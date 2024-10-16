Share this:

It’s strange to think we are nearly at the end of the Star Wars‘ High Republic publishing initiative with the release of Tears of The Nameless by George Mann. We are two-thirds of the way through phase 3, known as “Trials of The Jedi,” with the last wave of the phase set for release in mid-2025.

With us being at the midpoint of phase 3, it is only fair that the stakes are at their highest and answers to questions plaguing both the characters and the readers alike begin to be answered. Luckily, we can find both of these points and more within the pages of Tears of The Nameless, the latest young adult novel in the High Republic and a sequel to both Temptation of The Force and, in a way, Out of The Shadows from back in Phase 1.

George Mann has already been a big part of phase 3 with the first adult novel The Eye of Darkness (that we have previously reviewed) in which he brought readers earth-shattering reveals and plenty of questions. In Tears of the Nameless, Mann keeps up with the earth-shattering reveals but finally answers questions readers have had for ages.

“The Nameless” and the blight is the heart of this new Star Wars novel

The blight is plaguing hundreds of worlds, the galaxy is still suffering under the rule of the Nihil and The Nameless have taken far too many Jedi lives, proving to be the biggest threat The Jedi Order has faced in centuries. Tasked with stopping the Nameless and figuring out the blight is newly appointed Jedi Knight Reath Silas.

During his quest, Reath has become acquainted with Azlin Rell a disgraced Jedi who has lived for over 150 years after giving himself over to the dark side. Reath also ends teams up with his old master, Cohmac Vitus, who left the order a year prior due to the events of Starlight Beacon. Cohmac comes up with his own theories about the Nameless and the blight and the two team up, alongside Padawan Amadeo Azzazzo, to uncover the mysteries in the hopes of helping save the Jedi.



The great thing about phase 3 of the High Republic is that each book seems to somehow better itself each time, Tears of The Nameless is no exception as Mann manages to bring such a great, engaging mystery that is filled with jaw-dropping reveals and answers to questions that have dominated the High Republic for years. There is plenty for every level of fan to enjoy, along with delving deeper and further back into the lore of Star Wars than ever before. With us being close to the endgame for the High Republic, it is good that we’re getting these answers now so that everything can come together for the final battle.



While most of the book is spent on the mystery of the blight and the Nameless the book does provide us with a very interesting and slightly different villain for a High Republic novel; part of the Children of The Storm, Sicarus is a force-sensitive Nihil that has been enhanced by Baron Boolan with the blood of the Nameless. Given three technologically augmented Nameless of his own, Sicarus proves to be a formidable and persistent threat throughout the book for the Jedi, and it is very interesting to see more lore behind the experimentation with the Nameless and what it does to them and to the Nihil. Mann writes Sicarus as a beautifully haunted character, equally crazy and dangerous.

There are many great characters to be found in Tears of The Nameless

The main characters of the book are where Tears of the Nameless shine most. Mann always manages to write characters filled with hope and brimming with personality, but seeing them tested so much within this book makes for a truly interesting and edge-of-your-seat read. Reath Silas is the main character of the book and with it comes the most conflict. With his master Cohmac all but abandoning him around the time of the fall of Starlight Beacon, Reath has had to find his own way within the Jedi Order as a newly appointed Jedi Knight.

This has sent him down a somewhat darker path as he teams up with Azlin Rell, a Jedi who fell to the dark side and resides in a prison deep below the Jedi temple. The pair share some form of bond as they discuss each other and the blight and Nameless at several points in the book, with Reath falling more and more under Azlin’s spell. This is counteracted when Cohmac returns to the temple in the hopes of helping Reath uncover the mystery of the Blight and the Nameless in a better way.



I enjoyed the almost devil and angel on Reath’s shoulders between Azlin and Cohmac as they both try to steer Reath to their ways to deal with the threats in the book. There are plenty of other characters helping Reath in this book too, such as Amadeo, a very keen, eager Padawan who becomes quick friends with Reath and helps keep him grounded. Their friendship is one of the better relationships in the book, and it is a great read when they are together and bouncing ideas off each other.

We also get to see more of Vernestra Rwoh in this book, probably one of the most famous High Republic characters. While she is not in the book much, there is something very important that she discovers and to see her friendship with Reath blossom even more is a great touch too. There are plenty of other surprising and interesting characters that help flesh out the world, and the mixture of new and returning characters that George Mann brings to the book is a wonderful, different group of characters to root for and read about.

Final thoughts on Star Wars: The High Republic Tears of The Nameless

Tears of the Nameless in my eyes, is another essential read for The High Republic, and especially phase 3, it seems to be that readers would benefit from both the adult and young adult novels of this phase. Readers gain answers to lingering questions, the book will keep you on the edge of your seat, whether it is from jaw-dropping reveals or the amazing characters that Mann brings into the novel.

There is plenty here for any kind of Star Wars reader, especially with the fact that it helps set up the stage for what will be a fantastic final wave and ending to the High Republic publishing initiative. Tears of the Nameless finally brings us plenty of answers and doesn’t hold back with the ramifications and tasks ahead for the Jedi. Bring on the final books!

My Rating 9.5/10

Tears of the Nameless by George Mann is now available wherever books are sold. Have you read this one yet? What did you think? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus!

