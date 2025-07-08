‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’: A Missed Opportunity for the Franchise

1 min read

In this episode of The Cosmic Circle podcast, host/writer Uday Kataria discusses with writer Cameron Brook the controversial reception of Jurassic World: Rebirth and what they wish the filmmakers could have done differently. Is this film truly a “rebirth” for the blockbuster dino franchise or a terrible mistake? They discuss the movie’s plot inconsistencies, character development issues, favorite dinosaurs, and missed opportunities.

Jurassic World: Rebirth was directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.

Listen in to the episode here or find us on Apple, Spotify, Podbean or most places podcasts are available.

Timestamps for the Jurassic World: Rebirth podcast

00:00:00 – Intro

00:00:25 – Movie reception and initial thoughts

00:03:34 – Pacing and character engagement

00:08:42 – Mutants and plot direction

00:12:39 – Dinosaur favorites and sequences

00:16:54 – Character analysis and development

00:27:34 – Jurassic World franchise future and character connections

franchise future and character connections 00:35:03 – Conclusion and hopes for the future of the Jurassic World franchise

