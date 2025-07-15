1 min read

Vin and Cam discuss James Gunn’s Superman in the latest episode of Cosmic Circus Reviews. The two talk about how it compares to past versions of Superman, what the new DC film does right, and what it struggles with, favorite characters, as well as their hopes for what might happen for these characters in the DCU going forward.

Superman (2025) was written & directed by James Gunn, and stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. Check out Vin and Cam’s review here on YouTube, or find us most places you get your podcasts as Cosmic Circus Podcasts for the audio version and our full catalog.

Superman (2025) movie review timestamps

00:00 – Intros

02:10 – Favorite adaptations prior to this film

04:20 – General thoughts on the new Superman movie (Spoilers)

movie (Spoilers) 07:57 – Lex Luthor ( Nicholas Hoult )

) 09:07 – Does this movie have “too much” going on?

11:15 – Clark’s parents

11:55 – Is this movie “too cheesy?”

14:00 – Favorite side character in this movie

16:04 – What do you want to see next from the characters in this DC film?

17:40 – Not enough focus on Superman as the main character?

18:45 – A week in the life of Superman structure, deleted scenes, and extras

20:22 – If James Gunn ever does Batman and Superman…

21:44 – Seeing bits of James Gunn in the characters

in the characters 23:45 – Outros

