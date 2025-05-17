X-Men Reboot Working Title Revealed!

Share this with a friend!

Thunderbolts* landed in theaters this month to much critical acclaim, but as we know by now, Marvel Studios is always looking towards the future. With filming just beginning for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, the next few years are looking bright for the studio and fans of the mega franchise. As the Multiverse Saga begins its swan song, culminating in Avengers: Secret Wars, many of us might wonder what’s coming next from Marvel.

The groundwork is already laid for the arrival of other popular franchises within Marvel’s larger scope, such as Fantastic Four and the Mutants. The latter is the next logical focus, beginning with phase 7 and beyond. So with that in mind, work has been pushing on with the next live-action iteration of Charles Xavier and his school for gifted youngsters. As behind-the-scenes work has kicked into high gear, our sources have shared with us the working title for the film. Continue at your own risk, as we uncover the Marvel Studios X-Men film’s working title and what it means for the story!

[Warning: possible spoilers for the X-Men reboot are below!]

The X-Men reboot’s working title is…

A quick reminder for those who need it, a working title is utilized to help with the development process of a film. We’re all too familiar with how films can change their titles from conception to the final project, so using a working title streamlines the process and allows all working on the film or show to communicate about it easily. However, working titles also provide a framework for the project, even helping to guide the movie’s creative direction.

Some projects’ working titles might not give much of an idea of the narrative, but many times, with Marvel Studios projects, the W/T hints at the source material that they are pulling from, with the X-Men reboot being no exception. So, without further ado, the working title for Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men film is none other than… “Chunnel.”

Yes, you read that right; the X-Men film will be developed under the working title, “Chunnel.” So, what exactly is a Chunnel, and how does it connect to the marvelous mutants? Let’s break that down below!

Fantomex and the “Chunnel”

Some of you might be wondering how the rail tunnel connecting England to France is connected to the X-Men, and don’t worry—all of us over at The Cosmic Circus wondered the same thing. However, with a bit of research and some reading, we found a distinct connection between the two. The Chunnel has appeared in Marvel Comics eight times, with only two of those times in an X-Men comic.

That’s not many appearances in direct connection with X-Men, however, when you factor in that both of those appearances are in the same story arc, it appears that we know where the story is heading. The Chunnel appeared in New X-Men #129-130, which is directly connected to the introduction of Fantomex!

In this storyline, Fantomex seeks sanctuary at the X-Corporation in Paris, having stolen information about the Weapons X project while in the Chunnel. He asks the X-Men for help destroying Weapon XII, which is located within the tunnel and is ultimately uncovered to be Weapon XIII, who has escaped similarly to Wolverine.

In these two issues, the Chunnel features significantly, as Charles Xavier and Jean Grey return with Fantomex to the crime scene and are forced to battle against an army of mindless creatures. From the working title alone, it’s hard to determine if this is the main storyline of the X-Men reboot or if the introduction of Fantomex would just be a side plot to the larger story. However, it does seem like New X-Men #129-130 may serve as some form of inspiration for the upcoming film.

Other possible meanings for the working title “Chunnel”

Or perhaps the use of “Chunnel” isn’t a direct relation to a storyline from Marvel Comics, but instead hints at the tunnel that connects the mutant island of Krakoa to the rest of the world? In more recent comic history, Krakoa has become a sanctuary for many mutant kind away from those who hunt them, serving as a stronghold and base, utilizing teleportation tunnels to move more freely across Earth.

Is it possible that the use of “Chunnel” also hints at the title of the X-Men franchise? With the reintroduction of the old X-Men team through Deadpool & Wolverine and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, perhaps the coming X-Men reboot will be named The New X-Men, signaling a new beginning for the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The X-Men reboot currently doesn’t have a release date, but you can catch the original X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in 2026! But what do you think of the working title being “Chunnel”? Do you think we’ll see the introduction of Fantomex? Could the most recent reboot be titled The New X-Men? What mutants would you like to see on the team lineup? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus!

