‘Arcane’ Season 2: A Revolution in Storytelling and Animation

When Arcane debuted on Neflix in 2021, it was considered a revolution in storytelling and animation. It served as a perfect bridge between video games and visual narrative, making it one of the most successful game adaptations. The show gained many fans because of its mature themes, breathtaking visuals, and emotional story that resonated with fans of the game and the newcomers. Now, with the release of Arcane season 2, the stakes are higher, and the series seeks to conclude the saga of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun in the best way possible.

[Warning: Spoilers from Netflix’s Arcane season 2 and the first season of the series are below!]

The story of Arcane season 2

The second season wastes no time throwing viewers back into the complicated world where the conflict between Piltover and Zaun becomes war. Picking up right after Jinx’s (Ella Purnell) catastrophic bombing of the Piltover Council chamber, the series jumps right into exploring the consequences of this act of terror. The explosion disrupts peace talks between the two cities. Piltover’s elites, including Jayce (Kevin Alejandro) and Caitlyn (Katie Leung), try to do everything to keep their people from being a part of this civil war.

As for Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), she once again becomes a central figure this season. Meanwhile, Jinx continues her deeper journey into chaos and explores her fractured psyche. As I mentioned in my review of the first three episodes of the season, they didn’t just focus on the citywide conflicts, but also on the evolving relationships and individual journeys of the main characters. And that’s the whole clue of this season, evolving and reaching the finish line of their journey.

The story in this season is really emotional. Jinx befriended a young kid Isha (Lucy Lowe) who became her adoptive child. She was representing the normal and more humane side of Jinx, keeping her sane. Because of their relationship, Jinx didn’t want to hurt people anymore, but to stay in the shadows and live. But, as it always happens, she must have faced her fears and her past.

As for Vi, after leaving Caitlyn’s unit, she became a street fighter and her look changed to represent her rogue and more brawler side. Thankfully, when Jinx finds Vi to tell her about Vander, (who is now Warwick, a monstrous creature born because of Singed’s experiments) she believes her and decides to go to look for him.

It is one of the season’s most important moments when Jinx and Vi face him. He struggles through every single second not to kill them and just act normal. The moment when they all hug, it’s one of the most beautiful moments of this show. It gives you so many emotions, with one simple scene. Another emotional scene is the one where Vi and Caitlyn finally accept each other for who they are and will be by their side forever, no matter what. Even though their arc was slightly rushed, it’s believable and easy to enjoy, especially in the finale, when they leave together and try to learn more about each other.

Other important arcs are those of Jayce, Ekko (Reed Lorenzo Shannon), Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert), and Viktor (Harry Lloyd). In the third episode of this season, Jayce, Ekko, and Heimerdinger discovered an anomaly in the Hextech beneath the city. It was revealed that it transported Ekko and Heimerdinger to another reality, while Jayce was sent into the apocalyptic future. Ekko’s and Heimerdinger’s journey led them to appreciate what they have and why they landed there. All that happened, made them discover the time travel technology which allowed Ekko to somehow travel back to his world, with Heimerdinger’s soul being sent to Yordle’s home – Bandle City.

Jayce landed in an apocalyptic future, only to find out that he has to stop Viktor from developing Hextech technology. All those story arcs are perfectly connected in one huge finale where everyone is trying to stop Viktor, save the city, and save people they love and care about. In the end, they succeeded, but the price was high. Jayce and Viktor disappeared and vanished (probably traveled to another universe or somewhere else) and Jinx sacrificed herself to save Vi.

Thankfully, Piltover and Zaun are now one city and one community. They want to do everything they can to keep the peace, and that’s what’s important. I don’t know If there was an animated series where I was so devastated after the finale, that I didn’t want to think about it, just to avoid bringing those emotional memories back. One thing that keeps me from getting so emotional is the knowledge that this isn’t the end, it’s just the beginning of a bigger story.

An amazing, emotional story and outcome in Arcane season 2

The emotional journey through Arcane is nothing short of extraordinary. At its heart, it explores perfectly the heavily complicated relationship between Vi and Jinx, the real friendship of Jayce and Viktor, and more. It also explores themes of accepting your family and being misunderstood. Vi’s attempts to save her sister from self-destruction are both heartbreaking and heroic, as Jinx’s mental instability continues to push her further toward violence.

The Arcane series finale delivers a very devastating culmination of these themes. On top of what I mentioned, Warwick’s/Vander’s tragic backstory mixed with Singed’s (Brett Tucker) past lets us understand the true love of a father who will do everything to protect his family. Isha’s sacrifice to save Jinx, Heimerdinger’s to save Ekko or, as we found out, Silco’s (Jason Spisak) to protect his friend’s daughter, are parts of this story. This show makes you think about life differently, and even the most cold-hearted person will shed a tear while watching it.

The finale doesn’t provide easy answers. Instead, it leaves viewers with the consequences of the characters’ choices. This narrative complexity makes Arcane something that goes way beyond conventional storytelling, making it emotional and worthy of watching impactful experiences.

Writing, designs, music, and technicalities in this Netflix animated series

The writing, designs, music, and all technicalities of Arcane season 2 are a testament to the artistry of Riot Games and Fortiche Productions. Every single detail from this world whether it’s a world-building and introducing the characters, showcasing a commitment to excellence, or foreshadowing certain events by using different colors is a masterpiece.

The animation, until the end, remains a visual excellence. It blends traditional and digital techniques to create a unique aesthetic. Action sequences, such as Vi’s fight with Warwick/Vander, defending Piltover, experiencing the alternate timeline, or Viktor’s ascension are choreographed and colored with such precision and skill that you can’t stop looking at them. These moments are as much about character development as they are about spectacle and emotions.

The soundtrack, featuring a mix of original compositions and known tracks, further enhances the emotional impact of the story. Imagine Dragons return with a slightly new version of their intro theme that mixed with the wonderful scenes that refer to iconic historical events/events from literature, captures the season’s much darker and much more serious tone.

Final thoughts on Arcane season 2

While Arcane concludes with season 2, the universe of League of Legends is huge when it comes to having interesting lore. Riot Games has hinted at exploring other regions of Runeterra, such as Ionia, Noxus, and Demacia. These areas offer unique cultural and narrative landscapes, each with its own set of champions and conflicts. We know that spin-offs are now in the works, but one thing is certain, everything that will happen in them, will conclude in one big event that will connect all shows. That’s why I believe it’s not the last time we see Vi, Caitlyn, Ekko, or maybe even Jinx.

Arcane season 2 is a masterclass in storytelling, animation, and emotional depth. By mixing personal struggles with broader sociological and political conflicts, this show delivers a narrative that is intimate, sad, brutal, true, and epic. The series’ willingness to confront complex and controversial themes will forever be its legacy as one of the best animations, and best shows of 2024.

Whether you’re a longtime League of Legends player like me or you’re new to its lore, Arcane is an unforgettable and emotional journey that you must experience. It sets a new standard for what video game adaptations can achieve and how they should be done. For what it’s worth, I won’t forget it, never, ever, If somehow this is the end, Arcane will forever be legendary.

Both seasons of Arcane are now streaming on Netflix. Let us know what you think of the series on social media @MyCosmicCircus or @TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

