Rebuild the Galaxy returns in all its galaxy-spanning mixup glory! Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past carries on the adventures of Sig Greebling, his brother Dev, and his friend Jedi Bob, along with the rest of the revamped characters. In the first season, Sig Greebling (voiced by Gaten Matarazzo) unknowingly removes the very cornerstone of the galaxy, which proceeds to take him out of the Star Wars universe we know and love and mixes it up, rebuilding it into a mashup of characters, locations, and ideas spanning all the eras.

There we find Sig’s brother, Dev (voiced by Tony Revolori), who has now become a Sith Lord known as Darth Devistator, who leads a band of unruly Sith apprentices, including Darth Rey and Darth Jar Jar (who is actually voiced by Ahmed Best!). Sig teams up with the mysterious Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), a Jedi from a previous galaxy who made the same fatal mistake as Sig. They aim to stop Darth Dev from wanting to remake the galaxy into his own empire and hopefully redeem him. The story ends with a potential redemption, which is a big part of what leads into Pieces of the Past.

Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past expands on the first season

Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past continues this story set in the new, mixed-up galaxy. Sig is training under Jedi Bob as he becomes a stronger Force builder, while also having dreams/visions about his brother Dev being in danger. The brothers end up reuniting, but argue and end up unleashing a villain known only as Solitus from another plane of existence known as the Force Hold. There, Solitus (voiced by Dan Stevens) has learned the power to “unmake” the galaxy and leave it an eternal nothingness where only he remains. Sig and Dev (alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scalla, and Servo) set out to stop him with the help of mixed-up characters old and new from the galaxy and the Force Hold.

The pride of Rebuild the Galaxy is in its wacky nature, and the way it mixes up the characters, ships, and locations of Star Wars. One standout is the Landolorian (and Grogu), who were introduced at the end of the last season. Turning the Mandalorian into a smooth-talking bounty hunter with a cape (and voiced by the amazing Billy Dee Williams). New for this season, we also get Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein returning to voice the character), who, while she isn’t a mash-up of characters, is different as she is now a Lego Brickheadz character, making her very blocky and oblong. This provides many hilarious character moments. One favorite mashup of mine is the new BB-Wing, which Sig builds in the show, a mix-up of a B-Wing and BB8. The ship has all the characteristics and look of BB-8, whilst packing the wings and firepower of the B-wing, it just shows off the creativity at hand for the show.

Characters and Easter eggs in this new Lego Star Wars series

The show and its creators also know their lore, bringing in deep-cut characters, such as Jaxxon (voiced by Ben Schwartz), a character who originated in the old Marvel Star Wars comics and has become synonymous with being a well-known minor character within the community. There are so many great easter eggs within the show that really make it a treat for both deep Star Wars fans and more surface-level ones alike. Such as Darth Revan, who appears in an episode and hails from the very popular Old Republic era from Legends. The show also likes to provide things fans have never seen before in Star Wars, such as giving us all the Skywalkers together in the show, making for a hilarious family unit with Padme, Jedi Vader, an older Luke, and Princess Leia. It also provides a lot of heart from the moments they share.

Of course, the main standout in Pieces of the Past is the relationship between brothers Sig and Dev. Coupled with the outstanding voice acting that Matarazzo and Revolori bring to their roles, we can see that yearning between them both for the path of redemption that Sig tries so hard to take Dev down. Star Wars is all about redemption and second chances, so making that such a big part of even this new mixed-up galaxy is very important and satisfying to see as a fan of the franchise.

There are so many emotional conflicts in Dev throughout the season as he grapples with the love for his brother vs. wanting to take over the galaxy and feeling alone. The other characters in the show are also great, such as Servo, the talking Gonk Droid (voiced by Michael Cusack), who provides plenty of laughs and humor as he tries to experience more emotions during this new season. Jedi Bob, too, proves to be such an interesting character, with his own ties to Solitus in the show. He also has to grapple with being a good teacher and master to Sig as he goes through his own training.

Solitus is also an intriguing villain, very evil but with great lines and with the other characters. I found him to be very formidable, and even in a kids’ show like this, he handles himself well against some of the other villains found in the normal Star Wars galaxy.

Final thoughts on Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past

Overall, Rebuild the Galaxy: Pieces of the Past is a wonderful addition to the Rebuild the Galaxy franchise and the wider world of Lego Star Wars. It is also clear that the teams behind these Lego Star Wars shows and specials always have such care and admiration for the franchise that they know the right areas to make fun of and what to let fans see and have been asking for, for so long. The voice cast is also astounding, with such a surprising number of Star Wars cast members returning to voice their own characters, but the new additions to Star Wars do an impressive job, too.

As I have said, this show is perfect for any level of fan, young and old. I really hope there is another season of this show next year, as the ideas for mixing up Star Wars are near endless, and there are plenty of characters, ships, and locations we have yet to see within this new galaxy. Pieces of the Past is a highly rewatchable bricktastic adventure that leaves your heart full and ready for more from this wonderful piece of the franchise.

