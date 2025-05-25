Share this with a friend!

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! For May's part 2 post, Alex answers questions about Thor, Nova, Spider-Man, Ironheart, Sentry, Thunderbolts (I mean, the New Avengers), and more! Questions and answers may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar and spelling.

Questions and answers may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar and spelling.

Ironheart

rapsfan: Hi, can you tease something cool from Ironheart, since we don’t really know anything about it?

Alex Perez: Outside of what we know right now? Nah.

Michael: Hi Alex. Before I begin, saw the trailer for Ironheart and saw a display in the scene with the MIT dean with the date, 2025-7-25, confirming that the show will likely take place in 2025/2026. That being said: You said on the Discord that MJ will leave M.I.T. due to Riri’s expulsion and some other event that will likely happen in Ironheart. What is that other event, exactly?

Alex Perez: Watch the show and find out! But funnily enough, there’s a plot line that mimics an episode of the Good Wife. Turn to page 42 of the “university handbook”.

CamCam: Any insight into the future stories for Riri Williams and Parker Robbins? I know Deadline once described Anthony Ramos’s casting as equivalent to Jonathan Majors as Kang, introduced in a Disney+ show for larger universe implications down the road. But that was 2022, and this is 2025. That still the case?

Alex Perez: It is actually. To my understanding, we should see him return after the show.

Moon Knight

Xekshek: Thanks for doing this Alex as always! I was wondering with the Marvel TV news from Brad (Winderbaum) recently about budgets (specifically with paying actors), do you think Moon Knight seaon 2 is completely dead? If so, where else do you think we can see him pop up besides a Midnight Sons movie (which we might not see for a bit).

Alex Perez: I don’t know about Moon Knight S2 being dead considering the ideas they had going for it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they held back on it until after a Midnight Sons movie because Mark/Steven somehow have to get back to New York.

Nova

Manglor: Will Nova still remain a multi-season show over the course of next saga?

Alex Perez: I am not sure. All I know is Nova is a key point for the next saga in the same way Loki was for the Multiverse Saga.

Scarlet Witch

Max Zengerink: Hi Alex and Lizzie! I have two questions: You talked a little bit about Scarlet Witch in the Avengers movies before, could you tell us a bit more about her part in those films?

Alex Perez: I had heard about an idea that involved bringing together Wanda Maximoff and Erik Lehnsherr for the Avengers films, before we would have to move on from that due to the soft reboot. The idea would have been executed in a similar fashion to a show Kevin Feige produced in 2008 called Wolverine and the X-Men.

heyemoboi_ : Hi Alex! Do you think we will get to see the Scarlet Witch Post-Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: I think so, but they’re already prepping Billy and Tommy to take over.

Sentry

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex, what’s the plan for Sentry’s future in the MCU? We know Paul Jenkins is contracted to write a sentry spin off in the MCU.

Alex Perez: Well, Doomsday for starters. But aside from that, I’m not 100% sure what we may see with his character afterwards. I’ll have to follow up on that.

Spider-Man

Harsha Adhikary: Hey Alex! I hope you are doing well, brother! And your exams have hopefully gone well! You mentioned in one of the Discord channels that Vulture being in the SSU is currently causing an incursion, so by that same logic, shouldn’t the symbiote piece left behind in the MCU also cause an incursion?

Alex Perez: You are correct.

Harsha Adhikary: Do you think the reason why Brand New Day has gone through so many story changes (From Street to Multiverse to Street) is because of Marvel’s uncertainty whether Spider-Man can appear in Doomsday or not? Thank you for your time. All the best, bro!

Alex Perez: I don’t think so. Regardless of what happens with whether or not Spider-Man shows up in Doomsday, the overall story of Brand New Day wouldn’t be impacted because they reached a common ground that allowed them to push the story forward while still executing something new and fresh for Spider-Man that wouldn’t have been repetitive from previous installments AND if he did end up appearing in Doomsday, then a simple addition to the story would enhance the story. So they’re fine story wise.

FootlongSlinky: How will Spider-Man’s suit from the ending of No Way Home change in Brand New Day?

Alex Perez: Peter’s broke. There won’t be that much of a change.

Michael: Hi Alex, following your reveal of the Asian-influenced costumes, is there any new information that you can reveal to us regarding Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Alex Perez: Not yet. But I should be hearing more soon.

CamCam: Any exciting details you can share about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2?

friendly_neighborhood_spidey98: My question is: have you heard anything about season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and what storylines, characters, or villains may be in it?

Alex Perez: Not at the moment. Sorry.

friendly_neighborhood_spidey98: Also, we recently heard Brad Winderbaum talk about how pleased Marvel is with the performance of Daredevil: Born Again, I know it’s already renewed for seasons 2 and 3, but do you know if Marvel is happy with season 1 of YFNSPM performance? I don’t want another spectacular situation where a Spider-Man show gets cancelled prematurely

Alex Perez: Yeah, the show’s been great in terms of product review.

Spider-Woman

daofeiboy: In August 19, 2020, Olivia Wilde was announced as the director of a new Spider-Woman movie for Sony. One year later, Wilde even implied Feige himself was involved in the project.

In December 18, 2018, an All-Female ITSV film was reported to release at some point with Spider-Gwen, Silk and Spider-Woman. By May 31, 2023, Avi Arad announced that a Spider-Woman animated spin-off would be happening sooner than expected.

All that being said — The question remaining is, are any of these still happening as of right now?

Alex Perez: I have no clue. But I really doubt it.

Thor

laser_gum: Are they still planning to end Thor’s story in Doomsday/Secret Wars. If so, what does that mean for Thor 5?

Alex Perez: Keep in mind, I said they wanted to give Thor a big, proper death in an Avengers movie. That does not automatically imply that Thor is gone forever. Let’s not forget, there’s still a place waiting for Thor at the end of it all.

Thunderbolts

daofeiboy: Question number two: You said at some point that Marvel “definitely” intends to make Thunderbolts into a franchise. Are we getting a direct sequel or maybe spin-offs for the film within the next 3 years?

Alex Perez: I really wouldn’t know that far ahead just yet.

Titan: Does the serum that OXE made have any wider universe ties that may be explored later on? Somebody pointed out the similarity to the Darkforce in some of the older Marvel Television shows, is any of that related or are we meant to not really think about it?,

Alex Perez: Val’s been in contact with some extremely sinister and shady individuals over the course of the years. So expect her research to have repercussions for the next saga of the MCU.

Dom D*: Hi Alex, we gotta talk about THAT post-credit scene in Thunderbolts*. Why a 14-month gap? Are the remaining pre-Doomsday projects going to cover so much ground that it was necessary, or just so it gives Sam enough time to assemble his Avengers team?

Alex Perez: Because it catches us up to the release date of Secret Wars (2027).

Hifive326: Will the New Avengers continue to have that name post Doomsday/Secret Wars, or would they potentially go back to being called the Thunderbolts in the future?

Alex Perez: Right now, I think it’ll just be they all become Avengers by the end of it all and then go on their separate journeys, the same way it happened in Endgame.

That’s it for part 2 of Alex Perez’s May 2025 Q&A!

