After just one year in development, SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide has finally been released. Just like any SpongeBob game, it leans into the spirit of classic SpongeBob episodes, slapstick moments, goofy “stakes,” and the meaning of true friendship. But, this time, it’s wrapped in a ghost story of a legendary “battle” between mighty King Neptune and the legendary Flying Dutchman.

[Warning: Spoilers from this game are below!]

The story in SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide

Titans of the Tide is a surprisingly expansive game story-wise, even with many of its cartoonish moments. The comedic yet in the SpongeBob universe “serious” conflict between King Neptune and the Flying Dutchman is transformed into a supernatural, long-standing feud that spirals out of control. As a result, all of Bikini Bottom is caught in the crossfire and risks total annihilation.

The game opens with another peaceful day in Bikini Bottom. Suddenly, the Flying Dutchman disrupts the peace just because he wants to get a Krabby Patty. This begins the main conflict, as the person who stops him from ordering and cuts in line is the King of the Seas himself, the mighty King Neptune. Suddenly, they start comparing their “mightiness,” and ego causes a lot of trouble.

This leads to our two heroes, SpongeBob and Patrick, setting out on a mission to make sure Bikini Bottom doesn’t become permanently haunted. It is just the beginning of this crazy story, which cleverly balances elements of comedy with seriousness and warmth. Each chapter feels like an episode of the show, with each being set in an iconic place known from the series. For example, we get to see Krusty Krab, Goldfish Island, Neptune’s Palace, or even a version of Jellyfish Fields.

Cutscenes in the game are of various lengths, but each of them has a purpose. They are funny, yet they build just enough drama to support the entire story from beginning to end. The story stays in the same theme, just like in the show. Neptune’s ego, the Dutchman’s loss of control, and the town’s occasional panic are all parts of the classic SpongeBob world.

Side quests are also a part of the story. In some, you have to help a ghostly citizen turn back into their old self, chase a jellyfish, or crack puzzles. Overall, as a SpongeBob adventure project, the plot doesn’t try to be a serious, down-to-earth, deeply psychological story because it doesn’t need to. It revisits the familiar tone of the show while giving enough gags and lovable Easter eggs to capture the essence of the show.

Gameplay in this fun and spooky adventure

Gameplay in Titans of the Tide is smartly built around a character-swap mechanic that lets you choose the character you play. One character remains in the form, and the other one turns into a ghost until you do the swap. From early in the game, you switch between SpongeBob and Patrick, and they move and interact in very different ways. SpongeBob is light and swift. He can bounce, swirl, use gadgets, and handle tight passages. Patrick, on the other hand, is slow but powerful. He can shove obstacles, break blocking barriers, dive and move through sand, and use his bulk and momentum to reach high places.

Combat in Titans of the Tide is not complicated at all. Enemies don’t demand that you use specific combat skills or mixed attacks to defeat them. They typically can be defeated by any type of attack, but in the most cartoonish ways. Boss fights are epic for the SpongeBob universe. Often, a boss encounter is in the form of phases. The first of them may require SpongeBob’s bounces and precision control, while another phase demands Patrick’s strength or his other skills.

Still, the difficulty is balanced and accessible for everyone. If you want a serious challenge, the game has you covered through optional content like challenge arenas, time trials, secret trials, and post-game tasks.

Puzzle design is another part of this game that I really liked. It doesn’t rely on the logical puzzles that will take you 4 or 5 hours to solve. The game goes into more tactical, physics-based challenges to solve the puzzle, like, for example, using floating crates, noticing ghost things that pull things, swinging on anchors, or even traveling through using kelp vines.

To solve the puzzles, you often have to experiment and think about which character to use. SpongeBob bounces an object into place, but Patrick may use his bulky posture to destroy it or anything breakable near you. You can’t make a mistake, thanks to the checkpoints and options to retry what you were doing.

Collectibles are also a huge part of these challenges. You might find costumes for SpongeBob and Patrick, cosmetic items connected to famous episodes, or “episode cards” that unlock short audio clips referencing classic lines from the show. Some collectibles are in obvious visible spots, while others require more thought or even time to revisit the area with a different character or after unlocking certain skills.

From a systems perspective, Titans of the Tide comes with a modern comfort where you don’t have to focus much on what to do, as long as you have fun. Instant character swap, frequent checkpoints, adjustable difficulty, and accessibility options are made for you to just enjoy the game. You don’t have to try hard to beat it. You just have to relax.

Based on all of this, the gameplay of Titans of the Tide is fun and accessible for everyone. You can spend your leisure time playing in it without being stressed to be precise about every move you make or button you smash. It’s not complicated at all, because you must feel like you’re part of this SpongeBob project. The music, the style, the gameplay, the characters, the scenes—all of it is part of the ultimate SpongeBob experience you get from Titans of the Tide.

Final thoughts on Titans of the Tide

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide is a joyful, well-crafted, and precious platformer that perfectly captures the essence of the SpongeBob universe. Its story isn’t a masterpiece in terms of comparing it to other games, but in terms of a SpongeBob story, it’s one of the more emotional and funny stories. It’s playful, very cartoonish, and full of moments and energy that fit every single character.

The conflict between King Neptune and the Flying Dutchman certainly is the center of the story, but it’s never so dark or complex that it changes the entire course and tone of the game. Instead, it gives the game’s environments and mechanics you can use to be creative and use them for your own advantage in solving puzzles and beating levels.

My rating for this game: 4.5/5

What really makes Titans of the Tide stand out though is how deeply it goes into SpongeBob lore. Easter eggs are everywhere, not just as simple references, but they are part of this world. Collectibles that unlock audio clips, costumes that nod to famous episodes (or characters like Mermaid Man or Barnacle Boy), and side quests that feel like mini-episodes themselves all demonstrate the love for SpongeBob and this entire universe.

If you love SpongeBob or just enjoy colorful, well-made platformers that don’t take themselves too seriously, this game is absolutely worth your time.

