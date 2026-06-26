7 min read

Share this with a friend!

Alex Perez has returned for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 1 of the June 2026 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about upcoming Marvel Studios films Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars!

Editor’s Note: Small, independent websites like this one need all the support we can get to survive. Sharing articles, liking, commenting on posts, viewing and sharing the YouTube videos and podcasts, following on social media, and joining the Patreon is greatly appreciated.

Find out how to join The Cosmic Circus Patreon and Discord HERE.

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Avengers: Doomsday

Wade: Hey Alex, a while ago you released an article where you said there’s a possibility they might explore animated universes in Doomsday; do you know if that’s going to happen or did the idea get abandoned or something?

Alex Perez: From what I have been informed, that idea is no longer happening. At the moment, there are 6 universes that we will see in Avengers: Doomsday. Those are: Main MCU, Fantastic Four, X-Men Universe, Doom’s Original Universe, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Universe, and a pocket dimension (though I might be describing that last one incorrectly; it’s basically “the universe that’s hidden away”).

Michael: In Avengers: Doomsday, we all know that Earth-10005 has replaced Earth 1616 as the Earth that’s colliding with the main Marvel Earth (616/199999), Loki is taking the place of The Beyonders from the original comic, and that T’Challa will not be involved (RIP). What other deviations and changes have been made from the original Time Runs Out comic in order to, for lack of a better phrase, fit better on screen?

Alex Perez: Not necessarily Time Runs Out alone, but the Black Priests, Black Swans, and the Builders. Also, technically, we get a form of Illuminati 2.0, though they don’t call themselves that.

walker (or rayne): Hey Alex, thanks for doing these as always. Do you think we’ll get any other projects set on Battleworld?

Alex Perez: I hope we do, but I really doubt it.

walker (or rayne): You’ve recently teased that some heroes will fall into morally grey areas in Doomsday; can you give us a hint on who some of those heroes might be?

Alex Perez: The X-Men for sure. Those guys have made some unbelievably dubious choices, but you can’t really blame them because they’ve had no choice.

Hunter j: Hi Alex, I hope your day is doing good. Will we see all of the legacy Marvel actors like Eric Bana, Nicolas Cage, Ben Affleck, et cetera in Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Only Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reportedly appearing in these movies in terms of Legacy characters at the moment. I have heard Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider and Ben Affleck’s Daredevil thrown around, though I’m not entirely sure if there has been any progress on that front.

Astropologetic: Hello Alex and Lizzie, hope yall are having an amazing time. Thanks a lot for giving us the opportunity to ask this month. In the past, it has been said that Doom will have allies at his side, including a coven of witches. Is there anything special or outstanding that we can know about this coven?

Alex Perez: Coven’s an overstatement. He’ll have a few witches on his side and individuals that can perform magic, but it’s not really a coven of witches like we’ve seen in Agatha All Along.

Astropologetic: Is there anything, and I mean anything, that you find very interesting or exciting about Avengers: Doomsday that has not been mentioned / leaked in the past?

Alex Perez: The opening sequence really is a spectacle on its own. It’s like a kid was given a sandbox, threw his toys in, and just said, “Let your imagination run wild.” And it serves very well to establish the very real threat of incursions. Because no one, not even your favorites, is safe.

CalmTitan: Hello, Alex & Lizzie! Does the movie spend any time establishing Sam’s Avengers before the main plot kicks in, or are they just thrown together and expected to work as a team?

Alex Perez: Is it really the Avengers if it’s just two of them when we start?

CalmTitan: You and other insiders have agreed that the fight between Cyclops and SamCap “in particular, is going to be very good.” Is this still true, or did things change in-between edits/reshoots of the movie?

Alex Perez: The Avengers vs. X-Men fight is still very good overall and one of the few highlights of the film before everyone gets forced to calm down.

Loo-e-Gee: Hello! Thanks for doing these! My simple question: is Tom Holland going to be in Doomsday in any capacity? Small part? Cameo? Anything at all?

Alex Perez: Some sources say yes. Some sources say no. Some don’t even know. What I have been told is that at the moment, Tom Holland doesn’t appear to be in Avengers: Doomsday but is being saved up for Secret Wars.

Connor: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope all is well. Back in April, you teased the Word of God, a magical book that Doom will be using in Avengers: Doomsday. Will this book have anything to do with how he gains more power throughout the movie, or is it something that he has already had and used?

Alex Perez: Doom has a large collection of trinkets and items he has been collecting throughout his adventures. It’s why he’s so powerful, even without Loki’s abilities to make him a god.

starbrite: Hey, this is my first time asking questions on here. First, I want to say thank you so much for doing this and sharing any info with us. I remember in a previous one you said Yelena is Bob’s person in Doomsday; could you elaborate on that and how their relationship is? Also, will Bob also have any closeness with any of the other New Avengers?

Alex Perez: Sure. So, I don’t want people to think of it as a sort of romantic undertone, though there is a partial tension there. It’s more along the lines of Yelena being the one who understands Bob the most. Sure, he’s friendly to the New Avengers, but if Yelena were in trouble, Bob would literally burn down Heaven and Earth for her to save her.

Hell, here’s an in-movie example. During the movie, Bob really doesn’t want to use his Sentry powers to avoid risking unleashing the Void. But later on, with Yelena’s help, he willingly uses his powers to try to save the multiverse, knowing full well the risk he’s taking that he’ll become the Void and kill everyone. And the only reason he agrees is because Yelena asks him to.

Avengers: Secret Wars

good soup: In Secret Wars or a theoretical part 3 of the saga, do you think we’ll get to see Bob and Wanda team up in some capacity or talk with each other? Basically, I’m just wondering if they’ll have any kind of relationship in these movies. Thanks!!

Alex Perez: Doubtful.

eme: Hey Alex and Lizzie! Thank you for having us. Is Peggy going to be in Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: I could see her being a part of Doom’s court.

icast05: Hey Alex, hope you’re doing well! I don’t really have any specific questions; I was just wondering if there were any cool tidbits you might’ve heard about Avengers: Secret Wars recently.

Alex Perez: Just the exploration of a two-parter. I can confirm through sources and evidence provided recently that the Russos have another Avengers film that they’re working on aside from Doomsday and Secret Wars. Based on their statements, there’s a chance it’ll involve splitting Secret Wars into two; however, it could also be the next Avengers installment.

cosmicriver: Hi Alex and Lizzie, thank you for this once again. Hope you are all well. Will Secret Wars give us any “passing the mantle” scenes or moments from one character to another?

Alex Perez: Too early to tell, but I don’t think so to be honest.

That’s the end of part 1 of Alex Perez’s June 2026 Q&A!

Part 2 will be available in a few days. While you’re waiting, please consider joining the Patreon for access to our private Discord while also supporting the site and the YouTube channel and podcasts!

Are you excited about Doomsday and Secret Wars? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus on X, Threads and Facebook, or TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

Share this with a friend!