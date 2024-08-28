‘The Crow’ Movie Review (1994 & 2024) with John & Vin

Share this:

The Crow is a new 2024 film adaptation of the 1989 comic by James O’Barr. Directed by Rupert Sanders and written by Zach Baylin & William Schneider, the film stars Bill Skarsgård as The Crow and FKA Twigs as Shelly. This is the first film adaptation of the comic since the 1994 cult classic of the same name, directed by Alex Proyas and written by David J. Schow & John Shirley, which starred Brandon Lee as The Crow.

Despite the different creative forces, the basic story of all three versions has remained the same: After Eric Draven and his girlfriend Shelly are unexpectedly murdered, Eric comes back from the dead for revenge! Join John and Vin as they sulk through the history of The Crow and compare the two films.

Is the new film worth watching? Does the original hold up? You can watch the full video below or on The Cosmic Circus‘ YouTube channel at @thecosmiccircus . Please don’t forget to follow, like, and comment on our other videos there too!

[Warning: Spoilers for both the original film and new 2024 film are within the video.]

The Crow is now in theaters.

You can find the audio version of this podcast at Cosmic Circus Podcasts or most places podcasts are available.

The Crow (1994 & 2024) movie review timestamps

00:10 – Intros

00:45 – Discussing the 1994 cult classic The Crow film, starring Brandon Lee, and Lee’s death during filming.

011:00 – The love story in The Crow comparisons to the original

15:45 – Spoiler discussions for the new film start.

28:00 – New The Crow film makes an effort to over explain everything and yet, the story falls flat and still seems to leave important characters feel underdeveloped and difficult to connect to. The script “feels like a first draft.”

35:00 – Final/overall thoughts on The Crow (2024)

(2024) 36:49 – Outros

