think could be considered for that roster?

Alex Perez: He’s referring to a Nova Corps team that will be alongside Richard. The best example I can give is a composition similar to the Green Lantern animated series or Starfox.

DarthHalen: Hello! Thanks for the opportunity to ask these questions! I was hoping you could provide an update on the Nova project. Is Marvel still planning big things for him and the cosmic side of the MCU?

Alex Perez: Look above.

That’s all for part 2 of Alex Perez’s June 2026 Q&A!

Part 3 (final for this month) will be up on this website in a few days. While you’re waiting, please consider supporting The Cosmic Circus on Patreon for access to our private Discord, where you can chat with other Marvel and DC fans.

For updates and to help support this small independent website, follow on social media @mycosmiccircus on X, Threads and Facebook, or TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out the previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

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