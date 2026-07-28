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The Incident at Galley House is the latest mystery game from Evil Trout Inc. and William Rous. In this grisly detective mystery game, your role is to investigate what happened in the Galley House during a fateful period in 1936. How does one go about investigating mysterious events that happened 90 years ago? You are provided access to a highly advanced machine that allows you to take a peek into the lives and events that took place in Galley House.

Context clues, taking notes, a little bravery, and paying close attention to every detail will be everything you need to solve this mystery. There is no blood or gore during your time with this game, but there are descriptive grisly scenes, so take caution when playing.

The Incident at Galley House is an adaptation of the text-based mystery Type Help, a free game that was released in 2025, also written and developed by William Rous. This is not a remake of Type Help. It’s more about taking that game and adapting it into an audio-visual form created by Evil Trout Inc. (the studio that has also done The Roottrees Are Dead) and adding additional characters and story chapters, making it a more rounded experience.

Due to the nature of how these games go, if you have not played the original and are instead interested in playing this game, I recommend not reading any spoilers of Type Help. For this review, I will keep spoilers to a minimum. Trust me when I say that you should not look up anything about either of these games because it will ruin your experience. I certainly believe this may be one of the greatest detective mystery games that has ever been made.

Walking into Galley House

When the doors seemingly open by themselves, you may think that The Incident at Galley House is an ordinary mystery game. You’ll come across an odd machine setup that requires your handprint. Putting your hand on the screen will print out an identification card, and you’ll now be able to utilize this machine. This machine can peer into the past, and you can begin to figure out what exactly happened all those years ago.

To use this machine, you’ll need to enter the locations, people, and time codes of when they all lined up. For example, if you want to view a scene when someone was in the living room, you’ll need to enter the location, the specific time code, and those you have identified to be in that room at that time.

This may seem simple enough, but you will not be provided the information all at once. No, it is through careful deduction and context clues that you’ll be able to piece together each scene. Sometimes scenes will be parallel to others that you’ve already viewed, and following these will slowly put the puzzle together.

At first, I was a little confused by how all of this worked, but as time went on I had many “a-ha!” moments where I actually felt like a real detective. As the events unfolded, there were some moments that left me confused but as I got closer to the end, the picture began to clear up on what exactly was occurring. This is no normal mystery. Is it something supernatural? Is it the work of some unknown evil? You may be surprised. These are the sorts of questions I wanted answers to as I went through each story beat.

A mystery comes alive in this incredible game

The artistry behind The Incident at Galley House is nothing short of fantastic. Due to this being a reimagining of Type Help, there is a lot of work that went into making sure that this game would have a long-lasting impression on the player. Of course, if you are one of the many players who did play the original free game, you may be familiar with the majority of the story except for the two additional acts added towards the end.

To give new life to an already exceptional story, the character illustrations and all the background art for the interiors and exteriors of Galley House were beautifully designed by Henning Ludvigsen. Ludvigsen’s art background involves working on over 450 board games, but he had also worked on Evil Trout’s previous game. With the art style alone, I was in awe the entire time I was playing.

The skill put into the music also impressed me during my playthrough. The hauntingly beautiful score by Paul Alexander really sets the mood for each scene and chapter you’ll go through. Each song per room, time of day, and era all have a sense of foreboding that would make my skin crawl, but not enough that I’d want to stop playing. Being completely immersed in the sights and sounds instilled fear in me, but I knew I had to keep going.

In addition to the incredible, breathtaking designs and eerie soundtrack, The Incident at Galley House includes great performances that bring the characters to life. There are some notable voice actors included in the cast. Some of the names that stood out to me were Maggie Bain, Will Harrison-Wallace, and Ivy Dupler, just to name a few. Rest assured that every actor gave their best performance, and I couldn’t have imagined these characters to be voiced by anyone else. The roles were all beautifully cast, and their performances were perfectly done.

Final thoughts on The Incident at Galley House

The Incident at Galley House is one of those mystery games that really nails the presentation. I still have not played Type Help, and I worry that if I did play that game first, would it have tainted my opinion of this game? I am not entirely certain. I have heard several individuals that have played both games, and they state that both are phenomenal, and even though my view is one-sided, I agree that The Incident at Galley House is indeed phenomenal.

There is no question that this is an easy game to recommend. Even before I had completed the first act of this game, I couldn’t stop talking about it to my family and friends. Every plot beat, every conversation, and every turn that happens is perfect. The game is the right length, and the ending exceeded all of my expectations; it is truly a work of art. Definitely go in blind, give it a try, and enjoy a thrilling story.

The Incident at Galley House is available for play on PC through Steam. The game is also verified to work with a controller and is compatible with the Steam Deck.

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