‘Star Fox’ Game Review: A Remake Worthy Of Your Time

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The new Star Fox for Nintendo Switch 2 is a loyal remake of the classic Nintendo 64 title, Star Fox 64. When the game was first announced, there were many decrying the remake as a cheap attempt to cash in on nostalgia, but I can safely say that this remake does everything right.

The series has always been one of my favorite franchises, so when it was announced a new game was being released, I was eager to play it as soon as it was released. Whether you are a veteran or a newcomer to this series, Star Fox will blow you away. From the very moment you launch the game, you’ll notice the re-imagined yet faithful visuals, character designs, and a gripping score.

Developed by the in-house studio Velan Studios and published by Nintendo, this is not the first remake of Star Fox 64. It is the only version of the game that makes enough drastic changes that this could be mistaken as the first game in a new series. What’s important is that the gameplay loop from the original Nintendo 64 title remains unchanged. This includes the mechanics controlling your space fighter, the Arwing, and both the ground and water vehicles all remaining identical in how I remember them when they made their debut back in 1997.

The game isn’t without its flaws, but all the ways it hit me in the nostalgia parts of my mind are nearly perfect. No matter how you decide to play, your skills will be pushed to the limit as you travel among the stars on a perilous journey. You’ll encounter ground forces, fantastical boss encounters, space armadas, and even face off against the rival mercenary squad, Star Wolf!

This can sound intimidating from the outside, but rest assured the levels ramp up the challenges in fair and fun ways. Are you ready to take up the role of Fox McCloud with the rest of the Star Fox team and come face to face with the evil forces of Dr. Andross and save the Lylat System?

The retro magic of Star Fox

I still remember that day in 1997 when I first got my hands on the original game; it was in the middle of summer, and I couldn’t have been more excited. During my adolescence, I never had the chance to play Star Fox released for the Super Nintendo, so this was my first foray into a series I would end up growing to love.

When Nintendo announced they were doing an upcoming video presentation, here called a Nintendo Direct, for a new Star Fox game, my excitement could hardly be contained. When it was revealed that this would be a remake of that original Nintendo 64 game, I immediately knew I had to play it. Sure, there had been a previous remake called Star Fox 64 3D for the Nintendo 3DS, but I never played it, so this was the perfect opportunity to relive my childhood days.

Whenever a beloved game gets a remake, there is always a level of caution from fans that the company behind the development of the project will somehow ruin the game. It’s tough to assess what sort of expectations you’re going to have for a remake of a beloved classic. I was worried that the game’s tone and combat were going to be completely changed, but the team at Velan Studios perfectly nailed the landing.

I had high hopes, and each one of my expectations about this new Star Fox were blown away. Take this for example: one of Fox’s teammates, Falco Lombardi, still throws shade at his teammates, but there is still a hint of respect in his voice. These sorts of interactions could have been done terribly, but the development team not only did their homework, they aced the test.

The journey is just the beginning for this Nintendo game

Upon completing the prologue and tutorial to the game, by default you’ll only be able to select between two of the three difficulties that Star Fox has to offer: easy and normal. The expert difficulty can only be unlocked after obtaining every medal in normal mode. What exactly are medals? Well, in this game, they are achievements rewarded to you if you destroy a certain amount of enemies while ensuring that your teammates do not get downed during the mission. Thankfully, there are unlimited continues in both easy and normal modes, so you can attempt these challenges as many times as you want.

Every stage from Corneria, Sector X, Macbeth, to Venom will have challenges. Be mindful of your surroundings, and you should be able to earn these medals in no time. Unfortunately, there are no medals to obtain in easy mode.

Dedicated to making all players feel welcomed to the world of Star Fox, this game has controls that handle extremely well. The main gameplay loop involves you taking command of your Arwing as you try to destroy your targets all while trying to avoid taking damage. Even though this may sound simple, if you do not pay enough attention to what’s happening, you’ll take significant damage and crash before you know it.

Don’t worry though, as in each stage you’ll be able to upgrade your lasers, collect bombs, and collect rings to restore health. Plus, you’ll have the rest of the Star Fox team at your back, but keep in mind you’ll have to have theirs, too. This mechanic of providing support for your team requires you to take down enemies that are in pursuit behind them, thus preventing damage to their ships and stopping them from being forced to retreat from the mission.

There are plenty of secret missions and alternate routes within the depths of Star Fox, some more obvious than others. On your first mission to Corneria, your primary goal is to defeat the invading force and protect the city. Indeed, it is true that if you go on the mission as intended, you will face the first boss and complete this stage; however, there is an optional, more difficult path available.

During the mission, one of your teammates will ask for assistance as he is being chased by an enemy fighter. If you take out this fighter, he will thank you and then challenge you to fly under some stone arches. Once this has been done, your flight path will diverge, and you’ll end up facing a tougher boss. After defeating this powerful enemy, the mission will be accomplished, and you’ll have the opportunity to take one of two paths. These optional paths are spread throughout the entire game, each with different requirements to unlock them.

Final thoughts on the new Star Fox game

I had a wonderful time going through this familiar yet new adventure. Sure, the groundwork had already been laid by the legacy of Star Fox 64, but this game has been rebuilt from the ground up and gives it new life. From the moment I heard the newly recorded orchestral score, a giant grin slowly took shape on my face.

Every time I shot an enemy down, did a barrel roll, or listened to the banter between the entire team, I would feel the excitement throughout my body. I kept thinking to myself during my time with this game, “I don’t want to stop playing this. Just one more run.” I ended up doing multiple playthroughs on both easy and normal difficulties, and I am fearful of attempting expert mode, but I plan on diving into it soon.

While it may be true that I spent a significant amount of time with Star Fox 64 during my childhood years, I haven’t touched the game in over 15 years, so I am still trying to relearn the ropes. But there is something satisfying about getting back into the pilot’s seat and stopping the forces that are trying to dominate the Lylat System.

Any time I grabbed a bomb and sent it flying towards a swarm of enemies, I felt incredibly powerful. Getting those cherished laser upgrades or grabbing three gold rings to increase my life gauge is really satisfying because, at moments, you feel nearly unstoppable.

If you have any doubts about another remake being out upon the world, I say let go of those doubts, as this game is an absolute blast! I couldn’t have asked for a better modern adaptation of one of the best on-rail shooters of all time.

If this doesn’t sound like your jam, you can still play the original on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 through the Nintendo Online Classic. But if you’re ready to take the plunge into what I consider to be the definitive version, get ready for an unforgettable experience that is Star Fox.

Star Fox is available for purchase on Nintendo Switch 2.

Also check out: Duck Side of the Moon Game Review

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