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Since the launch of the Twisted Childhood Universe with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey in 2023, the franchise has become synonymous with one thing: taking beloved childhood characters and transforming them into blood-soaked slasher villains with absurd storylines. It’s a fun premise that’s celebrated by hardcore gore hounds but carries little weight in the realm of truly respected filmmaking. That just might change with Pinocchio: Unstrung, which manages to separate itself from its predecessors in some fascinating ways.

Pinocchio: Unstrung may surprise some

The film is still packed with buckets of gore and outrageous violence, but beneath the exposed viscera lies a surprisingly effective story built around a tragic version of Pinocchio that feels far more emotionally grounded than expected. Rather than presenting Pinocchio as an inherently evil monster, Rhys Frake-Waterfield takes a more nuanced approach (I know. Nuance… in the Poohniverse?).

Like the classic fairy tale, this version of the wooden boy possesses the innocence and curiosity of a child. Frake-Waterfield uses that innocence as the story’s launching pad, taking the time to develop his characters before diving headfirst into the blood and guts. It’s a dynamic that gives Pinocchio: Unstrung far more emotional weight than many viewers may be expecting and showcases Frake-Waterfield’s evolution as a filmmaker.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the film, at least at first glance, is the inclusion of horror icon Robert Englund in the role of Cricket. Englund fully commits to his voice work for the role, at times channeling the sadistic delivery of Freddy Krueger while simultaneously making Cricket feel like an entity all his own and one of the franchise’s most memorable villains.

Englund has spent decades proving why he’s one of horror’s most beloved figures, and even in a voice-only role, his presence elevates nearly every scene he inhabits.

Old-school practical effects elevate the gore in this horror

The film’s greatest strength, however, lies in its gore and the old-school practical effects that bring it to life. Frake-Waterfield has never been shy about embracing excessive violence (it’s what the Poohniverse is built on), but Pinocchio: Unstrung raises the bar considerably.

Not only are the kills brutally graphic, but the use of practical effects to bring the violence to life is refreshing and impressive. Any time a modern movie can make me feel like I’m watching a Tom Savini effect, it’s a compliment of the highest sort.

Frake-Waterfield is clearly inspired by Damien Leone’s Terrifier films. The surprising success of those films seems to have spurred something inside Frake-Waterfield. Pinocchio: Unstrung never feels like a copy, but it absolutely feels inspired by Leone’s willingness to push boundaries.

Some moments feel specifically designed to elicit a feeling of shock. Some of them land, and others feel forced or out of place. Even if it falters occasionally, I appreciate the dedication to the practical-effects-driven horror.

Pinocchio: Unstrung stands out from the Poohniverse

As gory as it is (and it’s very gory), the gore never hijacks the plot. That’s the strongest distinction that elevates this entry from others in the shared universe. Pinocchio himself emerges as one of the franchise’s most sympathetic figures. Watching his innocence gradually corrupted by Cricket’s manipulation gives the film a surprising emotional backbone, making many of his violent actions feel tragic rather than purely monstrous.

I’m heavily singing its praises, and that’s largely because Pinocchio: Unstrung is a significant step above its predecessor, but that’s not to say it’s without flaws. Frake-Waterfield isn’t setting out to make a masterpiece, and that’s okay. He’s carved out a niche category that’s quickly growing a dedicated fanbase.

The appeal of his films has always been the ridiculousness of their concepts, but with Pinocchio: Unstrung he elevates the material to something more significant. The dialogue can be inconsistent, the pacing can be uneven, and it remains limited by its budget, but that’s all part of the fun. Those issues prevent the film from reaching the heights it occasionally hints at, even if the central story remains engaging throughout, but they never hinder the pure entertainment that comes with watching a wooden boy’s murderous rampage.

Pinocchio: Unstrung represents meaningful progress for the Poohniverse as a whole. Rather than relying solely on the novelty of turning another childhood icon into a killer, it demonstrates a greater commitment to character development and storytelling while still delivering the outrageous practical gore that fans expect.

Between Robert Englund’s memorable vocal performance, an unexpectedly sympathetic take on Pinocchio, and some of the franchise’s most impressive practical effects work to date, Pinocchio: Unstrung proves that these twisted fairy tales can offer more than shock value alone. It isn’t just the Poohniverse’s bloodiest outing; it’s also its most complete film to date.

Also check out: Review: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

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