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Originally released in 2013, Telltale Games’ adaptation of Bill Willingham’s Fables comic book titled The Wolf Among Us was one of the best Telltale Games projects. Its combination of detective fiction, mature storytelling, memorable characters, and difficult moral decisions that influenced the story made it unique from the fantasy adventures we had grown familiar with. More than a decade later, The Wolf Among Us Remastered has been released for players to experience that story again, this time with modernized graphics and additional game elements designed to prepare us for The Wolf Among Us 2.

The Wolf Among Us Remastered is not a remake attempting to reinvent the original story of Bigby Wolf’s investigation. It’s a remaster that tries to preserve an adventure that has aged remarkably well and makes it more accessible to modern audiences before the sequel.

How the story in The Wolf Among Us Remastered differs from the original

The greatest strength of The Wolf Among Us Remastered remains its extraordinary setting and the way it approaches characters in a refreshed way. The adventure takes place in an alternative version of 1980s Manhattan, where fairy-tale characters, known as Fables, have escaped their original worlds and established a hidden community in a real world called Fabletown.

Living among ordinary humans, they attempt to maintain a sense of normality while concealing their supernatural identities from the outside world. Many struggle financially; others are trapped in abusive relationships; and some have become involved in criminal activities. But a lot of them have their own roles to play in their society.

The main character of The Wolf Among Us is Bigby Wolf, better known as the Big Bad Wolf and the Sheriff of Fabletown. His position is particularly ironic because many of the people he is supposed to protect still remember him as the monster responsible for some of the most infamous and brutal events in their stories.

When Bigby discovers the brutally murdered body of a woman outside a building, it’s a moment that completely changes the entire trajectory of the story. His investigation slowly exposes a network of secrets, exploitation, manipulation, and political corruption, forcing him to question the intentions of almost everyone he encounters and to understand if escaping the Fables was a good decision for the community.

What initially appears to be a relatively simple murder mystery turns into a complicated fight over power and the desperation of individuals living on the margins of society with their own secret goals.

One of the most impressive aspects of the story is how naturally Telltale turned familiar fairy-tale characters into considerably darker and more realistic versions. Snow White, Ichabod Crane, Beauty and the Beast, the Woodsman, and numerous other famous figures are given personalities that feel different from their traditional portrayals. They are complicated individuals with personal problems, conflicting interests, and motivations that frequently match the stories we already know.

Bigby’s relationship with Snow White is particularly important because it provides an emotional foundation for their characters. Even though it shows the difficulty of balancing professional responsibility and personal attachment, with each episode, it becomes much more serious.

The story never offers to give you obvious answers. Bigby can attempt to control his temper, show compassion, and approach situations diplomatically, but the consequences of his decisions are not always predictable because we control them. Sometimes intimidation produces results that kindness cannot achieve, while other situations demonstrate how easily violence can destroy relationships that might have been repaired.

Although certain story and character developments become easier to anticipate once we recognize the overall narrative’s structure, the atmosphere and character interactions remain engaging and unexpected throughout. The Wolf Among Us Remastered wisely leaves the original story intact, proving that its strongest qualities do not require fundamental changes.

Remastered mechanics, visuals, and additional elements still have a big influence on the game

In The Wolf Among Us, Bigby spends much of his time investigating locations, examining objects, questioning witnesses, and connecting different pieces of information.

Instead of constantly moving from one dramatic conversation to another, we are encouraged to observe their surroundings, search for evidence, and decide how to approach particular encounters. The investigative mechanics are relatively straightforward, but they provide an important sense of participation in a mystery that wouldn’t fully unfold through dialogue.

Examining a crime scene, discovering hidden details, or confronting someone with information gathered earlier creates a satisfying resolution to our work. Dialogue and decision-making remain the most significant elements of the experience.

Throughout the game, Bigby encounters situations in which we must choose between different responses, often under time pressure. Some decisions have a minor effect on the outcome, while others can influence relationships, change the way characters perceive Bigby, or determine where the confrontation leads.

The dialogue system is particularly effective because it rarely shows us which choice is more moral than the other. Being aggressive might help Bigby establish authority, but it can also make witnesses less willing to cooperate. Showing sympathy might strengthen a relationship, although it can occasionally create a situation where our kindness is used against us. This makes the experience considerably more personal and more immersive with the world.

Choices influence dialogue, relationships, individual encounters, and smaller details. This does not necessarily diminish their value, because the real strength lies in how those decisions make us personally responsible for Bigby’s behavior.

Where The Wolf Among Us Remastered makes its most meaningful contribution is in presentation. The original game’s graphic-novel-inspired aesthetic was already one of its greatest achievements. It combined realistic character designs for an animated game, had expressive facial animations, dramatic shadows, and a distinctive color palette.

Character models have received additional detail, environments have been improved, lighting has been improved, and animations have been updated to create a more polished cinematic presentation.

Perhaps the most interesting addition is Noir Mode, which allows us to experience the entire adventure in a black-and-white style inspired by classic detective and noir cinema. It is a surprisingly fitting feature considering how strongly the original game draws from the conventions of film noir. Removing the colors changes the atmosphere of familiar locations, making the shadows more prominent and giving conversations an even stronger resemblance to scenes from an old detective movie.

Together, these additions make the remaster feel more significant than the original. Furthermore, the remaster does not fundamentally modernize the investigative systems, dialogues, or quick-time events. These mechanics remain similar and functional.

Also check out: Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Game Review: One of the Best Games of the Franchise

The Wolf Among Us Remastered game score and final thoughts

The Wolf Among Us Remastered is offering more than many other modern remakes of games. It has a truly unique detective-noir atmosphere, memorable fable characters, excellent dialogue that influences the story. In addition, there’s a mystery there that made me genuinely interested to see how it will finish.

The remastered version makes Fabletown more graphically detailed and immersive, while Noir Mode provides an alternative way to appreciate the game’s already impressive visual direction in black and white. The game’s greatest achievement is keeping the vibes of a world that more than a decade ago felt alive, uncomfortable, and unpredictable with very simple mechanics.

For players who have never played the original game, this is the best opportunity to discover Bigby’s story before the sequel. The Big Bad Wolf might never completely escape his past, but his return proves that some stories deserve to be told more than once.

Game Title: The Wolf Among Us Remastered

Developer/Publisher: Telltale Games/Trick Studios/PM Studios

Genre(s): Graphic adventure, Interactive film, Noir narrative thriller, Mystery, Interactive drama

Version Being Reviewed: PC

Also Available to Play on: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S&X, Xbox One

Release Date/Year: October 29, 2026

Reviewer’s Score: 5 out of 5 Stars

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