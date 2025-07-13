‘Ironheart’ Review: Riri’s Journey, Continuing Storylines and Mixing Magic and Tech | The Cosmic Circle

1 min read

Podcast host and writer Brian Kitson is joined by Ayla Ruby and Uday Kataria to discuss Marvel Studios’ newest series, Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne, Lyric Ross, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Sacha Baron Cohen. The three discuss Riri’s motivations and character journey in the series, as well as how magic and technology are blended. Characters like The Hood, Mephisto, Natalie, Zelma, Zeke and more are discussed, as well as how the series might fit in the wider MCU narrative.

Ironheart podcast review timestamps

00:00 – Intros

00:55 – General thoughts on Ironheart . Parallels with Marvel/Disney’s handling of the Echo series.

. Parallels with Marvel/Disney’s handling of the Echo series. 06:55 – Continuing Riri’s story from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

12:20 – Riri’s motivations, grief, and questionable decisions in Ironheart

18:20 – Ironheart ‘s place in the MCU timeline and larger narrative. Is it “essential viewing”?

‘s place in the MCU timeline and larger narrative. Is it “essential viewing”? 20:00 – Mephisto and Riri messing with Death. Shouldn’t Aubrey Plaza’s Death be angry? Will this be followed up on later?

Death be angry? Will this be followed up on later? 25:20 – The Hood and Strange Academy

29:00 – Blending technology with magic in the show

34:00 – The Hood’s motivations vs Riri’s.

37:00 – Riri’s attitude towards Tony Stark/Iron Man

39:25 – Where was the rest of the MCU?

40:45 – Zelma, Zeke and other characters

47:25 – Where will the Ironheart storyline go from here?

storyline go from here? 56:50 – The color of magic in Ironheart, chaos magic?

58:00 – The need for Jac Schaeffer to return to the MCU.

to return to the MCU. 01:00:15 – Outros

