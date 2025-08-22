Alex Perez August Q&A Part 4: Wonder Man, X-Men, and More

6 min read

Here’s the final part of this month’s Alex Perez Patreon/Discord Q&A! For part 4, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about Wonder Man, the X-Men, and other future Marvel Studios projects fans are looking forward to.

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Wonder Man

Titan: Recently, Arian Moayed was announced to be returning as Agent Cleary in Wonder Man. What is the role of the DODC in Wonder Man? Are they just side antagonists, or are they more integral to the story?

Alex Perez: Literally copy/paste their role in Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

X-Men

CamCam: Hello, Alex. I’m certain this will not be a hard-and-fast rule like what is imposed on the MCU Spider-Man movies, but with the X-Men arriving in the MCU with Jake Schreier’s film, what MCU characters would you want to see cross over into that movie?

Alex Perez: I don’t see any MCU characters crossing over for the X-Men films until we get actual crossover films. As for who I’d like to see once crossovers start: Ms. Marvel. I like the idea of Kamala hanging out with different groups to help find who she is.

[I’ll just chime in with my own answer on who I’d like to see cross over and possibly go up against the X-Men at some point: Thor (vs. Storm), Captain Marvel (vs. Jean Grey/Phoenix), and Scarlet Witch (vs. Jean Grey or Professor X, round 2). ~ Lizzie]

FanOfNuance: Which characters are you most excited to see adapted in the MCU’s version of the X-Men?

Alex Perez: Gambit and Nightcrawler for the X-Men. Mr. Sinister as the Antagonist.

Miscellaneous Marvel questions and more

qncycharles: Hey Alex, with Marvel Studios current struggles at the box office with 2 good movies, will they go with proven projects and more team-up movies? Did Disney + hurt Marvel Studios?

Alex Perez: Multiple factors impacted Marvel’s success in the box office. Not necessarily for their current quality, which is what we would expect from Marvel, but one of the things that hurt Marvel the most is the excess output of product, because it’s the start of a domino effect. Sometimes less is more.

FanOfNuance: Hey Alex and Lizzie! Thanks as always for doing these. With as much stuff as we’ve heard gets shot but then never sees the light of day (even as deleted scenes), what previously shot elements do you think are the most likely to see the light of day, and where? I.e. Power stone sequence on Xandar/Fantastic Four background elements/Namor, Shuri and Riri lost storyline/Tony wearing Cloak of Levitation/etc…

Alex Perez: I genuinely doubt we’ll ever see stuff like that.

Dom D: Hi Alex and Lizzie, thanks a lot as always for doing these Q&As. What would be your dream pairing in the MCU (that we haven’t seen yet)?

Alex Perez: We’ve waited long enough. Give us Wiccan and Hulkling.

daofeiboy: Hello, Alex and Lizzie. Lots of projects planned to be done for this saga just… weren’t. Most were scrapped, really. How many of those will we see going forward post Secret Wars, if at all? British intelligence service show about Sonya and G’iah, Captain Britain, White Tiger show… and many others. I just really hope they won’t fold these projects into existent ones like they did to the Nomad show by folding it into other scripts.

Alex Perez: Unfortunately, that’s a lot of what they’re planning to do. Many projects getting folded into other projects just to reduce output and better the product.

daofeiboy: Are we getting more projects for global heroes? I’m really tired of seeing the US all the time when there’s a huge amount of foreign characters to be introduced or to explore.

Alex Perez: Shang-Chi 2 and Black Panther 3 are alive and well in development, as well as Strange Academy.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Hi Alex, it’s been reported by you and other sources that Marvel has plans for Luna Snow in the MCU. Can you share any information/details on what those plans are, like what project she may be introduced in or anything you can share?

Alex Perez: Not really. I’d say it’s more general interest in the character than anything.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Do you know if Marvel has any plans to introduce more obscure heroes either in live action or animation, such as ones popularized by Marvel Rivals, such as Squirrel Girl or Jeff the Land Shark, or ones from the comics, such as Gwenpool (Who I’d love in the MCU due to aroace representation)?

Alex Perez: Funnily enough, I heard they want to use Jeff to replace Baby Groot as the kid-commercial-friendly character of the MCU.

Agent Alex Mahone: Hello, Alex! Glad to see you! Is Silver Samurai in the plans for the MCU to appear?

Alex Perez: We’ll see, won’t we?

Vexster: Hello, Alex/Lizzie! Have you heard anything about Blue Marvel possibly coming to the MCU?

Alex Perez: Nope.

Vexster: What project are you most excited for and why?

Alex Perez: That is announced? Brand New Day, Doomsday and Secret Wars. That is not announced? Judgment Day.

toastef: Hello there! Wishing you the best. You know I have to ask. Anything new with Star-Lord? A little tease?

Alex Perez: He’ll be back and will build a new team of unlikely heroes. Not GOTG.

Vic: Hiya, friend. Which comic book adaptation of any character team would you like to see?

Alex Perez: Marvel: Midnight Sons. DC: Teen Titans.

Manglor: Hey, Alex. Will the Skrulls still play a role in the next saga’s cosmic side and have their story continued?

Alex Perez: Yes.

Hifive326: Any new updates on what the July 23rd, 2027 movie could possibly be?

Alex Perez: Nope.

That’s it for the August 2025 Alex Perez Q&A!

