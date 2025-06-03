Share this with a friend!

The High Republic has been a huge part of many areas of Star Wars for the past 4 years. First teased in 2020 under the guise of “Project Luiminos”, The High Republic would then start with the amazing Light of the Jedi in early 2021, bringing us into the world of Star Wars over 200 years before the Skywalker Saga. Since its inception, we have had three Phases of High Republic books detailing the adventures of the Jedi vs the Nihil threat in Phases 1 and 3 and then the Jedi and the villainous cult The Path over 100 years before in Phase 2. The High Republic has also ventured into video games, being mentioned in ones such as Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars: Outlaws. It has also made it into the world of streaming television in the form of the animated kids show, Young Jedi Adventures, as well as the Live Action The Acolyte. But, as all good things must, the Jedi vs Nihil conflict that has marked the main story for this era, is ending. Trials of the Jedi brings back Charles Soule who kicked off the whole era to pen this last novel and see it all come to a close.



[Note: while I am reviewing this book independently and honestly, it should be noted that I was given a copy of the book by Penguin Random House for the purpose of this review. This review of Trials of the Jedi will be spoiler-free!]



Trials of the Jedi marks the very end of the 3rd Phase of the High Republic, bringing together everything that has come before it to try and answer the looming questions that fans have had about the Nameless and the Blight since they were first introduced. Charles Soule makes his return to the world of Star Wars novels, and he does a phenomenal job. Trials of the Jedi manages to accomplish so much. When reading the book, you feel as if a storm is closing in around the characters, starting at the outer edge and ending up through to the other side. The chapters start out exceptionally long, only to get shorter and more demanding and drastic as the story unfolds. Questions are answered throughout, leaving readers on the edge of their seats, wanting to get to the end but not wanting The High Republic to end.

Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule finally answers years-long questions

The story of Trials of the Jedi follows three major groups. The “Luminous Nine” which were teased a while ago is made up of nine Jedi (brought from all corners of the High Republic books and comics) who must venture to the mysterious Planet X, the home of the Nameless, in order to unlock the secrets and mysteries of the planet and its inhabitants in hopes of stopping the Blight that is slowly eating its way through the galaxy one planet at a time. The story also brings us to Eriadu, which ties into the High Republic and High Republic Adventures comics, as the planet fights for its freedom in one last stand against the Nihil fleet. We also get to see deeper than ever into the mind of Marchion Ro and the upper echelons of the Nihil as they fight for their rights to be independent of the Republic, whilst also wanting the glory of stopping the Blight themselves.



Trials of the Jedi mainly follows characters from Soule’s first novel Light of the Jedi as we spend the most time with them. This includes Marchion Ro himself as well as Jedi Avar Kriss, Elzar Mann, Bell Zettifar, and Burryaga, who were all major players at the start of the High Republic. We gain a lot of insight into how they have all grown and changed since that first novel and how they have been tested as people and as Jedi. Soule does an excellent job at really getting into the characters’ minds to see how they have grown and changed.



While the book may follow some characters more closely than others, there are plenty who get time to shine throughout, as it really aims to give everyone an ending and an arc. The full nine Jedi (including, Avar, Elzar, Bell, and Burry) venture to Planet X also include Reath Silas, who has become a significant character during this recent Phase as well as a fan favorite; the mysterious, dark-sider called Jedi Azlin Rell, whose story has been told from its beginning way back in Phase 2; Torbin aka “Buckets of Blood” who mainly hails from the comics, alongside another character Ty Yorrick, the ex-Jedi turned monster hunter; and finally Terec one half of the Kotabi bond twins, like nothing seen in the Jedi order. These nine Jedi face many challenges and ups and downs in Trials of the Jedi in the hopes of unlocking the secrets of Planet X. All I can say is you will be rewarded as a reader, but bring tissues, it gets very emotional.

Not much spoiler-free can be said about the Battle of Eriadu, but as stated, the ongoing comic series are starting to cover the battle before Trials of the Jedi comes out and eagle-eyed fans will know there is plenty of action and even some Jedi that are on the planet. We see some of those Jedi in Trials and even a surprise or two which will finally give more answers to burning questions and lingering threads.



Marchion Ro, the big bad for phases 1 and 3 is one of the major villains that Trials of the Jedi covers. He is just as evil and as twisted in this book, but seemingly more unhinged and feeling the pressure of leading the Nihil. There are things he does within this final novel that will shock and surprise you. By the end of Trials, you will see why I believe he has been one of Star Wars’s best villains, truly putting his name up there with the likes of Darth Vader. Charles Soule masterfully uses him across the book and against the Jedi and the Republic. It really does feel like he is at his most dangerous.

Characterization is the beating heart of this High Republic novel

The characters are very much the focus of Trials of the Jedi, and Soule does astounding work bringing so many characters from all across the High Republic into this book and making them all feel like they matter just as much as any other character in the grand scheme of things. Everyone from Jedi, to the Nihil to even just ordinary people are all made to be important parts of the story. Characters such as Avar and Elzar excel at this, effectively being the beating heart of the story. Their love for each other reaches new heights as they travel to Planet X together along with the rest of the nine and use themselves and their love to hopefully solve the issue of the Blight.

Other character moments include a very Andor-style chapter that kicks off the Battle of Eriadu, which really focuses on small character moments by ordinary people to help light the spark for something big. The end of the book shows this off best, with little character moments only taking up the last sentence or two in the last chapters but opening up whole new avenues for their characterizations and even potential future stories, all of which I would love to see.

Soule truly brings his all to this novel, and it reaches new heights in the world of adult Star Wars books. This book feels more gory and violent than others, with the author really going all out to explain injuries and fighting in detail, some of which is not for the squeamish. It also delves deep into the mysticism of the Force and everything it surrounds, which I adore. We see plenty of Force descriptions from a lot of Jedi and how they all view it so differently. The book gets weirder and more fantastical with the Force as it goes on, but it works very well and feels very Star Wars. This book pulls from all corners of the franchise to really bring together the end of the High Republic and what it means for the galaxy going forward.

Final thoughts on Star Wars: Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule

Overall, Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule expertly brings together every integral part of the High Republic to an astonishing conclusion after four years of buildup. There is humor, horror, heroism, and heartbreak that will make you not want to put the book down for one moment. Characters are explored like never before as we see their desires and wishes and also their pain and suffering. Every Jedi brings their own unique wisdom and view of the Force making for emotional moments and there is plenty to love from them and every other character, ordinary or extraordinary, that makes the book explode with fight, determination, and compassion.

My rating for this book: 10/10

Soule crafts a storm of a novel, sucking you in and sweeping you up into the conflict and the fighting, as well as the shocks and the terror. Every emotion will be explored when reading. The book is a masterful ending to such a huge piece of Star Wars lore. You may be sad when it ends, but there are plenty of hope and openings for more from this wonderful corner of the franchise. Trials of the Jedi certainly marks a perfectly emotional ending to one of the best parts of Star Wars in many years.

Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule will be available wherever books are sold on June 17, 2025. Are you planning to pick up this new High Republic novel? Let us know on social media @MyCosmicCircus!

