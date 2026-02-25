2 min read

In this episode of Cosmic Circus Reviews, Vin and Drew breakdown the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms from the Game of Thrones universe. They also discuss the state of the franchise overall and what other media adaptations can learn from the success of the show.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max. The series is written and show run by Ira Parker and stars Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell. The story is based on The Hedge Knight novella by George R. R. Martin.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 review timestamps

00:00 – Intro and spoiler warning.

01:36 – Drew and Vin’s histories with the Game of Thrones universe.

universe. 05:15 – Initial impressions of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in comparison with previous Game of Thrones series and House of the Dragon.

in comparison with previous series and 08:38 – How would you pitch this new series to someone who is not into Game of Thrones ?

? 10:00 – Excellent character work and writing, including great side characters.

17:25 – Why this is a show that makes them excited about Game of Thrones again, after some of the negative discourse about previous series.

again, after some of the negative discourse about previous series. 18:10 – Negatives about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms , and the challenge of keeping viewers engaged in what amounts to an anthology series.

, and the challenge of keeping viewers engaged in what amounts to an anthology series. 21:00 – There’s still a lot of story to tell about Dunk and Egg for season 2 and beyond.

24:30 – What can House of the Dragon and other GOT spinoffs learn from this new series?

and other spinoffs learn from this new series? 27:00 – This series has a great foundation to work from for future seasons.

28:50 – Lessons learned about good book adaptations.

31:45 – What can other franchise media (Marvel, DC, Star Wars) take away from what this series did?

33:50 – Final thoughts and rating for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1.

season 1. 34:35 – Outro

