Big Softi: A Compact Game-Changer for Portable Lighting

When it comes to portable lighting solutions for content creators, photographers, and videographers, many products promise professional results but fall short in execution. Big Softi, however, is one of those rare finds that delivers on its claims. Designed as a lightweight, versatile, and high-quality soft light, this device has gained a reputation among creators who need reliable lighting on the go. But does it live up to the hype? Let’s break it down.

[Note: while I am reviewing this item independently and honestly, it should be noted that I received this product from Big Softi for the purpose of this review.]

Big Softi’s design & build quality

At first glance, the Big Softi is impressively compact. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket (no bigger than a deck of cards), making it an easy addition to any content creator’s vlogging kit. Despite being incredibly lightweight, the build quality isn’t cheap or flimsy. The device is made of high-quality materials that balance durability with portability.

One of its standout features is the clip-on versatility. Big Softi has multiple mounting options depending on your reeds, including a shoe mount explicitly designed for cameras, adhesive mounts for laptops, and clips for smartphones or tablets.

Many of these options are extras, with the universal clip being the only one that comes standard with a purchase of the Big Softi. However, this flexibility makes it ideal for people who frequently switch between devices, whether filming a vlog, attending a virtual meeting, or snapping a professional portrait. In my case, I utilized their “universal clip” which was ideal for both my laptop and my Iphone.

The minimalist design also means it doesn’t get in the way when attached to your device. Unlike bulkier lighting solutions that can feel obtrusive, Big Softi blends seamlessly into your setup.

Lighting performance from this game-changing lighting technology

The true test of any portable light is its ability to provide soft, flattering illumination without creating harsh shadows or unnatural color casts. Big Softi excels in this regard.

It offers adjustable color temperatures ranging from warm (3200K) to daylight-balanced (5600K), giving users control over their lighting environment. Whether you’re shooting in a dimly lit café or a bright outdoor setting, the adjustable temperature ensures that your subject remains well-lit and naturally colored.

Another win for Big Softi is its even light diffusion. Many budget-friendly LED panels tend to create harsh, pinpoint lighting that doesn’t look flattering on the skin. Big Softi’s built-in diffuser softens the output, resulting in a more natural and cinematic look—especially helpful for video calls, interviews, and YouTube content.

Brightness is another area where Big Softi delivers. The adjustable brightness levels allow you to fine-tune the intensity without washing out your subject. It’s powerful enough for close-up and mid-range shots, though you might need additional lighting sources for larger setups.

Battery life & charging the Big Softi

Portability is only as good as battery life, and Big Softi does a commendable job here. It runs on a USB-C rechargeable battery, which is a welcome modern touch. The battery lasts long enough for several hours of continuous use, though the exact runtime depends on brightness settings.

One minor drawback is that the battery is not replaceable, meaning once it’s drained, you’ll need to recharge before continued use. However, since it supports USB-C charging, you can easily power it with a portable battery pack if needed. This just means that you need a bit more planning when it comes to trips, photo shoots, or capturing video, which isn’t necessarily a problem, but just something you have to adjust to.

Who is Big Softi for?

Big Softi is perfect for a range of users, including:

Content creators: Whether filming YouTube videos, TikToks, or Instagram content, this light enhances your video quality without adding bulk to your gear.

Photographers: It is an excellent fill light for portrait and product photography.

Remote workers: If you spend a lot of time in Zoom meetings, Big Softi dramatically improves how you look on camera.

Big Softi Filmmakers & interviewers: It’s a fantastic secondary or travel-friendly light source for documentary-style filming.

Final verdict: is it worth it?

Pros:

✅ Compact and portable design

✅ Soft, professional-quality lighting

✅ Adjustable color temperature and brightness

✅ Versatile mounting options for different devices

✅ USB-C charging

Cons:

❌ Non-replaceable battery

❌ Not powerful enough for large-scale productions

Overall, Big Softi is an excellent investment for anyone looking for high-quality portable lighting. While it may not replace full studio lighting setups, it outperforms most competitors in the compact lighting category. Whether you’re a content creator, a professional photographer, or just someone who wants to look better in video calls, Big Softi delivers on its promises.

⭐ Rating: 9/10 – A near-perfect portable light for creators on the go.

You can purchase the Big Softi here!

