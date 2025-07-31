‘The Naked Gun’ (2025) is A Mixed but Needed Spoof Comeback

5 min read

The Naked Gun (2025) features Liam Neeson in another career reinvention. Similar to Taken in the late 2000s, this comedic reboot pushes the iconic actor into a new zone, with the Oscar nominee (and action star) indulging in excessive puns and bathroom humor. While it’s amusing to see a distinguished presence dive into absurdity, the reboot can’t quite reach its full potential without Leslie Nielsen. It’s an unfair shadow for any talent to follow.

Before diving into this review, I want to share a detail that may have influenced my perspective. I have a disability that makes public transit the easiest way for me to get around. While en route to see The Naked Gun, the train tracks were damaged, which affected my journey to the theater. With about 90 minutes until the screening, I rolled seven long miles to make it there. Due to this experience, my ability to laugh may have been slightly hindered. Now, onto my review…

What’s the story in The Naked Gun reboot?

Directed and written by Akiva Schaffer, with additional writing credits from Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, the film centers on Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the iconic detective played famously by Leslie Nielsen. While The Naked Gun uses a police setting for its slapstick humor, it surprisingly seems to parody spy movies. It repeatedly targets Mission: Impossible, which makes it funnier, considering both properties are at Paramount. As an example, one of the funniest segments pokes fun at a sequence from Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

In the movie, Drebin Jr. and his partner, Ed Hocken Jr. (Paul Walter Hauser), investigate a series of crimes linked to a tech billionaire named Richard Cane (Danny Huston). The jokes start right away, especially when a villain pulls out a mysterious object labeled “Plot Device.” The device can incite civil unrest, reminiscent of how tech billionaires run social media empires.

Adding to the noir humor is Pamela Anderson as Beth Davenport, a woman seeking answers after a family member died under Cane’s corporate umbrella. If one is familiar with The Naked Gun franchise, the rest of the movie plays out as expected. Drebin Jr. embarks on his investigation while moronically failing upward through every obstacle to find the truth. Liam Neeson is fearless, stepping into a role that requires him to look ridiculous, but the approach lacks the same charm.

The reboot from Akiva Schaffer is a mixed return

For the most part, The Naked Gun is somewhat of a mixed bag in execution. The jokes are hysterical, especially one segment involving a snowman that goes completely off the rails. Liam Neeson gives the role 100% every step of the way. Not to mention, Pamela Anderson continues to be a revelation in the Naked Gun reboot. She is full of charisma, and like Neeson, Anderson is willing to go all out in the comedy. Let’s just say, Pamela Anderson performing a gibberish scat jazzy number was not on my 2025 bingo card.

The film’s humor doesn’t capture the essence of the original movies. Liam Neeson‘s character doesn’t resemble Nielsen‘s persona. Frank Jr. comes off as corrupt, and while the humor comments on police profiling, it suggests he may not be friendly to minorities. For many, this is like Queen replacing Freddie Mercury with Adam Lambert. As a singer, Lambert‘s vocals are fine, but he’s not Mercury. Still, it’s enjoyable to hear the music again.

The Naked Gun makes a case for the spoof genre

Even so, it’s hard to hate this movie for many reasons. The spoof genre has an endearing quality to its humor. The jokes can be crude and juvenile, depending on the creative team behind them. However, the goofy innocence of this reboot is needed. The genre has a style of comedy that refuses to take itself seriously, doing so without apology.

For example, there’s a recurring scene where Frank is driving in the middle of a crowded highway, and a hand suddenly appears through the window out of nowhere to give him his special brand of coffee. That scene feels like a breath of fresh air amid the negativity of the 2020s. As mentioned, not all the jokes hit, but the pure silliness of it all hits a warm, fuzzy spot. Plus, the film is mercifully short, running slightly under 90 minutes. Sometimes Hollywood needs to remember that not every movie has to be three hours long.

The Naked Gun reboot may not be a total success, but most audiences will likely enjoy the return of the spoof subgenre this weekend. Plus, even though he does not embody the same spirit as Leslie Nielsen, watching Liam Neeson reinvent himself once again is a load of fun. And genuinely, Pamela Anderson has never been better. Her moment has arrived, and she is fully embracing it.

