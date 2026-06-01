Game Review: ‘Forza Horizon 6’ Takes Racing to New Heights

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There are racing games that try to simulate reality with obsessive precision of being too accurate, and then there are racing games that try to capture the feeling of being obsessed with cars only. The Forza Horizon series belongs in the second category, and that is undoubtedly why the series has been working so well for so many years. After years of fan requests, Playground Games finally brought the Horizon Festival to Japan with Forza Horizon 6. The result feels like the natural evolution of everything the series has been building toward since the first game.

What makes the game immediately special is its treatment of car culture here. Japan is not used here as a simple visual trick to give us a city full of neon signs and iconic cherry blossoms. Instead, the map feels designed around the different personalities of driving itself. One moment, you are flying through Tokyo-inspired expressways surrounded by glowing skyscrapers, and the next, you are drifting through the legendary Mount Fuji mountain passes.

Forza Horizon 6 makes you feel that every achievement is earned

The series has always balanced arcade fun with authenticity. Yet, Forza Horizon 6 pushes that border further than before. It never turns into a hardcore simulator, but it respects the player enough to make every car feel distinctly unique.

Unlike many modern AAA games, Forza Horizon 6 does not rely on a dramatic cinematic narrative to keep players invested. There is no giant emotional plot twist, no endless exposition scenes, and no attempt to turn the game into an action movie.

Instead, Playground Games focuses on progression, reputation, and the feeling of slowly becoming part of Japan’s underground and festival racing culture. Surprisingly, that minimalist approach ends up making the experience more immersive. You start small, slowly unlocking more difficult events, better competitions, and access to elite racing scenes.

Unlike some open-world games that throw everything at the player immediately, Forza Horizon 6 makes progression feel meaningful. When you finally unlock a new event category or gain access to a prestigious race, it feels earned because the game spent time building toward it.

That progression system works especially well because of how varied the activities are. Traditional road races remain excellent, but the new Horizon Rush obstacle-course events add something fresh to the formula. These races are less about pure speed and more about vehicle control, awareness, and improvisation. Some of them almost feel like platforming challenges for cars, forcing players to think differently instead of simply accelerating forward and spending four minutes doing the same thing over and over again.

The game also captures the social fantasy of car culture better than previous entries. Cars are scattered around the world, letting you either discover them or buy them cheaper, making the map feel populated by enthusiasts rather than random AI drivers.

What really sells the illusion is the atmosphere surrounding each achievement. Buying a legendary car is exciting, but the game makes the process leading up to that purchase feel just as important. Saving credits, elevating your driving skill, unlocking sponsorship rewards, and discovering rare aftermarket vehicles hidden across the map create a satisfying long-term loop.

The world itself makes that sense of accomplishment much more significant. Seasonal changes dramatically alter the environment, and some roads feel entirely different depending on weather conditions. Snow-covered mountain routes require careful handling, while rainy city streets become dangerous high-speed playgrounds. Because of that, learning and mastering every street and every corner of the map takes time.

One of the smartest design choices is how the game avoids overwhelming the player with unnecessary pressure. There are countless activities available, but Forza Horizon 6 rarely feels exhausting. You can spend hours competing seriously, or simply drive through the countryside listening to music while exploring side roads, hidden treasures, and hidden landmarks.

Japan itself becomes a central character in the experience. The contrast between busy urban areas and peaceful landscapes gives the game a required variety. Driving through Tokyo-inspired highways at midnight feels entirely different from drifting near quiet mountain villages and forests surrounded by fog. Playground Games clearly understood that players wanted more than stereotypes. They wanted atmosphere, and Forza Horizon 6 delivers it constantly and perfectly.

The gameplay is perfect for both veterans and newcomers to racing games

For the most part, Forza Horizon 6 succeeds because driving feels incredible almost all the time. The series has always mastered the balance between realism and accessibility, but this entry perfects nearly every part of the formula. Cars respond with enough weight and nuance to feel believable, yet the controls remain intuitive enough for anyone to enjoy immediately. Whether using a controller or a wheel setup, the sensation of speed is consistently excellent.

The map design deserves enormous praise because it accommodates multiple driving styles without making everything overly complicated. Playground Games leaned into that identity without making the experience feel one-dimensional. Drifting, in particular, feels better than ever. Cars control more smoothly between grip and slide, and controlling sustained drifts through tight corners becomes deeply satisfying after some practice.

At first glance, graphically, Forza Horizon 6 often looks far too good in motion. But rain-soaked streets reflecting neon signs, falling snow during mountain races, dense city traffic, and sunrise lighting across rural landscapes create moments that feel almost photorealistic and confirm the outstanding graphics are indeed true and stunning.

Multiplayer mode remains addictive because Forza Horizon 6 understands how important casual social interaction is for racing communities. Convoys, spontaneous street races, drifting groups, the Eliminator Battle Royale, and community events constantly create unique moments in each session. The online systems are not perfect, but when everything works properly, the game feels like a giant automotive playground filled with enthusiasts sharing the same obsession for cars.

What ultimately separates Forza Horizon 6 from other competitors is emotional texture. Some racing games feel repetitive and too easy. Horizon 6 feels alive. It understands the romance of car culture, the excitement of discovering hidden roads, the thrill of tuning a favorite vehicle for hours, and the peaceful feeling of late-night cruising with music playing while rain hits the windshield.

Final thoughts on Forza Horizon 6

Forza Horizon 6 is the culmination of everything the series creators have learned over the years. Instead of reinventing the formula completely, Playground Games refined nearly every major element and finally delivered the setting fans had wanted for over a decade. Japan gives the franchise a unique identity that perfectly matches its mix of street racing, car culture, exploration, and festival energy.

The game succeeds because it understands emotion as much as mechanics. It is not only about speed or competition. It is about atmosphere, self-expression, discovery, and the personal connection players build with their cars and favorite roads. Whether drifting through mountain passes, racing under neon lights, or simply cruising during snowfall, Forza Horizon 6 constantly creates memorable moments without forcing them.

Visually, this might be the most impressive open-world racing game ever made. Very dense city traffic, dynamic weather transitions, detailed reflections during day and rainy nights, and massive environments all come together to create a world that feels alive instead of just decorative. Shadows, details on cars, cultural references. All of it helped create something of a wonder.

At the same time, Forza Horizon 6 represents something many modern open-world games forget. Freedom only feels exciting when the world constantly rewards curiosity. Nearly every road, shortcut, hidden path, or mountain route feels placed there for a reason. You are not simply driving between activities. Driving itself becomes the activity.

Most importantly, Forza Horizon 6 shows that racing games are supposed to be fun above everything else. Not stressful. Not overly serious. Just exciting, stylish, immersive, and fun, with hundreds of cars and an open world that practically begs players to keep driving for one more hour. And somehow, that one more hour keeps turning into five.

My rating for this game: 4.5/5

Forza Horizon 6 is now available to play on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5.

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