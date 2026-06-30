Haylou S40 Review: Professional Sound Without the Pricetag

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So what should one look for in over-the-ear headphones? For those who read my Haylou Flowbuds review, you know how because of my oddly shaped ears, I’ve always been a fan of headphones that fit securely around my ears instead of in them or on them. I need headphones that are comfortable for continuous wear and won’t burn a hole in my pocket. For the longest time, that seemed impossible to find, as you either sacrificed quality or paid a premium to secure the best. However, the Haylou S40 is here to question why you can’t secure the best without costing you the most.

I received the S40 headphones at the same time as the Flowbuds, and initially, I wasn’t sure how well they would work. Like so many other people, I had budget-friendly associated with poor quality closely associated in my head. However, once I started playing with the Haylous earbuds, that ingrained truth could no longer exist in my mind.

Unlike so many other similarly priced technologies on the market, it doesn’t seem like Haylou builds its products around compromises. You don’t slip the Flowbuds into your ears or the S40 onto your head with the notion of audio limitations, but instead, you ask yourself, “Why don’t other tech companies offer the same?”

Perhaps on paper, what Haylou is selling sounds almost too good to be true. For roughly the price of a few cups of coffee from your favorite place, Haylou promises hybrid active noise cancellation, spatial audio with head tracking, and battery life that far exceeds most competitors’. And that’s a small fraction of what they deliver with their S40 headphones, which just means there’s a huge amount of technology packed into a surprisingly affordable package.

So are the Haylou S40 the right headphones for you? Let’s see just what these have in store for you.

[Note: While I am reviewing this item independently and honestly, it should be noted that I received the S40 from Haylou for the purpose of this review.]

Haylou S40 out of the box

As we all know, first impressions are important, as they tend to be the ideas and thoughts that stay with us the longest. I find that if a piece of technology doesn’t catch me within moments of laying eyes on it, it’s difficult to grab my attention. Sure, it’s truly about what’s going on inside the headphones, but if what I’m putting on my head also looks nice or professional, then it’s an absolute win in my book.

Much like the Flowbuds, the S40’s have a clean and modern aesthetic about them. They aren’t screaming for attention; instead, they are unassuming in the best way possible.

These headphones from Haylou come in two colors, a creamy white or a rich black, depending on what look you’re personally going for. But most importantly, they don’t look cheap. For the price tag you are paying, which often comes with bulky gear made of cheap plastic, these feel luxurious in your hands.

Featuring a solid casing that gives where it needs to without feeling like it’s going to snap in your hands, the S40 also has thick headband padding, along with the cushioned earpads for ultimate comfort. They never feel heavy on your head, nor do you have to fear that they’ll break from being used. In fact, at times you forget that you’re even wearing them!

I, personally, tested these during an all-day editing session, and unlike with my Beats Pro, I didn’t feel like I needed to remove them every hour or so for fear my ears were falling off. There was no auditory exhaustion from wearing these, which means that they are perfect for any of your listening needs.

While these headphones are solid in appearance and even better to wear, those looking for a premium look on more expensive models might be slightly disappointed. These are not headphones made from brushed metal and the highest-quality materials, which is where practicality meets appearance. This is where consumers have to remember that when fashioning quality headphones on a budget, something has to give.

Personally, the Haylou S40 is professional enough in appearance that they don’t feel like you purchased them from the dollar store. The reality is that these won’t pass for $500 headphones up close, but for the price you’re paying, you’re still getting a five-star experience in both looks and comfort.

Sound quality is where the Haylou S40 really performs

If there’s any reason to buy the Haylou S40, it’s the sound. The moment you connect these to your device and start using them, you can tell that this is where Haylou has clearly invested most of its effort. The S40 features a dual-driver setup consisting of a large dynamic driver paired with a dedicated tweeter, which is the technical way to say that these headphones elevate your audio in every way.

Immediately, you can tell the sound being pumped into your ears through the ANC headphones is energetic, detailed, and surprisingly refined. The bass is deep and satisfying without overwhelming the rest of the frequency range, something that many other budget-friendly headphones struggle with.

Sure, they may attempt to impress listeners by boosting the low end to extreme levels, but all that really does is create a muddy and bloated presentation. However, the S40 avoids that trap, having struck a balance where the thumping boom arrives when you need it, but vocals and instruments remain clear and well defined.

The midrange is another strong point, with vocals sounding natural and forward, allowing singers and podcasts to remain engaging without being overshadowed by the bass response. Treble is crisp and detailed, adding excitement and clarity without becoming harsh or fatiguing.

That being said, what impressed me the most was the overall sense of separation that comes with the Haylou S40 headphones. Instruments occupy distinct spaces within the mix, making music feel more open and spacious than you would normally expect at this price point. Instead of feeling cramped, the S40’s bring an expansive sound that makes you feel like you’re sitting right in the middle of your favorite band or sitting on the couch with that podcast you can’t get enough of.

Other highlights of these headphones

Active noise cancellation (ANC) technology seems rather standard these days for headphones and earphones. However, just because every company seems to utilize this function doesn’t mean that they do it well. I’ve tested so many types over the years, and some work much better than others. That being said, the Haylou S40 has some of the best ANC among similarly priced devices.

In everyday situations, ANC isn’t just a recommendation; it’s almost essential. Air conditioning units become quieter, traffic noise fades into the background, and office environments become noticeably less distracting. It’s the kind of feature that quickly becomes difficult to live without once you’ve experienced it.

The Haylou S40’s ANC features “-50 dB smart quiet,” which helps neutralize most noises in the 20-4000Hz frequency range. This impressive sound damping is the result of five adaptive mics that adjust to your environment. It seems like these headphones are most effective against low-frequency sounds, so some busy public spaces, loud conversations, and sudden environmental sounds are still noticeable. That being said, even though super noisy environments aren’t completely blocked out, their noise is significantly reduced.

The battery life of the Haylou S40 is another feature that punches well above its price class, which is a big plus. The stats promise up to 90 hours of playback (without ANC), which is absolutely insane to think about. When I read that, I was incredibly apprehensive that the S40 could live up to that promise, but boy, was I wrong. These headphones last me almost a week without needing to be recharged. Even if you do need a charge, Haylou has made it easy as well, with 10 minutes gaining you an additional five hours of play.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s plenty more impressive functionality that these Haylous S40 headphones provide. From multipoint connectivity that allows seamless switching between devices to LDAC support, which caters to listeners who prioritize audio quality, to spatial audio, which adds a more immersive listening option for movies and gaming, they’ve thought of it all. But don’t forget the detachable microphone offers additional flexibility for calls and meetings, which is just icing on the cake at this point.

Final thoughts on these headphones

The Haylou S40 is the kind of product that reminds you how far affordable audio has come. A few years ago, finding headphones at this price with these technological advancements would have been nearly impossible.

Today, Haylou has managed to combine all of those features into a single package without making any major sacrifices. The sound quality is excellent. The battery life is outstanding. The comfort is impressive. The feature set is remarkable for the price.

But most importantly, the S40 never feels like a cheap product pretending to be something it’s not. Instead, it feels like Haylou has gone above and beyond to design headphones that understand exactly what matters most to its target audience.

Also Check Out: Review: Haylou Flowbuds N55 are Bumpin’ on a Budget

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