Alex Perez is finally back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 2 of the February 2026 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about Marvel Studios projects involving Daredevil, Iron Fist, the Hulk, Shang-Chi, Vision, Wonder Man, and more!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Ant-Man and the Ant-Fam

SaltyTrog: Heyo, hope y’all are doing well with the cold weather and such. Is there any sort of word on recasting Hank and Janet post-Secret Wars, or is the active Ant-Family just shrinking down to Cassie (pun intended)?

Alex Perez: No plans for Hank and Janet moving forward.

Champions/Young Avengers

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Hiya Alex, thanks for doing this. You mentioned in the last Q&A that you had heard that Noh-Varr was reportedly being eyed for the villian of the Champions show, but you needed to follow up on it. Did you get around to doing that, and if so, is that still the aim currently, or are they going another route?

Alex Perez: Still a bit too early, but when I get an update, I’ll follow up.

Daredevil and Devil’s Reign

Seidsama: Hello Alex, will the Devil’s Reign storyline conclusion be under a Spider-Man movie title or a crossover team-up event?

Alex Perez: This is an excellently timed question because I get to tell you about a recent rumor that has me excited for the next saga. I have heard the idea thrown around for the upcoming saga to feature a crossover team-up film that would serve as the epilogue of the Devil’s Reign storyline that technically started all the way back in Hawkeye with the appearance of Wilson Fisk.

The idea would be to feature street-level heroes from NYC affected by Fisk’s reign of terror against vigilantes, and we would see the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Punisher, and more team up to take down Wilson Fisk and his enforcers in a final bout against the regime. And that said, film is the current path for Spider-Man to be able to appear alongside these heroes. This is apparently one of the plans they have in motion to try and get these heroes to appear together.

Daofeiboy: Hi Alex, thank you for doing that yet again! Is the White Tiger TV show a probability still?

Alex Perez: Not 100% sure at the moment.

RedGyarados2010: Hi Alex! Is there any chance for a Daredevil/Ms. Marvel team-up in the future?

Alex Perez: Not in the current spectrum of possibilities.

The Defenders

leviathan: Heya Alex and Lizzie, hoping the best for the two of you! Alright, since Cryptic recently teased Finn’s return as Iron Fist, I’m very curious on his potential future—whether he’ll simply be a mentor role for Lin Lie and Colleen, get a good amount of stuff in his own right like Heroes for Hire and a Shang-Chi cameo, or maybe both?

Alex Perez: I’ve heard that Finn Jones’ return would be as both hero and mentor. He’ll still be Iron Fist, but he’ll be looking for someone to replace him. The last time I heard, they wanted Lin Lie.

Hifive326: With the old Defenders expected to return in the next few years, can we expect to see their old villains like Killgrave, Davos, Diamondback, and Bushmaster to return as well?

Alex Perez: It is possible. But the one I’ve heard mainly is David Tennant as Kilgrave.

Guardians of the Galaxy

toastef: Is there any possibility of a solo project or new franchise (Annihilators?) in Star-Lord’s future, or will his story continue only in event movies?

Alex Perez: There is. I’ve commented on it before.

CH2003: Will we see the Guardians in Doomsday or be saved for Secret Wars? We haven’t heard about them in any of the leaks, so I was curious.

Alex Perez: I think they kinda forgot about them, ngl.

Hulk

BraveFire: Hi Alex and Lizzie! The Grey Hulk (beast version), green Hulk (savage hulk), or Joe Fixit (Hulk in suit)… Which version will we see in Spider- Man :Brand New Day and the Avengers movies, please?

Alex Perez: It’s a Savage Hulk similar to the one from Age of Ultron when Wanda got in Banner’s head.

Shang-Chi

Rebel: Are there still plans to make Shang-Chi 2, and if so, is Destin Daniel Cretton going to direct it?

Alex Perez: Yes and yes.

Kaweebo: Will Marvel go more into the history of the Ten Rings (the organization) at some point with, like, an animated show or something (like Eyes of Wakanda)?

Alex Perez: Marvel Studios is interested in developing a Ten Rings project similar to Eyes of Wakanda. From an idea that I heard, though, different from how Eyes of Wakanda was executed, they want to show how the organization has gone on through the ages and has influenced the events of the MCU from the very beginning. It would have had the organization interact with characters throughout history, including the Eternals, The Red Room, WW2, and modern MCU events.

Spider-Man

PokeHarsha5506: Hey, Alex and Lizzie. Thanks for taking the time to do another Q&A. I was wondering whether you could tell us what other characters Marvel wants Spider-Man to team up with/interact with aside from the Daredevil stuff in the next saga. Thank you for your time. Love what you do for us.

Alex Perez: This is very, very early… But Deadpool is the top one thrown around. The logistics aren’t “impossible,” but very, very tricky and difficult given the current nature of Sony’s deal. But if anyone could pull it off, it’s Ryan Reynolds.

Mephisto is another character (I can already hear the fans screaming now). And there’s one more character, who pops up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, whose role I hope remains at the level of the Tinkerer in Spider-Man: Homecoming, because if it goes even remotely close to a certain Spider-Man storyline from the 90s which Spidey fans have dubbed the worst storyline/saga ever, we might start seeing double.

FootlongSlinky: Is there a chance Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could interact with Deadpool?

Alex Perez: Look above.

AD: Wassup, Alex! It’s been said that there’s gonna be various other villains in BND than the ones reported. Does this mean that they’ll be part of the potential opening montage for the film to establish Spider-Man’s rogues gallery over the years since we last saw him?

Alex Perez: Seems as though Peter has made quite some enemies since NWH, if so.

Something like that. Most of them are literally very niche B or C-ranked villains from the comics. This film really has the record for the most Spider-Man villains in one movie. There are about nine villains from his rogue gallery here.

Michael: Hi, Alex! Since the Spiderman: Brand New Day trailer will not be released anytime soon (or, when we least expect it), do you have any new plot information or casting news for the film?

Alex Perez: I just teased a villain above.

arnavchakka: Hi there, Alex. Hope all is good. I was asking about the updates on live action Miles Morales. I have recently heard rumors of Caleb McLaughlin playing that. I personally very much hope he does, but have you heard anything on it and any updates on when we will see Miles in live action? Will he appear in Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: I have no updates on live-action Miles.

Doom’s Servant: Hi Alex and Lizzie, glad to be a new member! Will Tombstone be pushing some sort of drug that has a big impact in Spider-Man Brand New Day?

Alex Perez: No.

friendly_neighborhood_spidey98: Hey Alex, one character I’m surprised we haven’t heard more about in the lead-up to BND is JJJ. Do you know if J.K. Simmons will be returning for BND?

Alex Perez: I’ve heard that JJJ will be returning for Brand New Day. There were also some rumors about Angourie Rice returning as Betty Brant working under JJJ in the Daily Bugle and the idea of introducing Robbie Robertson as well, but nothing as of yet.

friendly_neighborhood_spidey98: Another one is we saw recently reports/rumors that Sony is more open to sharing characters with Marvel. Will Spider-Man and Spider-Man characters be able to show up in more projects?

Alex Perez: It is a possibility. Mainly it’s the film rights because TV is still at a standstill and Sony refuses to budge on that.

Vision Quest

the wizzler: Will Daisy Johnson be in Vision Quest? Is that a safe bet at this point, or is it still very up in the air?

Alex Perez: No. The connection to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has to do with AI.

Wonder Man

Dom D: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope everything is going well! Have you heard when or if we may see Simon Williams show up again?

Alex Perez: Given his positive reception, expect a second season for Simon Williams.

Joshua: Could Doorman still be a mutant that had his powers activated by the dark force in a way similar to Kamala and the bangle?

Alex Perez: Yes.

X-Men

Jay: It’s clear that mutants will be a major focus of the next saga and will be involved in several projects; how often do you expect us to visit Xavier’s in the coming phase(s)? Is it something that we should expect to be mostly relegated to the primary X-Men films and a few cameos in other films, or is it fair to expect a Disney+ series(s) in which the school will actually be the primary setting?

Alex Perez: At the moment, you’ve got the X-Men film and X-Men’ 97 to look forward to. Nothing else I can provide information on at this time.

Miscellaneous Marvel Studios questions

qncycharles: Hey Alex, will Marvel Television be more involved with telling a connected story to the MCU in reset for the next saga?

Alex Perez: Still more of the same, to be honest.

Jay: Hey Alex, I’m sure you’ll be getting a few questions about the potential of Secret Wars being split into two films now that it’s being hinted at by you, Rocha, & RPK but I’m more curious about how it affects the rest of the slate. My observations had led me to believe that Secret Wars would most likely be followed by two films in 2028: X-Men in May and Black Panther 3 in November, despite having two additional untitled dates in February and December, because of Marvel’s renewed commitment to quality over quantity. How do you imagine the 2028 slate playing out now?

Alex Perez: I am not the best person to ask this, hahaha. Remember that these dates are always shifting and amenable to change.

Kaweebo: Thanks for doing this, Alex. If you had to guess, what do you think the release schedule will be for rumored films in the next phase?

Alex Perez: It really is a bit too unclear because they still want to finish the Multiverse Saga, and there are a lot of ideas that they would like to explore but don’t know whether they should proceed with it or if they’ll go well with audiences.

