Game Review: ‘Resident Evil Requiem’

Resident Evil Requiem is one of those games that I had really high hopes for. As I mentioned in previous reviews of horror games, I am not a huge fan of this genre. But, over the years, I started to appreciate it and checked out many of the horror games. And with Resident Evil, it was really worth it.

As the ninth mainline entry in the legendary Resident Evil saga, Requiem is not treated like just another sequel with familiar elements and assets. No, it is used as a statement that reflects on 30 years of nightmares, zombies, and the epic moments we know and love the Resident Evil franchise for.

From early non-spoiler impressions I can share, it is clear that the game wants us to feel present and focused on the haunted corridors, scary corners, and haunting structures. The structure alone makes it stand out. Instead of following a single protagonist, Resident Evil Requiem alternates between two very different characters, each representing their own side of the story and perspective on everything that’s happening. Moreover, we are allowed to experience much of the game from either a first-person or third-person perspective.

This balance between legacy mechanics and experimentation with the first-person perspective creates new possibilities for the new horror elements in the next games in the franchise. There are no important loose ends, and the game shows that the developers and producers thought about everything. They understood their assignment, so we can experience this game.

The story of Resident Evil is going back to its roots

The story of Resident Evil Requiem is built around the aftermath of everything that happened in Raccoon City in the past. It’s not just the aftermath of a single outbreak but the long shadow cast by everything that occurred during previous games and decades of bioterror incidents that reshaped this world.

The main story arc takes place roughly thirty years after the destruction of that infamous city. We don’t revisit it directly in a simple nostalgic way. The game explores how that catastrophe still influences governments, agencies, and individuals. And some characters show the symptoms and trauma from it, specifically for our eyes only.

At the center of the new story arcs is Grace Ashcroft, daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft from Resident Evil Outbreak. Grace is an FBI analyst who delves deep into a disturbing investigation involving a series of unexplained deaths at the abandoned Wrenwood Hotel.

The location itself is not random. It is tied to her mother’s mysterious death years earlier, which immediately gives Grace’s mission a deeply personal meaning and takes it even higher. Her perspective shapes the pacing of the narrative. As Grace, you uncover clues, piece together connections, and slowly realize that the truth behind the murders may be linked to larger biological experiments that never truly ended.

Running parallel to Grace’s journey is Leon S. Kennedy, now an experienced and battle-worn agent. He is the icon of the Resident Evil franchise. Leon is no longer the rookie cop from the Raccoon City incident back in Resident Evil 2, nor is he the overconfident, cocky guy from back then. In Requiem, he feels more mature, reflective on his actions, and more aware of the cost of every operation. His investigation connects with Grace’s bioterror case.

What makes the story most interesting, especially from the perspective of a guy who is not that fond of horror, is how it contrasts and lets us experience these two perspectives. Grace’s sections focus on thrill, scare, and discovery. Leon’s parts feel like the experience of finding out the consequences of knowing too much about things you’re not supposed to know.

The story uses both characters to explore generational impact. Grace represents those who grew up in a world that is already changed by past disasters and never knew how it was before. Leon represents those who survived everything that happened and have to learn to live in this new reality.

Gameplay adds some fresh mechanics to improve the franchise

Gameplay in Resident Evil Requiem feels like it’s been deliberately split to match the tone of each character’s arc. Grace’s sections are pure survival horror, and you have to use the elements and abilities she has to escape, run, and survive.

But, as always, the ammunition is limited, and enemies are unpredictable. Instead of charging into rooms with weapons ready, you often find yourself listening carefully before opening doors. Creaking floors, distant footsteps, and muffled breathing through walls constantly remind you that something could be near, and your pulse will go higher in a matter of seconds.

Grace is not helpless, but she is not built for brute force combat. She can crouch to reduce noise, hide under furniture, and create distractions using environmental objects like glass bottles. Yet, sometimes it’s not enough. These mechanics add a layer of tactical thinking that feels grounded but may cause you to overthink your actions.

Leon’s gameplay changes the tempo of the story without abandoning fear. Combat style, in his case, is more aggressive, supported by an iconic love for combat and faster mobility. His hatchet allows for parrying in some close combat moments, rewarding well-timed reactions and quick interactions. Gunfights feel intense, but they are controlled, not chaotic.

Even during heavier moments, the game maintains a sense of danger. Enemies remain resilient and capable of overwhelming you if you grow careless. And it is the exact element of the gameplay for which we love the Resident Evil series.

The ability to switch between first-person and third-person perspectives significantly changes the experience. In first-person, narrow corridors become claustrophobic, and enemies appear to be scarier and more unpredictable. In third-person, you gain more awareness, which can be crucial in combat-heavy sequences, and to know your environment.

Connections to previous game titles in the franchise

Resident Evil Requiem is not a title in the franchise that separates itself from the legacy of the series. Its DNA is connected with the entire franchise history. The shadow of Raccoon City is there, not as a simple callback but as a part of the main story. The game acknowledges that the destruction of that city was not an ending without repercussions. It was the beginning of a global crisis that evolved in scale and complexity over decades.

Leon’s return is more than a simple fan service. His character arc sheds light on the evolution of the entire series. He serves as a bridge between the classic survival horror era and the more action-focused mid-period of the franchise.

In Requiem, those two identities coexist within one game, mirroring Leon’s own journey from rookie to veteran and showing them through a newcomer’s perspective through Grace. Grace’s storyline introduces a new generation perspective, but it subtly references earlier incidents.

Even mechanically, the game feels like a mix of everything that worked in previous projects. The first-person immersion recalls Biohazard, while third-person combat nods toward modern remakes of older titles. The result is amazing. If they incorporate it in the next projects, then I think we will get an entirely new vibe for the franchise.

Final thoughts on Resident Evil Requiem

This game is a perfect example of a project that shows the evolution of a franchise that has survived constant reinvention throughout the years. It builds on experience by dividing its focus between two protagonists with contrasting playstyles. It also manages to honor both the terror that defined the first games and the explosive action that became much bigger in newer ones.

The story’s focus on legacy and long-term consequences gives more emotional weight to the horror. It is not just about escaping monsters. It is about confronting what decades of biological warfare have done to individuals and institutions. And to show how you’re going to act when you find out what was taken from you.

As one of the best horror games in the genre and in the Resident Evil series, Requiem deserves the highest praise possible. Nomination for the Game of the Year is a sure thing; I don’t doubt that.

My rating for this game: 5/5

Resident Evil Requiem will be available to play on February 27th on PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Mac, and Xbox Series S/X.

