In the latest episode of Cosmic Circus Reviews, Vin and Cam discuss The Fantastic Four: First Steps! What did they think of Marvel’s new Fantastic 4 film? Is it worth checking out in 3D IMAX? How does the film compare to fan expectations? Vin and Cam also discuss what could come next for the MCU, and whether they liked the new Superman movie or First Steps more. Listen in below, on YouTube or find us most places podcasts are available as Cosmic Circus Podcasts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) was directed by Matt Shakman with a screenplay/story by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, and Kat Wood. The Marvel Studios film stars Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/The Human Torch), Ralph Ineson (Galactus), and Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer). Music by Michael Giacchino.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie review timestamps:

oo:oo – Intro

00:56 – Matt Shakman

01:50 – Our history with The Fantastic Four

03:24 – Overall reaction to First Steps

04:26 – General story and plot of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Spoiler warning)

(Spoiler warning) 09:14 – Seeing the movie in 2D vs 3D IMAX

11:30 – Mr. Fantastic Reed Richards in the movie

13:45 – What could have been better in the movie

16:10 – Superman vs Fantastic Four: First Steps, what we liked better

vs what we liked better 18:26 – Hopes and theories for the future of the characters

20:57 – Kevin Feige quote about recasting some original Avengers after Secret Wars

quote about recasting some original Avengers after Secret Wars 22:30 – Fantastic Four: First Steps Post Credit scene (spoiler)

Post Credit scene (spoiler) 26:26 – Final thoughts on the film

27:33 – Outros

