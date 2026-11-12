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Marvel Studios has dominated the conversation in the last few weeks. With the promotional rollout of Avengers: Doomsday well underway and the successful release of the new Disney+ series, VisionQuest, Marvel seems to be giving it their all as their Multiverse Saga comes to an end. But with every end comes a new beginning. And Marvel Studios is already looking ahead towards their next storyline, which fans have been dubbing “the Mutant Saga.”



As of now, Marvel already has several projects well in development post-Secret Wars. This kicks off with the studio’s new iteration of the X-Men, coming May 5, 2028, directed by Jake Schreier. Later in the summer of 2028, fans can also look forward to the debut of Ghost Rider, starring Ryan Gosling as Johnny Blaze, directed by MCU alum Shawn Levy (Deadpool and Wolverine), on July 28, 2028. Just before they close out the year will be the release of Black Panther III on December 15, 2028, with Ryan Coogler set to return to finish the trilogy.

And this is only on the movie side. We haven’t even accounted for the Disney+ projects and animated series that Marvel has been developing post-Secret Wars. However, we’ve heard that Marvel Studios has been in talks to bring on another director for a future movie installment.



Dan Trachtenberg is in talks to write and direct a film for Marvel Studios

Cosmic Circus can confirm, from sources, that Marvel Studios has been in talks with director Dan Trachtenberg to direct one of the upcoming movies on its slate for the Mutant Saga.

We cannot confirm exactly which project Marvel has been looking at Trachtenberg to direct. However, we can confirm that the project they are interested in offering him is an upcoming movie, not a Disney+ project.

Furthermore, sources report that the project would focus on a single character rather than an upcoming ensemble movie.

Dan Trachtenberg is best known for his work on the recent Predator franchise movies, including Prey (2022), Predator: Killer of Killers, and Predator: Badlands (2025). He also directed an episode of the hit series Black Mirror and the Cloverfield sequel movie: 10 Cloverfield Lane. Trachtenberg is also currently working with Disney on an original movie inspired by Sleeping Beauty.

Which upcoming Marvel Studios movie could Trachtenberg be directing?

While details of the project being offered to him are unknown, one could make an educated guess based on the movie’s focus on a solo character outing. And given Trachtenberg’s sci-fi track record, Marvel could be looking to him to finally bring Nova to the big screen.

Another guess could be Blade, which has been on the back burner of Marvel’s bucket list since 2019, and with the potential arrival of the Midnight Suns for the next saga, one might think they’d start working on it.

Or maybe they’re looking into having him direct a solo Mutant/X-Men spin-off. With Marvel taking its time assembling the core X-Men in their upcoming movie, some heroes may still not make the cut for 2028, but could be big enough to get their own solo outing.

With the recent success of his Predator movies, could Trachtenberg be circling a certain Canadian hero who’s been rumored lately to be getting his own solo movie? Of course, this part is only speculation. But time will tell.

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