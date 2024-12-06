Share this with a friend!

After the finale of the animated series Arcane, the world of League of Legends on Netflix will expand. Spin-offs are already in the works, and the story will not end. We’ll see more champions, villains, and regions appearing again in one big culmination in the War for Runeterra. Below, I put a focus on a few of the regions and characters we could see in future spin-offs.

Demacia region

Demacia is one of the central regions in League of Legends lore. It is a beautiful land to set another TV series. Mainly it’s because the history of this region dives very deep into the internal struggles of the kingdom, its people, and the royal family, as well as their enemies. Demacia is known for its justice, honor, patriotism, and unity ideals. It is a kingdom built on those values and is a foundation of tradition and discipline. Beneath the surface of its pristine, utopian appearance lies a darker reality of rigorous societal norms, systemic oppression, and a deeply rooted fear of magic and sorcery.

A series based on Demacia could explore this region’s relationship with power and justice through the personal journeys of main characters from its lore. The kingdom’s reliance on honor and patriotism as well as on strict enforcement of anti-magic laws would show a world that is hostile to those who do not respect those strict and ruthless standards.

At the heart of this conflict is Lux Crownguard, a noblewoman who is secretly mastering forbidden magic, and Sylas, a former prisoner of the Mageseekers turned revolutionary leader. These two characters are complete opposites when it comes to morality. Lux struggles to maintain her loyalty to Demacia with her hidden identity. She and her brother Garen are both part of this prestigious Crownguard family; therefore they are royalty.

Sylas’s rage against the system and those who put him in prison for being a mage (Including Crownguards) may set the stage for larger conflicts, changing tradition, creating rebellion, and realizing the cost of fighting for a change. The series could unfold the true face of Demacia and explore their conflict with Noxus. Characters like Garen, Lux, Fiora, Galio, Kayle, or Sona could easily become characters that we love just like we loved all the characters from Arcane.

Through their personal and political dramas, a series focused on Demacia could challenge its characters, and viewers, to wonder about what justice and honor truly mean. The series could explore how these values, when enforced without compassion, can lead to tyranny, and how the courage to defy tradition might create a brighter future. As well as creating harsh and discriminating rules to keep peace may hurt people and cause rebellion, no matter how justified they may seem.

Noxus region

Noxus is one of the most dynamic, evil, and interesting regions in League of Legends lore. It is known to be an empire of ruthless ambition and meritocracy. Built on the principles of strength, vision, ruthlessness, and betrayal, it rewards individuals who aren’t afraid of making hard decisions. Noxus is known for its aggressive and invasive expansionism. People who live there like fighting, like wars, like being evil. This complex duality of brutality and inclusiveness makes Noxus a perfect setting for a compelling TV show that shows you a different side of League of Legends lore.

A series focused on Noxus could explore its harsh yet inspiring philosophy through the stories of key figures like Jericho Swain (who was teased in the final episode of Arcane). He is a wise and visionary leader who embodies the empire’s ideals of calculated strength. It could also focus on Darius, who is the Hand of Noxus, and whose loyalty and fearfulness define the nation’s militaristic side. Swain’s ascent to power, overthrowing the rule of Boram Darkwill, or exploring his evil intelligence could provide a wonderful political and military narrative, showing how Noxus becomes this evil world, and how it loves brute force and dominating with pain.

Focusing on Swain, Darius or other complicated characters like LeBlanc, Draven, Riven Katarina, Vladimir or Talon could prove very useful. Especially, If you want to explore the lore of Ambessa more because she is a Noxian. LeBlanc’s secretive Black Rose was also a huge part of season 2 of Arcane, which could introduce even more intrigue and mystery into the series, as well as fill some gaps from that series. This could also contrast with characters like Riven, who is a good person and a warrior haunted by her past, the moral conflicts of Noxus’s conquests, and trying to fight to avenge her family.

Visually, a Noxus series could feature dark areas, blood-red banners, black fortresses, and balancing between elegance and horror. Battles definitely would be brutal and bloody, proving that Noxians don’t hesitate to use brute force. However, moments of strategic brilliance, political intrigue, and personal growth would add layers to this series, ensuring the story goes beyond just war and conquest. It could focus on rebellion, invasions of other regions, and more.

Just like Arcane, a Noxian adaptation could go beyond expectations simply by humanizing its characters and examining the consequences of their actions. It would make the audience question what it truly means to be strong in a world driven by conflict. Such a series would not only make fans of League of Legends happy and satisfied, but also would become a powerful narrative standing on its own.

Ionia region

Ionia is one of the most beautiful regions in League of Legends. Known as the First Lands, it is a rich and mystical region that needs to be adapted into a TV series. This world is filled with natural beauty and spiritual magic. The lines between the physical and spirit realms are almost non-existent. It is a land deeply rooted in harmony and balance. Yet with time, it’s becoming more fractured by internal conflicts and external threats caused among the others by the brutal Noxian invasion that disrupted its longstanding peace or Zed’s clan which wants to disrupt peace.

A show could focus on Ionia and go deeper into its cultural and philosophical foundation. It could emphasize its pursuit of peace, love, happiness, balance, and harmony in all things. The tension between traditionalist clans, who believe in passivity and coexistence, and radical factions like Zed’s Order of Shadows, who want action and vengeance, could create amazing internal conflict to watch. This ideological divide was expanded due to the invasion, which forced many Ionians to question their pacifist ways and consider more not-so-peaceful approaches to survival. Characters such as Shen, and his former ally Zed, could become a center of this narrative by representing opposing philosophies and personal betrayals that mirror the broader turmoil of Ionia.

We could also see Yone and Yasuo, two brothers who fought each other until Yasuo killed Yone. But due to the high connection with the spirits, Yone was revived to be someone else. Amazing characters to watch for me would be Ahri, Akali, Irelia, Karma, Lee Sin, Rakan & Xayah, and Wukong. The lore of Ionia is one of the most beautifully written lore that is simply a story about good versus evil, set in a beautiful and peaceful realm that has to stop the darkness.

The visual design of the series could mirror the beauty of Ionia, featuring beautiful spiritual forests, ancient monasteries, peaceful rivers, and floating sanctuaries. Much like Arcane’s dynamic animation style, an Ionian adaptation could mix artistic, dreamlike sequences representing the spiritual plane with intensive and unpredictable action scenes during battles and duels.

The potential for multi-season storytelling is also there. Early episodes could focus on the immediate aftermath of the Noxus invasion, introducing Ionian culture and its fractured state. Later seasons could expand a deeper lore, diving into the mythical mysteries, such as the connection between the regular world and the spiritual one.

Ultimately, Ionia’s story offers an exploration of balance in all its forms. This rich thematic depth is my favorite because when you combine beautiful regions, amazing lore and interesting characters, you have an excellent candidate for a series that could match or even surpass Arcane’s success in bringing the world of League of Legends to life.

Other League of Legends regions and their potential for further storytelling

When it comes to other regions that could be adapted into the story, few are perfect for something like a three-episode arc of another show. They are Bandle City, Bilgewater, Ixtal, Shadow Isles, Shurima, Targon, Freljord and Void. All of them have interesting stories to tell, as well as conflicts to explore. Bandle City is the world of Yordles like Heimerdinger, Teemo, or Tristana. It is a place of bright colors, amazing food, and perfectness. Bilgewater is a port city with dangerous monsters living in the water. The most famous champions who come from there are Nautilus, Twisted Fate, Miss Fortune, Pyke, Gangplank, and Graves.

Ixtal is a world of wilderness and nature. It was one of the first independent nations of the Shuriman empire. It’s a closed city guarded by Nidalee. Neeko and Rengar so no one can know their secrets. On the other side of the map, we have Shadow Isles, a.k.a. the City of Spirits. It’s a cursed land, once known as the home of a noble civilization, but destroyed by a magical cataclysm. Champions from this region are among others Elise, Gwen, Hecarim, Viego, Thresh, and Maokai.

Shurima is another example of a once-thriving civilization. It was known to be forged by god-warriors who united all people, but it was destroyed. The only ones who want this dream to return are Azir, Amumu, Sivir, Nasus, Rammus, Renekton, and others. As for Targon, it’s the mightiest peak in the whole Runeterra. It is located far from civilization and is surrounded by many legends. There is not much known about this region, except that its champions are one of the most powerful and mysterious characters. They are Aphelios, Aurelion Sol, Diana, Leona, Pantheon, Soraka, Taric and Zoe.

The best I left for the last. Freljord is one of the most important regions in League of Legends lore because it is a harsh and unforgiving place where people are born warriors and must live against the odds. In the past, there was a war that shattered this region, but now, once it was reborn, it’s surely coming again. The champions who may defend it are Anivia, Ashe, Tryndamere, Braum, Lissandra, Udyr, Sejuani, and Volibear.

Void is the scariest of the regions. It’s what hell is to heaven. It is a manifestation of the unknowable nothingness mixed with the living nightmares. Mortals touched by the power from the void have to be of strong mind or else they will die. Champions from this region are Kai’Sa, Malzahar, Kog’Maw, Kassadin, and others.

Arcane has proven that more quality series can be done for League of Legends

No matter what the people responsible for the spin-offs will decide, they proved with Arcane that they will always deliver quality projects. The first three projects are happening, but the other ones remain unknown. Let’s hope for the best.

Arcane Season 2: A Revolution in Storytelling and Animation

Book Review: Ruination: A League of Legends Novel by Anthony Reynolds

Share this with a friend!