‘Andor’ Season 2 Review | The Cosmic Circle Podcast

In this episode of The Cosmic Circle podcast, host Uday discusses Andor season 2 with fellow writers Vin and Cam. They talk about their favorite characters in the series, the show’s connection to Rogue One, where it ranks among other Star Wars projects, and the past and future of Star Wars as a whole. Check out their spoilery discussion below or find it most places podcasts are available, including Apple, Spotify, IHeartRadio, Podbean, and more!
Andor season 2 podcast timestamps:
- 00:00 – Intro
- 01:00 – Is Andor the greatest Star Wars project ever produced?
- 08:35 – Favorite characters in Andor season 2
- 22:40 – How do you feel about some of the compressed arcs in the season?
- 31:30 – Episode drops 2 or 3 a week vs 1 a week
- 36:10 – List of things you might like if you like Andor
- 37:25 – Revisiting Rogue One after Andor season 2
- 37:58 – Patreon/Discord mailbag question: Did Andor do Rogue One justice?
- 52:00 – Where do you tell someone to start watching Star Wars now if they aren’t familiar with it yet?
- 58:00 – Patreon/Discord mailbag question: Is there anything else you’d like to see explored from the years between Episode 3 and 4?
- 01:00:45 – Mon Mothma
- 01:02:45 – The Future of Andor (spoilers)
- 01:05:05 – Is Star Wars scared to move forward?
- 01:09:18 – Book recommendation: Lost Stars by Claudia Gray
- 01:10:35 – Outros
