Hey there, everyone. It’s been a minute since I’ve last dropped one of these, huh? Well, in today’s new exclusive, we’re going to be discussing a group I’ve been looking into since 2022 (See previous exclusive here), the Department of Damage Control. Today I’ve got some new information about the DODC and what role they’ll have to play in the MCU moving forward.

Since their introduction in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, the agency has been lurking in the background as a failsafe cleanup crew and tech storage agency under the command of Tony Stark, who acquired it in 2012 following the events of the Battle of New York in The Avengers.

Since Tony’s death in Avengers: Endgame, the DODC has shifted its focus from being a simple cleanup crew to an agency dedicated to interrogating (and detaining) meta-enhanced individuals like Peter Parker, Kamala Khan, Jennifer Walters, and, coming soon, Simon Williams. Speaking of, let’s start with the first one:

Exclusive: DODC’s future roles in the Multiverse Saga and beyond

Much like in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the Department of Damage Control will play an antagonistic presence in Marvel Studios’ next Spotlight presentation, Wonder Man. This is spearheaded by the return of Arian Moayed as Agent P. Cleary, who will be leading the investigation into Simon Williams.

Arian Moayed as Agent P. Cleary (Marvel/Sony)

Agent Cleary believes Simon Williams is a danger to the community and will use any method necessary to get close enough to prove it, even using Simon’s closest allies to spy on him.

Since his last appearance in Ms. Marvel, he has been hard at work attempting to repurpose the DODC into an agency that hunts down superpowered individuals they consider threats to society. They use the technology and weapons they’ve kept in storage over the years and repurpose them as their own, sponsored by Stark Industries.

According to sources, the DODC have expanded their search beyond the usual superheroes we have seen in movies and shows and have actually begun taking in individuals who have shown superhuman or meta abilities behind the scenes. These individuals are being placed in the Damage Control Supermax Prison, where they can be monitored and even experimented on without any jurisdiction or oversight. According to sources, we are expected to see this facility again in Wonder Man, where their ultimate goal will be to apprehend Simon Williams and lock him up there.



But the question still lingers: why has the DODC shifted its focus since Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame? And who exactly is responsible for this new direction? Well, buckle up, because we may just have our answer:

Exclusive #2: Enter Tramell Tillman: the new face of Damage Control

In August 2025, actor Tramel Tillman was confirmed to be joining the MCU in a key role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, details of said role were kept under wraps until now.

According to sources, Tillman has been tapped to portray the new head of the Department of Damage Control. His role in the movie will be to lead an investigation by the DODC to apprehend a new rogue metahuman they have been keeping an eye on for a while; the character in question is being portrayed by Sadie Sink.

Sink’s character will be under the protection of Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, which will make him a person of interest in the DODC’s investigation as well, along with Bruce Banner and Spider-Man.



Sources have also been able to confirm that the nature of Tillman’s role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not a one-and-done portrayal and that he is expected to return in future Marvel Studios’ projects, taking on a more prominent role in the next saga of the MCU: The Mutant Saga, which leads me to my third and final exclusive.

Exclusive #3: The DODC will become the MCU’s new Anti-Mutant Enforcement Agency

Come the next saga’s debut in the coming years after the premiere of Avengers: Secret Wars, the DODC will have completely reshifted its focus and transitioned from being the Department of Damage Control to a new agency. Its focus will be to apprehend any superhuman seen to be using their powers without any legal authority or oversight, which in their eyes will be anyone who isn’t on The Avengers.

The agency will remain an antagonistic presence in the MCU, primarily against the X-Men in their upcoming movie and in forthcoming mutant-related solo projects.

According to sources, the idea behind this storyline is to get the general public to fear superheroes and superpowered individuals, allowing the agency to secure federal funding, continue its experiments on them, and develop weapons to neutralize the “mutant threat.”

With this particular overarching storyline, Marvel Studios’ goal, according to sources, is to utilize characters like Bolivar Trask, Sentinels, and Nathaniel Essex, aka Mr. Sinister, as recurring villains in their upcoming “mutant-centric” projects.

