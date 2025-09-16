Alex Perez September Q&A Part 1: ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

8 min read

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 1 of the September 2025 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about characters and plotlines in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Avengers: Doomsday

qncycharles: Hey, Alex and Lizzie. Thank you for all you do!! My question is when are we going to get the full cast of Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: I really wouldn’t know. The safest bet is honestly the day the movie comes out because even if they do a second chair reveal, there are still some characters Marvel are keeping secret until the premiere. Some of these characters are new, some of these characters are old, and some are legacy.

Harsha Adhikary: Hello, Alex! I hope you are well and everything is all right. I was wondering whether you know anything about Tobey [Maguire]’s role in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: I have no comment on this officially. Unofficially and speculatively? Provide some insight from his world, as his universe is one of the main worlds involved in the final incursion due to Dr. Strange’s spell.

daofeiboy: Good morning, Alex & Lizzie, hope you guys have a great day and a nice week, and thanks again for doing this.

Will Valentina be in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Not that I’m aware of. To my understanding, she went back into the shadows while the New Avengerz were occupied.

Vexster: Are there any surprise characters that haven’t been announced yet in Doomsday that we can expect? If so, can you mention them by name or at least tease them?

Alex Perez: Definitely. And the goal is not to reveal them until the release of Doomsday. Even if I did mention who they were planning to involve, we’d be stuck in this limbo of will they/won’t they for the next year or so. But most of the characters that haven’t been officially announced have either been rumored by me, other scoopers, or YouTubers.

Marah Philomena: Hi, Alex. Will Loki have a prominent role in Doomsday and Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Yes. All those centuries of physics, quantum mechanics, and learning everything OB knows has to pay off for something.

icast05: Hello Alex, hope all is well! If Holland’s Spider-Man is in Doomsday, what role will he play in the story?

Alex Perez: Similar to the one in Avengers: Infinity War.

icast05: What is Doom’s power set for Doomsday and Secret Wars looking like?

Alex Perez: His genius intellect that he’s gathered from studying the multiverse and his master manipulation skills. Oh, and magic.

Elyse – Shoalsandsuch: Any unexpected pairings or team ups in Doomsday that you know about/are excited for?

Alex Perez: Red Guardian and The Thing.

laser_gum: Hey Alex and Lizzie, thanks for always doing these. We know that a lot of the actors who were announced in the chair stream for Avengers: Doomsday back in March have finished filming their scenes. But I’m wondering if any actors who weren’t announced have finished filming and/or are filming right now?

Alex Perez: I can confirm that there are actors who weren’t announced that were filming recently for Avengers: Doomsday in the land down under.

SaltyTrog: Hey guys, hope you’re doing well! Is there any significance behind Paul Rudd’s seeming absence from filming yet appearing in the promo video with the directors?

Alex Perez: Paul Rudd has been filming his scenes for Doomsday.

Ratchet1490: Did Steve Rogers cause the incursions, or is that just a stupid rumor?

Alex Perez: Multiple people caused incursions. Steve just happens to be one of them.

Eme: Hello, Alex and Lizzie! Hope you’re having a good time! Is Hayley [Atwell] playing only Peggy Carter, or is she also Captain Carter?

Alex Perez: Depends on the movie. Either way, British Badass.

eme: Is this really Chris Evans’ last appearance as Steve Rogers?

Alex Perez: Don’t count Cap out just yet.

RedGyarados2010: Hey, Alex. Assuming she’s in it, what role will Wanda play in Doomsday? In the past, you’ve hinted at a couple of possibilities, including Wanda and Doom as allies and Magneto’s “family reunion,” and I’m curious how it all fits together.

Alex Perez: In an unofficial capacity, I heard we’d be getting a Wanda variant from the X-Men universe that we’ll see in Avengers: Doomsday, which is a universe where Magneto is finally ruling Genosha as he had always pictured it; and we’d have like a “royal family” type of situation with Erik, Pietro, Wanda, and Polaris. This is an idea that has been pushed since Multiverse of Madness, and then Deadpool and Wolverine, but it never feels like the right fit because it feels like it takes away from the overall plot. However, the main point they would like to explore with Wanda is the father-daughter relationship with Erik.

Vinny: Hi Alex, I was wondering if you could name all of the members on Sam Wilson’s Avengers team in Avengers: Doomsday? Also, I was wondering if you can name the full roster of the X-Men and Mutants in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Not yet for either one.

cosmicriver: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope you are doing well! What can you tell us about Shang-Chi’s role in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Bit of a comic relief. He may feel a bit out of place because it’ll be his first time being in a large group of super-powered heroes. Although I do have to say, did you see Doom’s recent design from the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo in China? Shoooooot. Not the 1:1 design they’ll use in Doomsday, but it’s close. Say, upon closer inspection, doesn’t that Plackart Doom have on his abdomen look mighty interesting? It almost looks like you could bounce a ring off it. Or 10.

cosmicriver: Will the New Avengers get to fight together as a team in Doomsday, or could they be split up?

Alex Perez: They’ll fight together in some scenes, sometimes with other characters involved as well, leading to some interesting team-ups.

Nngala: Hi Alex, I know you might be getting tired of answering repetitive questions, so I hope these two are at least somewhat interesting! What will Ian McKellen’s Magneto role be in Avengers: Doomsday? (What is his reasoning to be in the film, and what is his relationship with Charles and the heroes from universe 616? Is, sort of, what I am asking.)

Alex Perez: “A lifetime —several lifetimes— spent chasing haven after haven, promised land after promised land, and for what? Every time the gates of Eden slam shut in our faces, it breaks us a little more.”

Nngala: The Russos’ MCU films tackle very complicated moral dilemma’s and topics. Like Civil War and Infinity War both have very dark themes, and they describe The Winter Soldier as a “1970s political thriller.” The Russos have even come out and said that the stories for these movies will “challenge audiences.” I was wondering if Doomsday will have the same themes but maybe even more prominent. What I am trying to get at is, what will make Doomsday’s story stand out among other MCU films that will hopefully ensure it as a worthy successor to the Russos previous MCU work?

Alex Perez: Excellent question. The short answer is yes. The long answer is a pattern. The Russos have always had 1 common pattern in most of their MCU films… that pattern being making the antagonists of their films have a valid motivation to justify their actions. Alexander Pierce in The Winter Soldier believed that if humanity were left unchecked without oversight, chaos would ensue because of free will. That’s why he established Project Insight with HYDRA. With Baron Zemo in Civil War, his family died in Sokovia during Age of Ultron as a result of the Avengers’ battle with Ultron. So he sought to destroy the Avengers from within by making them fight each other. With Thanos, he saw overpopulation as the ultimate threat to existence, so he sought out to eliminate half of all life at random to restore balance to the universe.

With Doom, it will be similar. A man scorned by the incursions that are happening across the multiverse, dooming countless realities, and he wants to bring an end to that by any means necessary.

That's it for part 1 of Alex Perez's September 2025 Q&A!

