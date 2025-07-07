Getting Nostalgic Talking ‘Superman: The Movie’ & ‘Superman II’

1 min read

In this episode of Cosmic Circus Reviews, intrepid host Vin is joined by The Cosmic Circus Editor-in-Chief Lizzie Hill (that’s me!) to discuss Superman: The Movie and Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut!

Listen in as we talk about our history with Christopher Reeve and these early Superman films, discuss how our opinions have changed over time, and how we hope/expect James Gunn’s new Superman film will build upon Richard Donner’s vision, and pay homage to Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, and Gene Hackman’s iteration of these iconic DC characters.

Listen in above, find us as Cosmic Circus Podcasts most places podcasts are available, or find the full video version of this discussion on our YouTube channel @TheCosmicCircus.

Timestamps for Superman: The Movie & Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut

00:00 – Intro

01:40 – Superman: The Movie and Superman II cast and credits. Growing up watching these films.

02:40 – Superman The Movie (1978) discussion

11:19 – Comparing Superman and Spider-Man

13:20 – Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut discussion

21:56 – Margot Kidder as Lois Lane

24:38 – Christopher Reeve as Clark Kent/Superman/Kal-El

25:35 – Superman III

27:24 – Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

30:30 – Superman movie quotes

32:14 – Outro

Superman the Movie (1978) and Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (1980, 2006) was directed by Richard Donner, with screenplay by Mario Puzo, David Newman, Leslie Newman, Robert Benton and music by John Williams. The films star Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty, and Terence Stamp.

