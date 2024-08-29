‘Black Myth: Wukong’: A Tough and Rewarding Journey In Itself

Share this:

Black Myth: Wukong is a game that has been a highly anticipated action-adventure RPG since its announcement, thanks to its visually stunning presentation and deep roots in Chinese mythology. Developed by Game Science, this title has been in the spotlight since its reveal. It showcased impressive visuals powered by the Unreal Engine 5 and a gameplay experience that merges the intensity of Souls-like games with the rich narrative inspiration from the classical Journey to the West tale.

With a mix of challenging combat, visually stunning level design, and a deep story, Black Myth: Wukong is a title that has generated much discussion. In this review, I’ll dive into the game’s story, gameplay mechanics, and overall execution to see if this game lived up to the hype.

Black Myth: Wukong has a familiar, yet refreshed, plot

Black Myth: Wukong is rooted deeply in the mythology of Journey to the West, one of the most iconic tales from Chinese literature (also known for its massive influence on the Dragon Ball Z franchise). The game doesn’t just adapt the story, it reimagines it through the eyes of a new protagonist known as “The Destined One.” The story is set in a world where the legendary Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King, has been sealed in a stone and his powers are scattered all over China.

Playing as “The Destined One” we embark on the journey of this new hero as he seeks to reclaim the lost relics of Sun Wukong to revive him. The six of them in are referred to as “senses” and are connected to Wukong’s abilities. The game’s narrative is rich and complex and filled with multiple encounters that reference the original novel. Luckily, the writers added some new twists to them. The Destined One’s journey takes him through various recognizable locations from the mythos, including the ruins of Guanyin Temple, Yellow Wind Ridge, and the lair of the Spider Demons.

Each area is thoroughly designed and brings to life the folklore from the tale. As The Destined One gathers the relics, the story reveals a deeper connection between him and the legendary Sun Wukong. During the story, the game teases that The Destined One may be a descendant or even a reincarnation of the Monkey King himself. The game’s story offers multiple endings, based on our choices and the style of playthrough we choose. This narrative uniqueness and stunning cutscenes mix various artistic styles that make the story of Black Myth: Wukong appealing and emotional.

I loved the story that was written for this game. I have a lot of affection for adapted games, movies, or TV shows based on different mythologies. It never bored me, and I’m always interested in how writers adapt them. In this case, the adaptation was interesting, stunning, and exceptional.

The idea to make this game set during the Tang dynasty and their Empire makes it much more fascinating. Of course, the game is careful when it rewrites certain parts from history. But when it does, the overall adaptation of the story and adaptation of real-world history works perfectly.

Mechanics and gameplay in Black Myth: Wukong

At its core, Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG that draws heavily from the Souls-like genre (that is, one of higher difficulty, and based within a darker fantasy world). Although it develops its own identity by using unique mechanics and a more forgiving approach, it’s still an original and diverse game. The combat system is one of the game’s highlights. It offers a mix of fast-paced action with the need for strategic thinking. Players control The Destined One, who is equipped with a wooden staff; a weapon that can be upgraded and used in various combat stances.

The four primary stances are General, Smash, Pillar, and Thrust. Through these, Black Myth: Wukong offers the opportunity to try out different playstyles. Players can choose between heavy, close-range attacks, long-range strikes, or powerful charge attacks. This flexibility is key to the game’s combat system, as each stance can be upgraded individually to suit different enemy types and player preferences.

In addition to the staff, The Destined One has access to a range of magical spells and various transformations. These abilities add a layer of strategy to the combat, allowing players to freeze enemies, summon clones, or even transform into defeated foes to use their abilities. The magic system is well-designed, with a balance of power and resource management that keeps battles engaging without becoming overwhelming and monotonous.

The game’s progression system is linear and straightforward. Yet, it’s not boring or unsatisfying. As players defeat enemies and complete quests, they earn experience points that can be used to unlock new skills and enhance The Destined One’s abilities. The skill tree is extensive, offering a variety of upgrades that better suit your playstyles. However, the game also allows players to reset their skills at checkpoints (similar to that of the Star Wars: Jedi game franchise). That way, we can experiment and adapt to the challenges that await us.

One of the most impressive aspects of Black Myth: Wukong to me is the world design. The game features a mix of linear and open-world elements. By adding the large, beautifully crafted environments and designs, the game itself invites you to explore it. The level design is detailed, with hidden paths, secrets, and optional mini-bosses that reward you for your exploration. However, the lack of a navigation system or map can make exploration frustrating. I know I was frustrated many times, especially in the larger areas, where it was easy for me to get lost multiple times.

The boss battles in Black Myth: Wukong is another standout feature I love. Each boss is uniquely designed, both visually and mechanically. They provided me with challenging encounters that tested my patience and understanding of the mechanics. What’s worth noting is that players do not get heavily penalized for dying, like in many Souls-like games. Instead, we get to respawn at checkpoints with all our progress intact, except for any consumables used during the fight, they are lost. This approach makes Black Myth: Wukong more accessible to players who don’t like Souls-like games. But it still offers the challenge that hardcore fans of the genre want to experience.

Visuals are amongst the best, with well-fitting audio to complement it

Visually, Black Myth: Wukong is another masterpiece. The game is powered by Unreal Engine 5, the newest and the most powerful game engine. The game presents us with stunning graphics that bring this mythical world to life, from the dense forests and misty mountains to the detailed character models and smooth animations.

Every single aspect of the game’s visual presentation is meticulously crafted. That’s the only argument I need to understand why this game isn’t an open-world game. The game’s art direction deserves special mention, as it successfully mixes traditional Chinese art with modern designs while creating a world that feels both ancient and timeless.

The soundtrack is equally amazing. It features traditional Chinese instruments mixed with modern orchestration to create a piece of music that suits this world and this era. The music hits you perfectly during intense boss battles, which adds more to the climax of the game.

Final thoughts on Black Myth: Wukong

To me, Black Myth: Wukong is a triumph. I wasn’t waiting that much for it before the premiere. But now, I’m even happier that I’ve got a chance to play in it. The game’s combat is smooth and satisfying. It offers us an opportunity to experience complicated, but rewarding fights.

Its story is epic and intriguing because it takes players on a journey into a world that is beautiful and dangerous. The game’s developers at Game Science have created something special with Black Myth: Wukong. It’s a game that not only lives up to the hype, but exceeds it, offering an experience that is as challenging as it is rewarding.

Whether you’re a fan of action RPGs, Chinese mythology, or simply looking for a visually stunning game with deep, engaging gameplay, Black Myth: Wukong is a title that you should not miss.

Black Myth: Wukong is now available to play on PC and PS5.

