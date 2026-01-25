‘Percy Jackson and The Olympians’ Season 2 Review

6 min read

Share this with a friend!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 returned with much more confidence than the first. There wasn’t a lot of careful threading, like in season 1, to test out the waters. There’s no more burden of introduction to this world, explaining who the gods are and their role in all of it, how demigods are born, what Camp Half-Blood is, etc. The basic rules of this universe are already established.

The second season immediately focuses on showing how Rick Riordan’s world grows, how heroes develop, and what’s at stake this season. There is also a noticeable tonal shift throughout the episodes. The sense of childlike adventure that dominated season 1 is still here, but it tries to cover more mature themes. The characters are older, more aware of the dangers they face, and more conscious of the emotional cost that comes with being tied to the gods.

It all works as part of the entire world, but has season 2 finished its true objective? Did it honor its source? What’s in store for us in the following seasons?

[Warning: Spoilers from Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 are discussed below!]

Story of season 2 honors the true soul of The Sea of Monsters book

The most important thing for this season to honor was adapting The Sea of Monsters book. And I’ll already say that it worked. From the beginning, it’s revealed that the central conflict will revolve around Camp Half-Blood itself and the path to free Kronos from his prison.

Now, everything that happened in the first two episodes confirmed that Camp Half-Blood, a place that once felt like a safe haven, now stands on the brink of collapse and is no longer as safe. The magical barrier protecting the camp is weakening, Thalia’s tree is poisoned, and it forces everyone to act.

Percy’s (Walker Scobell) journey this season is defined by his will to prove that the threat is real. His actions are always for the greater good and not for the glory of being a hero. As the son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens), he is expected to be a powerful, confident, and brave hero. Yet in season 2, we repeatedly see him in situations where his strength isn’t enough, and he has to rely on his mind instead.

The Sea of Monsters itself becomes a symbol of that insecurity. Even though it’s a dangerous place, even for gods, we have to learn about how unpredictable and violent it is from places we saw in previous seasons.

Percy struggles with the internal conflict about how his life changed and what he has to do to improve it. His role in trying to rescue his friend and try to stop evil was evolving with each episode up to the finale, when, because of his quest, Daughter of Zeus, Thalia (Tamara Smart), was brought back to life. That way, he did something no one thought would be possible.

As part of Percy’s companion team, Annabeth’s (Leah Sava Jeffries) role expands significantly. This time, she is one of the season’s greatest strengths. Her intelligence and strategic mind remain a central part of rescuing the team from danger plenty of times.

We can even see her struggle, attempting to impress Percy and make sure that he won’t get harmed. Her fear of being abandoned and not having many people she cares about is also explored. She believes in planning and logistics. And yet the Sea of Monsters forces her to confront situations that cannot be controlled.

Grover’s (Aryan Simhadri) absence from the team, but not from the entirety of the story, for some episodes, creates a sort of emotional vacuum. That’s cleverly turned into an opportunity for our heroes to open up more about themselves and show more emotions. His disappearance isn’t treated as a simple rescue mission but as a catalyst that exposes how much the group relies on him. Without Grover’s optimism and empathy, Percy and Annabeth are forced to confront themselves, sometimes in quiet moments and sometimes by simply shouting at each other.

One of the most important moments from the books and in the show was the introduction of Tyson (Daniel Diemer), aka Percy’s half-brother. His identity is revealed as a cyclops, which immediately marks him as an outsider, even among outsiders, which is slightly ironic. But the show doesn’t shy away from showing the cruelty and lack of empathy he faces every day. Tyson’s introduction is a great example of showing that even what at first seems like a purely comic or sympathetic role becomes something deeper and meaningful, especially in the end.

When in the finale, he is offered to join the Underwater Forges of the Cyclopes created by Hephaestus (Timothy Omundson). We see that Tyson no longer feels like a failure, and everything that happened to him was a quest of his own. A quest to find strength and a purpose to help and prepare for the upcoming war with Kronos.

Overall, Percy Jackson season 2 feels like a great journey that further explores this world and helps us see the constant evolution of our favorites. The Sea of Monsters itself feels alive, and as a shifting maze of danger, it served its purpose. Encounters with sirens, sea creatures, and other hostile beings were perfectly staged, in my opinion, and they provided the necessary emotional stakes to fuel the action and build tension towards the finale.

One of the most interesting creative decisions this season lies in how it reinterprets Thalia’s story. By tying her fate more directly to Zeus’ (Lance Reddick/Courtney B. Vance) choices, the show reshapes the idea of gods not as distant mythic figures who are perfect but as deeply flawed beings whose actions and choices may hurt others in horrible ways.

The Titan’s Curse and Percy Jackson season 3

Percy’s evolution by the second season’s end is subtle but significant. He is no longer simply a boy trying to make his father happy and save the entire world. He begins to question the structure of power that creates the life of a demigod. That part of his story feels like a natural bridge into the darker, more morally complex territory, which will definitely be interesting to see.

His relationship with Annabeth also deepens. It is emotionally changed and goes into unknown waters to see what exactly is waiting for them in the future.

Looking ahead, the part of the story for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 is clearly laid out as it will be the adaptation of The Titan’s Curse. This time, we will get even closer to the beginning of the Great War with Kronos, the expanding cast of mythological figures, as we will see even more of them, and we will see the darker world.

The teased arrival of new demigods who will be important to the story promises another story arc. This will further establish the dynamics between characters and change the focus from the adventures of a trio to a larger mythological conflict filled with brutal war.

Final thoughts on Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2

Season 2 succeeds because it knows exactly what kind of story it wants to tell, and it respects the book source. It uses the foundation of The Sea of Monsters story to explore deeper ideas about identity, loyalty, and the cost of inherited power while respecting the overall impact of the story. The mythology parts remain exciting. Not changing many aspects of the mythology still remains one of the best aspects of the show, and it works really well.

If the Disney+ series continues on this path, it won’t just be remembered as a faithful adaptation but as one of the more emotionally grounded fantasy shows of its generation.

Also check out our review of the premiere here!

Share this with a friend!