6 min read

Share this with a friend!

I’ve always tended to gravitate towards wholesome and cozy games, but with the abundance of games from those categories, it’s getting more difficult to find the ones right for me. From special events hosted on Steam showcasing a swath of games to publishers and organizations doing the same thing by having “Directs” on Twitch and YouTube, it’s a lot. One of the key things I try to look for in an indie game with a seemingly cozy vibe is that it must have a simple yet interesting-looking gameplay loop. Thankfully, in the case of Walk the Frog, a new point-and-click puzzle game, this expectation was met.

Developed by the studio that shares the same name of the game, Walk the Frog, and co-published alongside Bright Gambit, there is something special about this game. From the moment I saw the screenshots on the Steam store page, I was mesmerized by its hand-drawn animation style and the sticky note puzzle aesthetic.

You’ll take on the role of the protagonist, Froggo, as he journeys through the forest, a subterranean dark city, and eventually he’ll make his way home to the pond. Along the way, you’ll encounter various critters, all with their own little sidequests and backstories that help this world feel alive. I would not describe this expedition as a lengthy one, but my goodness, it most certainly is a satisfying one.

Walk the Frog is available for purchase directly through Steam and can be played for Mac and PC.

The fantastic world of Walk The Frog

Froggo’s quest begins by waking up from a long and cold winter. Awakened because of a craving for flies, you are led directly into the first puzzle of the game. Throughout my time of taking up the role of the main character, I discovered that he is more than just a hungry adventurer trying to get home. While first impressions are important, the more I played this charming title, I began to realize that Froggo was many other things. He is also a leader, matchmaker, and a caring friend.

While the primary focus is on our honest traveler, you will discover that some animals you’ll meet may seem aloof when you initially meet them. It’s through fun and sassy dialogue that you’ll understand their backstories and motivations, ultimately leading them to become your friends.

The longer you venture through the wilderness, Froggo will encounter moles, birds, other frogs, and more, with several of these characters defying gender norms. I wasn’t exactly taken back by this, as I am someone who has been known for rejecting traditional gender roles. So when I came across these characters in Walk the Frog that showed characteristics not commonly associated with heteronormative gender roles, I was pleasantly surprised.

In this game, there are male characters who display feminine characteristics and female characters who are more masculine. It’s refreshing to see that there are more creators out there that are cultivating a more inclusive and diverse tone in gaming and media as a whole.

As for the main story, it consists of three chapters, with each one broken up into a total of 18 levels. The art is beautifully distinct and helps establish the story that this game is trying to tell. Even when you move on to the underground and water sections of the game, there are no frightening moments. You’ll witness heartwarming encounters as you progress through the game, but nothing takes itself too seriously, and every minute spent playing remains whimsical.

The development team describes this title as a game that “the whole family can play together,” and I couldn’t agree more. I felt so warm and fuzzy by the time I was done, and I haven’t been able to stop talking about it with some of my closest friends. Every time you complete a main objective, Froggo will add a new page to his journal, giving you more insight into his mind on what just occurred.

Stress-free puzzle design

The majority of your time in Walk the Frog will have you solving the pleasantly designed puzzles. This is where the game really shines. The puzzle mechanic is simple with its jumbled-up, sticky note-like pieces. Everything will be mixed up, and it is up to you to figure out where each part goes.

You are encouraged to play around with the pieces, dragging and dropping them until you figure out the solution. It is notably not a tough game to figure out, but in later chapters it will require you to solve some puzzles in near complete darkness and through sections that are partially submerged. There is a certain level of ingenuity baked into the level design once you’re past the tutorial chapter. Many of these puzzles left me going, “A-ha!” to myself once everything clicked.

This game is definitively a point-and-click puzzle game, so it is incredibly accessible. I was able to complete the entire game with the use of only my mouse. Of course, you can also use the space bar to advance the dialogue if desired. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any real support for the use of a controller, but I can’t imagine that would be very intuitive.

The mouse use though is perfect for a game like this. It’s especially nice because I was able to quickly arrange my sticky notes in a specific order before placing them into their slots as a way of helping me sort them out. This is useful when you reach the juncture of the game when it gives you quite a few pieces to work with. Thankfully, there is no time pressure; in fact, there is no demand of any kind to rush through these puzzles. You can just take a leisurely stroll through this game, and the results will be the same.

Final thoughts on Walk the Frog

This game exemplifies that feeling of coziness and exudes wholesomeness in every facet. I am saddened by its short length, but I am not disappointed with the time I spent with this enchanting little gem. I was able to complete the game in a little under five hours, so while it may not hold the attention of everyone out there, I am going to wholeheartedly recommend Walk the Frog.

This little adventure was so delightful, and by the end, it left me with a great sense of satisfaction. I do wish that there was a bit more difficulty toward the end, but sticking to the traditional three-act story structure worked out really well.

I know that there are many wholesome indie games out there, especially with the exponential rate at which new games are coming out these days. This growth makes it harder to find the right games and even harder to find the ones I can enthusiastically suggest to others, but in the case of Walk the Frog, this is incredibly easy to do.

I’m not sure if this small development team will continue to make games in the future, either under the same studio name or if they will rebrand. Believe me when I say that I eagerly look forward to whatever they put out next!

Also check out: Game Review: Coffee Talk: Tokyo Is A Warm Cup of Comfort and Friendship

Share this with a friend!