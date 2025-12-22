The Analogue 3D Brings Nostalgia With Cutting-Edge Tech

6 min read

Have you ever wanted to play Nintendo 64 games on a modern television? Sure, you can dig out your old N64 and try to hook it up to your 4K television, but to get the best out of it you’ll need either a plain HDMI adapter, which will offer up an awful user experience, or if you have extra cash to spend, you could also get an upscaler like a RetroTINK, but that can be pretty expensive to do. With the recent release of the Analogue 3D, you can do all of that and more with up-to native 4K support that not only works better than a Nintendo 64, but you’ll also be able to save a significant amount of cash compared to other current alternatives.

Analogue 3D: the future of retro gaming

The Analogue 3D is not just a sleek piece of hardware; it is also capable of playing every cartridge released for the Nintendo 64. In addition to being able to play the entire library for the N64, it can also play some of the flashcarts, such as the SummerCart 64, and (as of the recent 1.1.9 firmware update), the ever-popular Everdrive 64 x5 and model X7 now work with the system. Previously, it did not work with earlier firmware versions, so if you want your Everdrive 64 to work, make sure to keep your Analogue 3D up to date.

The beauty of devices released by Analogue is that they strive for true hardware accuracy that matches what the original consoles are capable of. Through the use of FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) technology, this machine does not rely on traditional emulation to play cartridges. In fact, I’ve been able to test out games both on the 3D and on a Nintendo 64 and with the “Auto” setting on the 3D, and found that the games run the same.

Unfortunately for the Nintendo 64, while most of the library for the system had smooth performances regarding a steady framerate, there are some stand-outs that are notorious for being unable to achieve constant stability.

Of the games that had subpar performance for the Nintendo 64, I tested out several titles, and the standouts to me were Perfect Dark, Jet Force Gemini, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, and Mega Man 64. With testing both the Nintendo 64 and the lowest clockspeed for the Analogue 3D, the performance was identical. Fortunately for the 3D, the performance of these titles can be resolved using the built-in Overclocking feature.

If you want the true Nintendo 64 experience with the Analogue 3D, I would recommend reducing the overclock feature to “Auto.” However, if you do indulge in the overclocking capabilities built into the system, such as “Enhanced+” or “Unleashed,” some games (such as Donkey Kong 64 and Beetle Adventure Racing) do run faster, but they have issues with having gameplay and inputs directly tied to their framerates, causing inaccuracy with how they play.

Thankfully, most games do not have performance tied to framerate so the experiences with these games are significantly improved. My recommendation is that if you want an experience that feels both classic and modern, it’s best to go with “Enhanced+” mode.

Included features of this fun and nostalgic game console

If you’re able to order an Analogue 3D while it is in stock, there are a lot of other fun features that are included within the hardware. There are some really neat display modes, such as being able to have it replicate what it looks like on a CRT, Scanlines, and have the appearance of both broadcast and professional video monitors.

If retro-style display modes aren’t your jam, there is a clean mode that removes all filters. Every game that I’ve tried with the 3D, I, personally, enjoy going back and forth between the CRT and Clean display modes based on how I feel depending on the game. All the display modes allow you to tweak them with how much zoom you want on the top, bottom, and sides, plus a way to adjust the edges if you want them sharper or softer.

As you might notice in the pictures of the 3D, there are four classic Nintendo 64 controller ports, so you can enjoy using the original controllers if that is your thing. Additionally, I purchased three of the brand new 8BitDo 64 controllers designed for use with the 3D so I can have native wireless play and not have to worry about the limited length that comes with the original controllers.

Even if you do not own an analog 3D, these controllers can also be used with Nintendo Switch 1 & 2, Android, and Windows PC. Don’t get me wrong, I love the original N64 controllers, but the ergonomic design and the hall effect joysticks of the newer controllers are superior in every way. I understand why people enjoy the original with its classic three-pronged design, but I will likely never go back to using the classic ones.

While the Analogue 3D is great and I’ve been having a blast playing classic titles on my large-screen television with relative ease, there are some important features that haven’t been implemented yet. When Analogue first announced the 3D to the world back in 2023, there were some features that were promised that the company has yet to deliver on. Some of the features that are missing are save states, the ability to take screenshots, Wi-Fi capabilities, or open compatibility with other third-party controllers, just to name a few.

In addition, the AnalogueOS does not support openFPGA, meaning that the operating system is closed source and is not open for third-party developers to create and play emulators for other systems like the Analogue Pocket had included. Analogue has released statements saying they plan to fulfill these promised yet currently missing features with future updates, but only time will tell.

Final thoughts on the Analogue 3D

Even with the missing features, there is a lot to love about the Analogue 3D. The fact that I can play these classic games with nearly zero hassle on a modern television is something that can only be rivaled by the MiSTer FPGA; while it does have more features, it is also prohibitively more expensive, especially if you do not possess the skills to build one yourself.

There may be a competitor on the horizon with MODRETRO’s own FPGA based hardware clone the M64, but at the time of this writing it is unknown how well it would perform compared to the Analogue 3D, especially since the M64 currently has no release date.

If another company can give the 3D a run for its money, then I say bring it on because competition is always healthy and it means consumers will have the option of playing more retro games.

While supplies for the Analogue 3D have been low due to high demand, at the time of this writing you can pick one up on the Analogue store for $269.99. If you’re like me, you’re going to love this device. It’s not too steep of a price for hobbyists, but if you’re waiting for more features to be implemented before picking one up, it’s completely understandable. That being said, I wholly recommend this product, and I’ll cherish it for the years to come.

My rating for the Analogue 3D: 7/10

I am giving this product a seven out of ten because it offers exceptional performance, a pretty reasonable price, and with future updates it will become even better. I want to give this a higher score, but with overpromising and underdelivering the features promised when the 3D was announced, it still leaves a little more to be desired. The Analogue3D is currently in stock on Analogue’s website, so grab one while you still can!

