6 min read

Share this with a friend!

Alex Perez is finally back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 1 of the February 2026 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about what’s happening in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Check his answers out below!

Editor’s Note: Small, independent websites like this one need all the support we can get to survive. Sharing articles, liking, commenting on posts, viewing and sharing the YouTube videos and podcasts, following on social media, and joining the Patreon is greatly appreciated.

Only Patreon supporters on a paid tier or Discord members with Stargazer or higher roles have access to ask questions for these Q&As. Find out how to join The Cosmic Circus Patreon and Discord HERE.

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Avengers: Doomsday

eme: Hey, Alex and Lizzie! Thanks so much for hosting these. My questions are, will Peggy be a Doom Witch?

Alex Perez: It’s more of a follower of Doom than a Witch, but not because she’s evil or anything of the sort. She just thinks that what Doom is doing will help her and her son to fix the current status of the multiverse, which is partially the fault of Steve Rogers.

cosmicriver: Hi Alex and Lizzie, always a delight to get a chance to ask you questions. What is the main connection/thread between Agatha All Along, WandaVision and Doomsday that you have been hinting at for the last few days?

Alex Perez: It mainly has to do with the concepts of magic that are explored in those shows. As much as this film is heavily based on the multiverse, time, and science, a good portion of it really goes into exploring the supernatural. The Darkhold, the runes, the way Agatha absorbs magic—it’s all relevant to something Doom does in Avengers: Doomsday. All I can tell you is to beware the man who carries the Word of God.

walker (or rayne): Hi Alex and Lizzie, always look forward to these. Is there any truth to the theory that RDJ’s Doom was Iron Man originally but was tortured by Kang and ended up believing he was Doom?

Alex Perez: There is no truth to that theory. In the same way that Chris Evans can play two different characters in the MCU with the same face, so can Robert Downey Jr. play Victor Von Doom. And just like how now we have a main Johnny Storm with Joseph Quinn, I’m hearing we’ll eventually have another Victor Von Doom.

walker (or rayne): Will any of the projects coming out this year have any major ties to Doomsday?

Alex Perez: VisionQuest and Brand New Day are the closest things, but it’s very, very light.

Manglor: Hey Alex, glad to see ya back with QnA’s! Was there any official info about Doom having an opening narration in the Library of Worlds in Avengers or was that just an idea thrown around or based on a fake leak?

Alex Perez: That isn’t true. There was a concept of Doom having discovered the Library of Worlds, but in that same concept, he had also discovered the Sanctum Infinitum from What If…?, the Nexus of all Realities, the Citadel at the End of Time, the Void, Limbo, and so on. Nothing was ever set in stone.

Nngala: Hey Alex. We have been hearing for months and basically a year now that Doomsday is going to be the biggest movie marvel has ever made in terms of scale. One thing that made Infinity War and Endgame feel so gigantic was that there was many plotlines that were all happening simultaneously throughout the movies. I was wondering if you could tell us the main plotlines that we will be following throughout Doomsday? For example, in Infinity War there is Strange, Tony, and Peter, The Guardians, Thor, Rocket, and Groot, The Avengers, and Wakandans And Thanos’s plotline.

Alex Perez: Good question. It’s a bit more unified and cohesive this time around. Yes, there will be a couple of different teams, but they’ll eventually get together for the film.

CH2003: Hi Alex and Lizzie I really appreciate you guys taking the time do these Q&As. With Doomsday, should we expect to see any of the cosmic entities? Since the multiverse is ending, I would think they would get involved.

Alex Perez: The most I have heard about was The Watcher, but that’s about it.

Astropologetic: What does Wanda’s role look like in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: All I can say at the moment is that her involvement is slightly unexpected.

Connor: Hi Alex and Lizzie, glad to be a new member! Will Steve going back to live with Peggy have similar consequences to Dr. Strange and Christine in What If…? And does that set Peggy on a different path?

Alex Perez: Look above.

eme: Are the photos that leaked of the actors in costume legit? Thank you!

Alex Perez: I can confirm that there was a very substantial leak of Avengers: Doomsday pictures during the last days of 2025. I will, however, not address their content on this page.

Avengers: Secret Wars

laser_gum: Hello Alex and Lizzie, thanks for doing these as always. My question for this month is. Are all the projects coming out this year (Wonder-Man, Visionquest, Daredevil Born Again season 2, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) all tying into those characters returning in Secret Wars instead of Doomsday? Meaning, they won’t be in Doomsday but will be in Secret Wars.

Alex Perez: Some will, some won’t. BND and VisionQuest are in the yes category.

qncycharles: Hello Alex and Lizzie always a pleasure. What are the chances Secret Wars will be split into two parts?

Alex Perez: The current rumor running around is that Secret Wars is going to be split into two parts. I’d like to pile on to that rumor and say that there’s a very high chance that they could.

And the reason why is that over the last few days, the team here at The Cosmic Circus has been monitoring updates for developments on multiple Marvel projects, and have discovered that Avengers: Secret Wars, which was originally approved to start in the coming months, has now ground into what is known as a “conditional start” phase. Essentially it means that Marvel cannot legally film anything for Secret Wars until a new verification of the contract is achieved. In the few instances that this has happened, it’s because there has been a massive shift from what the production was originally looking like. For example, like one film now being split into two parts.

the wizzler: What can you tell us about Bob’s role in the MCU past Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Thanks for your question. As for Bob, I can’t comment on anything about his role post-Secret Wars just yet.

Toastef: Hello, hello! Now that it seems Avengers: Doomsday could be the first film in a new trilogy. Would a third movie after Secret Wars just be the studio stretching the story by splitting it into two films, or would it be a genuine follow-up that continues that story?

Alex Perez: The trilogy (if it happens) would be to extend the Multiverse Saga leading into its conclusion.

That’s it for part 1 of Alex Perez’s February 2026 Q&A!

Part 2 will be available in a few days. While you’re waiting, please consider joining the Patreon for access to our private Discord and the next Q&A, along with other benefits, while also supporting the site and the YouTube channel and podcasts!

Are you excited about these upcoming Avengers movies? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus on X, Threads and Facebook, or TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

Share this with a friend!