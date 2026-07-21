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Now that the dust of the High Republic (and the Jedi) has settled, Star Wars is looking to the future of its publishing initiatives. Its newest one, starting this year, brings us books set around specific genres. The books will focus on putting genre first, such as horror, war, romance, fantasy, and more, and setting them within the Star Wars universe. The stories won’t be interconnected but will pave the way for a wider range of tales, attracting new and old fans to the world of Star Wars books. The first release from this new publishing initiative is Eyes Like Stars by author Ashley Poston, which is primarily a romance novel.

Eyes Like Stars is set around a year and a half before The Force Awakens and revolves around a blossoming romance between two young adults who are on the run from the ever-growing threat of the First Order. A first for canon Star Wars novels, the book is also set in the first person, adding to its romance-genre style.

[Note: While I am reviewing this book independently and honestly, it should be noted that I was given a copy of the book by Penguin Random House for the purpose of this review.]

The main couple in Eyes Like Stars bring us different views of the galaxy

Ashley Poston brings us quite a fast-paced romance in Eyes Like Stars. As the first of the new genre-specific novels, you can tell that romance is at the forefront. But in many ways it feels like the Star Wars aspect takes the lead within the book as the balance between the sci-fi and romance elements tries to work together.

The basic premise of the book follows the main character, Arden Quay, a shy, nerdy girl just about to turn 18 and the daughter of the captain of a charter company based out of Coruscant. Before a tour of the galaxy, taking guests to historical sites from the Galactic Civil War and the Clone Wars, we find Ardent pursuing the final chapter of a novel she adores in an old antique shop.

Here she has a brush with danger as she helps a young man escape the clutches of some First Order officers on the hunt for him and the mysterious object he carries. This puts Ardent in danger too, as now she is also wanted. The young man she saved, named Sian, ends up stowing away on Ardent’s ship as it heads off to tour the galaxy. There is plenty that happens to the pair on the tour, allowing them to grow closer, share tender moments, and maybe even fall in love, all while keeping the mysterious object, a lightsaber, safe from the First Order.

Ardent, as the main character, has lived a very sheltered life, growing up on the ship the Starfarer. She is your average nerdy girl, obsessed with books, and only has a few close friends who also happen to work on the ship as well as a droid, VB-35, whom she helped create. VB is very sassy, and I adore them as a character, providing many moments of comedic relief.

Following Ardent through the story shows us a different side of the galaxy through the eyes of a tour guide, showing off places that are important in the films and the galaxy itself after the Galactic Civil War. She is very capable at her job, having known only that since her birth, and working for her father means he is very protective of her. Ardent has a very positive view of the galaxy, believing in hope and life as she grows up despite the horrors of war, which is very endearing for her character.

She has become very comfortable in this life, however, and any doubts or wishes to leave are quickly quashed by her father and subsequently her. Meeting Sian changes this as he comes crashing into her life, with an air of mystery about him and as someone who has explored the galaxy a lot already at his young age.

Ardent’s brother, Valor, left to go and forge his own path, but seeing how it broke her father’s heart, she chooses not to, even if she secretly wishes for it. Valor returns to see Ardent for her 18th birthday after 3 years away, also with an air of mystery about what he has been up to for the past 3 years. It all coincides with her keeping Sian as a stowaway.

As said, Sian is a mystery within Eyes Like Stars; we find out early on that he is from the unknown regions of the galaxy and has explored a lot of wild space with his mentor, who taught him about the galaxy. His eyes are like the night sky, completely black but with little specks of white that can grow and contract. He is a little obnoxious and full of himself throughout the book, rather like Han Solo. This ends up being both charming and frustrating for Ardent, who can’t help but smile both inside and out.

Sian also has a more pessimistic view of the galaxy compared to Ardent; he believes the galaxy can be dark, bad, and evil. Sian comes with his own set of mysteries, carrying a damaged lightsaber and on the run from the First Order; it is up to Ardent to keep Sian safe whilst also keeping the tour running smoothly and finding out why her brother has suddenly shown up after 3 years away.

The novel has a lot of Star Wars goodness within it. There is plenty to enjoy from reading about what these famous planets are like by the time of the sequel era, including how they answer some questions about what happened to some of them. There is a whole host of minor characters from the comics, movies, and other books. Occasionally they can feel a little on the nose, especially in one of the appearances and how they interact with the story. But I feel it works within the confines of the book and how they all help Ardent to see the wider galaxy and realize there is more to her life than just touring with her father.

On the romance side of the novel, where the genre part is supposed to be most prevalent, I feel it is a little fast-paced and timid as a romance; it’s read from Ardent’s side being in first person, so it can be a little awkward to read. The characters are written wonderfully for it being a romance in a young adult book, with all the awkwardness between them as they struggle with their feelings. There are plenty of tender moments as well as your typical arguments and shocking reveals and secrets between the pair.

I did enjoy the romance for the most part; it is cheesy, yes, but emotional too in the best ways, and you really root for the pair. Whilst it’s not the first book to have a romance in it, Eyes Like Stars blossoms as its romance is a driving force for the plot and spreads throughout the entire book, right from their first meeting.

Poston brings some tropes from other romance novels, such as your stowaway storyline, strangers to lovers, and your short nerdy girl and tall, handsome, and mysterious boy. The tropes help the romance come alive and push it more as a solid and gratifying one that you can’t help but smile at.

This romance novel takes the best bits from different Star Wars eras

One great aspect about Eyes Like Stars is just how much it feels like part of the High Republic, even despite being set over 300 years later. Early in the novel, we find our Ardent comes from a long line of hyperspace prospectors as a Quay and that she can “Astrogate” (a sense that allows someone to navigate the hyperspace lanes without using computers, finding new and quicker lanes to use).

This comes straight from the High Republic, as Mari San-Tekka, a character within the books, could use her sense to find paths of unconventional hyperspace routes. I adore this aspect of the book, and it becomes a big part of Ardent’s journey of discovery, learning more about it and her mother throughout the book, and yearning for a chance to use it. The book also feels similar to the High Republic through being set during the time of peace during the New Republic, as well as the return of a species only seen in the High Republic.

Despite being set around a year and a half before The Force Awakens, the First Order is still a present and ever-growing threat in the novel. Poston uses them perfectly in the book, as they are still talked about in hushed tones and whispers but are close to moving in on the galaxy, stalking the outer regions.

The First Order is often dismissed as mere rumors by other characters, bringing that sense of tension, as some older characters are worried it will lead to war after so long without one. No one taking the First Order seriously is what leads us into The Force Awakens. It’s great to see it being explored, even within a young adult romance book. It helps expand the world of the sequels and makes them connect and work better.

Of course, some of the more familiar First Order characters do appear in the book, offering a climax to Ardent and Sian’s journey, both emotionally and physically. Love blossoming despite the First Order’s rise is a great backdrop to the book.

​Final thoughts on Ashley Poston’s Eyes Like Stars

I think I will need more of these genre-related Star Wars books to come out before I can make a solid opinion on the new publishing initiative. Eyes Like Stars being the first one has its great points, and it has its flaws, presenting us a fast-paced romance with numerous clichés and expected moments for the plot. It does bring us romance all the way throughout the book as it becomes the forefront of the novel itself.

Ironically, I do think the better parts of the novel come from all the wider world of Star Wars that Ardent and Sian inhabit during the book; the planets they visit and the characters they interact with all make this book shine. The plot itself, outside of romance, is intriguing enough to make me want to pick it up and read it.

Eyes Like Stars is a good attempt at putting romance first, becoming the driving force for the main characters sticking together. It is fun reading Ardent and Sian get themselves into all sorts of situations for them to grow as a pair and couple, and I really like them both together, bouncing off each other with their wit and sarcasm. They are one of the great new Star Wars romances, but also don’t feel like any other Star Wars romance, which is another great aspect.

I do recommend this book, whether you want the Star Wars or the romance; Eyes Like Stars brings both. You’re bound to have a good time reading it, and you might just find yourself a new favorite couple in a galaxy far, far away.

Also check out: Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule Book Review

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