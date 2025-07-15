Superman Review: Discussing the Good and the Bad of James Gunn’s New Film
Vin and Cam discuss James Gunn’s Superman in the latest episode of Cosmic Circus Reviews. The two talk about how it compares to past versions of Superman, what the new DC film does right, and what it struggles with, favorite characters, as well as their hopes for what might happen for these characters in the DCU going forward.
Superman (2025) was written & directed by James Gunn, and stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. Check out Vin and Cam’s review here on YouTube, or find us most places you get your podcasts as Cosmic Circus Podcasts for the audio version and our full catalog.
Superman (2025) movie review timestamps
- 00:00 – Intros
- 02:10 – Favorite adaptations prior to this film
- 04:20 – General thoughts on the new Superman movie (Spoilers)
- 07:57 – Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult)
- 09:07 – Does this movie have “too much” going on?
- 11:15 – Clark’s parents
- 11:55 – Is this movie “too cheesy?”
- 14:00 – Favorite side character in this movie
- 16:04 – What do you want to see next from the characters in this DC film?
- 17:40 – Not enough focus on Superman as the main character?
- 18:45 – A week in the life of Superman structure, deleted scenes, and extras
- 20:22 – If James Gunn ever does Batman and Superman…
- 21:44 – Seeing bits of James Gunn in the characters
- 23:45 – Outros
