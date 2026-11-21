7 min read

Share this with a friend!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Disney+ adaptation began as a simple adventure about a teenager discovering that Greek mythology is real and that he is a son of Poseidon. It gradually developed into a story about responsibility, loyalty, betrayal, and the complicated relationships between gods and their children. The first two seasons established the foundations of this world, introduced the main and side characters, and revealed that what we saw so far was only a small part of something considerably more dangerous. Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 adapts The Titan’s Curse, the third book of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novels.

The third season has a particularly important entry because the narrative starts to move away from the relatively contained adventures and introduces a much darker, more serious, and evil narrative. The main conflict involves the Olympian gods, the Titans, and a prophecy that could determine the future of the entire world.

As the main characters grow older, their relationships become more complicated, and the consequences of their decisions are beginning to feel serious. There is a genuine sense of progression here, and that might be the most significant improvement the series could have made.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 adapts the story of The Titan’s Curse

The story this season begins with Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), Grover (Aryan Simhadri), and Thalia (Tamara Smart) on a mission to rescue two young demigods, Bianca (Olive Abercrombie) and Nico (Levi Chrisopulos). Their journey takes them to Westover Hall, a military boarding school in Maine, where the siblings have become targets of a dangerous creature.

After getting there, the story slowly starts to unfold, and certain unexpected decisions are made. These decisions will change the future of the main characters forever.

The second episode changes the atmosphere further. With Percy and Thalia returning to Camp Half-Blood, the story explores the political and personal motives surrounding the gods, the Hunters of Artemis, and the approaching conflict with Kronos.

The premiere does not attempt to explain every mystery immediately. Instead, it introduces several interconnected problems and tries to show that the characters are entering a situation they cannot fully control. That approach works particularly well for a story focused around prophecies, ancient god rivalries, and the consequences of decisions made thousands of years before our young protagonists were even born.

One of the strongest decisions is the way this series leads and handles Annabeth’s disappearance. Her relationship with Percy has really developed throughout the previous seasons, making their connection feel more important than it seems.

Separating those two creates an emotional problem for Percy that he’ll have to handle, especially with everything that’s going around. But when Artemis (Dafne Keen) shows up, you know that the story is just starting and the bigger picture will start to unfold sooner than later.

Character evolution so far and what can we expect from the remaining episodes of the season

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has always kept the characters and the surrounding mythology at the center of the story. Mythological creatures, magical weapons, and spectacular adventures are enjoyable, but they also show how the characters are emotionally connected throughout these increasingly dangerous journeys.

Percy has evolved from a confused teenager who thought mythology was only a myth into someone who understands that his decisions carry real consequences for the fate of the entire world. He is still impulsive, stubborn, and frequently incapable of recognizing when he should step back and consider the bigger picture, but he is not the same cocky kid as in the first season.

Without Annabeth constantly challenging his decisions, Percy is forced to become more responsible. His determination to rescue her is understandable, but the situation requires more than simply charging towards the danger. He must learn how to make difficult decisions, cooperate with people he does not necessarily trust, and accept that being a hero sometimes means putting personal feelings aside.

Annabeth, meanwhile, receives an interesting development of her own. She is still shown as an intelligent, determined, and stubborn young demigod whose strategic thinking is one of the best “powers” you can have.

As for Grover, his experiences, relationship with the natural world, and his continuing search for Pan give him more emotional background. With Annabeth absent from the main group, Grover also has an opportunity to demonstrate greater confidence and maturity with Percy by his side.

But the most intriguing returning character, however, is Thalia. Her return, or rather a resurrection at the end of the previous season, was one of the most important events in the story so far. She’s different from Percy as she is more aggressive, less willing to trust others, and she is more suspicious of Olympian Gods being shady and doing crazy things than other characters.

The first two episodes make it clear that the third season is building towards something considerably bigger. The remaining episodes have the opportunity to explore several important elements of The Titan’s Curse.

One of the most interesting aspects will undoubtedly be the Great Prophecy. Its implications have already been introduced, but there is still plenty of room for the series to explore what it means for Percy, Thalia, and the other demigods connected to the Big Three. The prophecy introduces a particularly uncomfortable possibility about how the future of Olympus might depend on a young demigod whose decisions could determine whether the gods survive.

Another major element will be the growing presence and influence of Atlas (Holt McCallany). He represents a different kind of threat. He is not simply another mythological creature standing between him and a treasure. Atlas represents the ancient conflict between the Titans and the Olympians, and his ambitions have consequences that extend far beyond the quests at hand.

There is also potential in the introduction of Nico and Bianca. Their appearance opens the door to a much larger story involving the children of the Big Three, the nature of responsibility of being a demigod, and the sacrifices that young demigods are expected to make.

Nico, in particular, is a character whose importance extends well beyond this particular adventure, but that for sure is a spoiler that will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

Also check out: The Sun and The Star: a Nico Di Angelo Adventure by Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro Book Review

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 premiere final thoughts

The third-season premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has more mature and darker themes of the storytelling. The story needs to become more ambitious, the heroes must be more mature, and the conflicts start to have consequences that matter more than one might think.

The adaptation of The Titan’s Curse is an excellent opportunity to explore a more emotional and dark side of the franchise. The introduction of Nico and Bianca, the return of Thalia, and the growing importance and evil of Kronos are all part of this premiere.

There is more emotional weight, a stronger sense of danger, and more opportunities to test the limitations and power of our heroes. The story is moving towards something important, and it is perhaps the most encouraging aspect of those two episodes. This is a story about growing up, understanding that adults and authority figures are not always right, and discovering that doing the right thing can sometimes come at a terrible personal cost.

If the remaining episodes maintain the quality and momentum established by the premiere, the third season could easily become the best one in terms of adapting Percy Jackson and the Olympians so far.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 are now available to watch on Disney+, with the remaining episodes of the season being released weekly.

Series/Show Title: Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Season: 3 (2-episode premiere)

Number of Episodes in the Season: 8

Season Premiere Date: November 20, 2026

Where to Watch: Disney+

Based on the books by Rick Riordan

Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava’ Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart, Levi Chrisopulos



Genre(s): Fantasy, Action, Adventure, Family

Reviewer’s Score: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Share this with a friend!